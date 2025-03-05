Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

Opinion / Columnist

In recent times, many people have fallen victim to fraudulent individuals, organizations, and groups that masquerade as legitimate charitable entities in order to solicit funds from the public. These criminals exploit the goodwill of unsuspecting individuals, companies, and institutions, lining their pockets with money that is intended to benefit those in need. This practice is fraudulent and illegal.While some of these so-called charitable organizations may claim to donate a portion of the funds raised, they often fail to provide the full amount to the intended beneficiaries. The law is clear on this matter: all funds collected for charitable purposes must go entirely to the stated cause. Any diversion of these funds, even if it is only a small amount, constitutes fraud. It doesn't matter whether the amount is one penny, one dollar, or one rand - the entire sum must be given to the beneficiaries as promised.Unfortunately, many criminals have discovered that soliciting funds under the guise of charity is a simple way to enrich themselves. They prey on people's generosity, especially through social media platforms or fake donation websites, where they may claim funds are needed for causes such as repatriating deceased individuals or helping children in need - when in reality, no such events are happening.In countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe, there has been an alarming rise in such fraudulent activities. Many individuals, organizations, and even institutions are now involved in collecting large sums of money from the public, claiming the funds are for charitable causes. The state often remains unaware of these scams, making it critical for oversight to be strengthened.When children are involved in charity-related activities, the state must ensure that social workers, teachers, and law enforcement are engaged to verify that the funds are being used appropriately. In some cases, individuals even stage fake social media appeals with children pretending to need help, thereby exploiting their vulnerability for personal gain. This type of manipulation must be addressed, as it is a violation of children's rights and constitutes both abuse and exploitation.It is a criminal offense to take advantage of children, knowing they cannot make informed decisions or give valid consent. Inappropriate questions are sometimes asked during interviews with children, and they may be subjected to uncomfortable situations because of a lack of training and understanding about how to interact with vulnerable people. To safeguard children and prevent abuse, the state must establish clear guidelines and safeguards when charity events involving minors are organized. Additionally, anyone wishing to interview children or vulnerable individuals must obtain permission from relevant authorities, including social work departments, educational institutions, and the police.Regular audits should also be conducted to ensure that the proceeds raised from charitable campaigns are used for their intended purposes. It is essential that the public can trust the organizations collecting funds for charity and be assured that the money is reaching the right beneficiaries.While the exploitation of children in charity scams is a major concern, fraudulent activities related to charity collection are widespread in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The authorities must take responsibility for monitoring and policing these activities. Social workers, teachers, and law enforcement agents must be involved in scrutinizing these practices to prevent abuse and ensure that funds are used as intended.People need to carefully scrutinize those who solicit donations and ask important questions: Why do some people dedicate so much time to collecting money for a charitable cause? What are their motives, and how do they fund their travel and logistics? It's important to ensure that all the proceeds are genuinely directed toward the cause and not diverted for personal use.Recent cases, such as that of Naomi Campbell's charity, have shown that even well-intentioned individuals can fall under scrutiny. Though her charity was sanctioned after it was found that some funds were misused, Naomi Campbell has been a widely recognized figure for her generosity. Nonetheless, her case illustrates the need for transparency and accountability in charitable activities.The state has a duty of care to protect the public from fraud, and it must ensure that any charity campaign is legitimate and beneficial to the intended recipients. This includes verifying that any funds raised for children's causes are properly managed and used for their intended purposes. The government also has the right to audit charities to confirm that the money raised is truly for the benefit of the intended cause.Religious organizations, too, are not exempt from this scrutiny. While they are allowed to collect donations, they must follow the same legal obligations as other charities. They must not commit crimes in the process of collecting funds, and they are required to maintain transparency, such as producing bank statements showing that donations have been directed to the intended beneficiaries.In conclusion, while the public should continue supporting legitimate charitable causes, it is crucial to be aware of the growing number of fraudulent activities being carried out under the guise of charity. This article aims to raise awareness about these scams and emphasize the importance of oversight to protect the public from falling victim to fraud. It is not intended to discourage charitable giving but to encourage vigilance and accountability.