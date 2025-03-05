Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is sailing in stormy waters.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's address to the 381st Ordinary Session of the ZANU-PF Politburo in Harare yesterday was yet another exercise in political ambiguity.

While urging party members to guard against "hypocrites" and "unfortunate and misplaced narratives" that supposedly distort facts and foment divisions, he failed to acknowledge the elephant in the room - the relentless push by his loyalists to extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two five-term limit.

This is the very issue at the heart of the worsening divisions within ZANU-PF, yet Mnangagwa continues to dance around it rather than addressing it directly.

ZANU-PF is currently experiencing perhaps its most severe internal strife since its formation in 1963, as factional battles rage between those pushing for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028 and those, reportedly backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who insist on his immediate departure.

The latter faction has gone beyond merely opposing an extension of Mnangagwa's term; they argue that his failure to fulfill promises, tackle corruption, and improve the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans disqualifies him from remaining in office any longer.

It is an extraordinary moment in the party's history, yet Mnangagwa has chosen to be elusive rather than confront the situation head-on.

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

If Mnangagwa were truly committed to stepping down at the end of his second term, the most effective way to halt the turmoil within ZANU-PF would be to unequivocally state his position before his party.

And yet, despite his public pronouncements about respecting the constitution, he has never made this declaration in front of ZANU-PF.

The first time he addressed the matter, it was at a rally in Mutare, far from the corridors of party power.

On other occasions, he has reiterated the same position through statements to the media.

But within ZANU-PF itself, his stance remains shrouded in deliberate vagueness.

The only time this issue was formally mentioned within the party was during the ZANU-PF Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo last year.

Even then, it was not Mnangagwa himself who spoke on the matter but the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who read the conference resolutions - including the proposal to extend Mnangagwa's term to at least 2030.

This conspicuous silence from the president himself raises obvious questions.

If he is truly committed to leaving office in 2028, why does he not make this explicitly clear before his own party, particularly to the faction advocating for his continued rule?

Instead of taking a firm stance, Mnangagwa continues to issue statements that are open to interpretation.

When he speaks of stepping down at the "end of his tenure," does he mean in 2028, as per the current constitutional provision, or does he also mean in 2030 or beyond, should the constitution be amended to allow him to stay?

His refusal to be precise leaves room for speculation and manipulation, reinforcing the perception that he is either tacitly supporting these extension efforts or, at the very least, unwilling to oppose them.

The lack of any disciplinary action against those championing his extended stay further fuels suspicion.

If Mnangagwa were truly against these calls, why has he not sanctioned those openly defying his supposed commitment to constitutionalism?

ZANU-PF has a well-documented history of ruthlessly dealing with individuals deemed to be working against the interests of the leadership.

In fact, aren't there already calls for the dismissal of Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been relentless in his calls for Mnangagwa to step down?

Yet, those pushing for the 2030 agenda continue with impunity.

This alone suggests that Mnangagwa is either complicit or comfortable with the maneuvering.

His failure to decisively shut down these attempts is the primary reason why ZANU-PF is in turmoil, and why the nation at large is increasingly polarized.

The divisions within the ruling party inevitably spill over into national governance, affecting policy direction, economic stability, and public confidence in the political process.

This uncertainty creates an unstable environment, discouraging investment and deepening the country's socio-economic woes.

Mnangagwa appears to prefer governing through uncertainty, allowing different factions to believe what they wish while never fully committing to any course of action.

But this strategy is dangerously unsustainable.

If Mnangagwa genuinely intends to step down in 2028, the surest way to put an end to the chaos within his party is to make an unambiguous declaration before ZANU-PF.

Not in a rally in Mutare.

Not in interviews with the media.

Not through indirect messages conveyed by party functionaries.

He must stand before his comrades and state, in clear and unmistakable terms, that he will not seek to extend his rule beyond what the constitution currently allows.

Until he does so, speculation will continue, divisions will deepen, and Zimbabwe's political landscape will remain in turmoil.

It is not enough for Mnangagwa to warn his party members against so-called "hypocrites" or those pushing "misplaced narratives."

The real threat to party unity is the uncertainty surrounding his political future - an uncertainty that he alone has the power to resolve.

His silence, his evasiveness, and his refusal to directly address ZANU-PF on this matter only reinforce the belief that he is complicit in the push for a term extension.

As long as Mnangagwa refuses to disown the 2030 agenda in front of his own party, the divisions within ZANU-PF will persist, and the country will continue on its perilous trajectory.

The longer he delays, the greater the risk of a full-scale political crisis that could shake the foundations of both the ruling party and the nation.

The time for riddles, coded statements, and strategic ambiguity has passed.

Mnangagwa must speak clearly, or Zimbabwe will continue to pay the price for his indecision.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matonga acquitted

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1691 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 510 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1525 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 899 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

05 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2063 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

05 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1453 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 320 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2566 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2566 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 4100 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3334 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4861 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1899 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4983 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1831 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 29140 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 12005 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1522 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2848 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1765 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1028 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 165 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 430 Views