Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

Opinion / Columnist

On the Fast Lane to 2030: Awakening the African Mindset

Forty-five years ago, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe emerged from the suffocating grip of a forced colonial union with the Shameful Monarchy of Brutal British-led Rhodesia. This was not a marriage of love or mutual consent but a violent, exploitative bond forged in the fires of greed and oppression. Our independence was not a benevolent gift from the British; it was a hard-fought victory, wrested from their clenched fists by the blood, sweat, and unyielding resolve of our honorable gallant Liberation Army. Like a bitter divorce, one spouse - the Great Republic of Zimbabwe - demanded freedom, while the other - Britain - clung to the remnants of a dying empire, refusing to let go without a fight.The children of this forced marriage - our people - bore the brunt of its brutality. Maimed, tortured, hunted, incarcerated, and killed in cold blood, their suffering is a haunting reminder of the inhumanity of colonialism. In every broken relationship, there is always a bitter spouse, and in this case, it is Britain, the aggrieved party, who still reels from the dissolution of this colonial bond. For them, the breakup meant the loss of free resources, the end of non-genetically modified foods they had grown accustomed to feeding Londoners with, and the collapse of a system that enriched them at our expense.The final collapse of this colonial marriage came in late 1999, when the land reform program under the then Zimbabwean strongman President Robert Gabriel Mugabe restored land ownership rights to Black Zimbabweans. This was the definitive end of an era, a moment of reckoning for the British, who had grown fat on the wealth of our soil. The end of any marriage is bitter for the spouse who loses the comforts they had grown accustomed to, and Britain's bitterness is palpable.The wounds of this colonial marriage are still fresh, turning a mere 25 years since the land reform program, even as our Nation marks 45 years of independence from the forced marriage separation on April 18, 1980. In essence, we are witnessing the bitter end of a relationship that spanned over a century, dating back to 1896. The diplomatic language of this dissolution speaks of peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, but the reality is far from it. Why the meddling? Why the sanctions? Why the relentless interference in our local affairs? The answer lies in the bitterness of a former colonial master who cannot come to terms with the loss of billions in resources - diamonds, nickel, chrome, steel, tin, emeralds, lithium, gold, platinum, oil, and natural gas, to name but a few.Britain's anger is not just about the loss of resources; it is about the loss of control. In their eyes, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe is a wayward spouse who dared to walk away. To win back their bride, they have resorted to coercive tactics, painting us as illegitimate, incapable, and human rights violators. They do not want our constitution amended because they know it is their last foothold in our affairs. The British-sponsored constitution-making process in the Great Republic of Zimbabwe and other former colonies was not an act of goodwill. It was a calculated move to embed clauses that keep the window of neo-colonial interference wide open.Our constitution, though purportedly ours, is riddled with weaknesses deliberately left by its Western architects. These vulnerabilities make us susceptible to external manipulation, ensuring that the West knows our constitution better than we do. It works more for them than for us, the supposed owners and creators. This raises the question: Are we truly independent? What color should we paint our Independence Day? Has our estranged husband completely surrendered our freedoms, or are we still tethered to the chains of neo-colonialism?The etymology of the word Britain is derived from the root word "brutish," a fitting description of the cabal we are dealing with. Their actions speak volumes, reminding us that the fight for true independence is far from over. As we celebrate 45 years of independence, we must reflect on the journey so far and the road ahead. The theme for this year's celebrations, "Zim@ 45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030," is a call to action. It is a reminder that our independence is not just a historical event but a continuous struggle to reclaim our sovereignty, our resources, and our future.The 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, to be held at Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North, are a proof to our resilience. The Children's Party on April 17 at Nyamuroro High School and the Independence Gala at Nembudziya Government High School on the eve of April 18 are not just celebrations; they are affirmations of our identity, our freedom, and our determination to chart our own course.As we mark this milestone, let us remember that independence is not just a date on the calendar; it is a state of mind, a commitment to self-determination, and a refusal to be shackled by the past. The Great Republic of Zimbabwe is 45 years old, but the journey to true freedom continues. Let us paint our Independence Day with the colors of hope, resilience, and unwavering determination.Happy 45th Independence to the Great Republic of Zimbabwe!