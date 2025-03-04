Latest News Editor's Choice


Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

17 hrs ago | Views
Be it VP or the people decide, the remarks by Mabel Chinomona, ZANU-PF Women's League boss, will spark discussions about leadership transitions and democratic participation within the ruling party. As the political sun sets on one era, it is essential to ensure that the next leader emerges through a fair, open and competitive process. This means allowing any and all interested candidates including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to openly campaign for the position of First Secretary and President of ZANU-PF.

In a democratic party, leadership should not be predetermined or shielded from contestation. The foundation of strong governance lies in the ability of party members to choose their leaders through free and fair processes. ZANU-PF, as the ruling party, has a responsibility to set an example by embracing open competition rather than suppressing potential candidates.

Chinomona's statement that "the sun does not rise before another one sets" was interpreted by many as an attempt to dismiss discussions about President Emmerson Mnangagwa's successor. However, leadership transitions should not be treated as taboo. It is natural in politics for individuals to aspire to higher office and present their vision for the party and the country. Suppressing competition breeds factionalism and backroom deals, while open campaigning fosters legitimacy and accountability.

One of the key figures in the succession debate is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Despite being a central figure in the 2017 transition that brought Mnangagwa to power, Chiwenga has largely refrained from overtly challenging the President. However, recent reports suggest that internal tensions exist regarding his political future.

If Chiwenga or any other ZANU-PF member harbours presidential ambitions, they should be allowed to campaign without fear of persecution or accusations of disloyalty. The party should embrace a culture where leadership is earned through persuasion, policies, and grassroots support, rather than mere loyalty to the incumbent.


Avoiding a Repeat of Past Mistakes, History has shown that suppressing internal competition often leads to instability. Under Robert Mugabe's rule, ZANU-PF experienced internal purges, leading to the removal of key figures like Joice Mujuru and Emmerson Mnangagwa himself before the military intervened in 2017. If the party fails to manage the current succession debate properly, it risks repeating past mistakes, which could weaken internal unity and create divisions that may be exploited by external forces.

ZANU-PF must take lessons from its past and prioritise a smooth, transparent transition that allows all candidates to openly campaign. This approach will strengthen the party's democratic credentials and ensure that the next leader has a genuine mandate from the membership.


Zanu PF need a Free and Fair Electoral Process


To safeguard its future, ZANU-PF should:

Allow Open Campaigning - All potential candidates should be permitted to declare their intentions and campaign without fear of intimidation or expulsion.

Promote Internal Democracy - The party should conduct internal elections that are free from manipulation, ensuring that the best candidate emerges through a fair process.

Respect Party Structures - The process should be guided by ZANU-PF's constitution, preventing arbitrary decisions that undermine internal democracy.


The question of leadership succession should not be silenced but embraced as a sign of political maturity. Just as the sun naturally sets and rises, leadership transitions should occur through open and fair competition. If Zimbabwe is to move forward, ZANU-PF must allow every aspiring candidate including VP Chiwenga to campaign freely for the position of First Secretary and President. Only through democratic processes can the party ensure a strong, legitimate and united leadership for the future.


Handei tione!!!

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi



Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
