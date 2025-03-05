Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

Opinion / Columnist

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

Zimbabwe is sailing in stormy waters.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's address to the 381st Ordinary Session of the ZANU-PF Politburo in Harare yesterday was yet another exercise in political ambiguity.While urging party members to guard against "hypocrites" and "unfortunate and misplaced narratives" that supposedly distort facts and foment divisions, he failed to acknowledge the elephant in the room - the relentless push by his loyalists to extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two five-term limit.This is the very issue at the heart of the worsening divisions within ZANU-PF, yet Mnangagwa continues to dance around it rather than addressing it directly.ZANU-PF is currently experiencing perhaps its most severe internal strife since its formation in 1963, as factional battles rage between those pushing for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028 and those, reportedly backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who insist on his immediate departure.The latter faction has gone beyond merely opposing an extension of Mnangagwa's term; they argue that his failure to fulfill promises, tackle corruption, and improve the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans disqualifies him from remaining in office any longer.It is an extraordinary moment in the party's history, yet Mnangagwa has chosen to be elusive rather than confront the situation head-on.If Mnangagwa were truly committed to stepping down at the end of his second term, the most effective way to halt the turmoil within ZANU-PF would be to unequivocally state his position before his party.And yet, despite his public pronouncements about respecting the constitution, he has never made this declaration in front of ZANU-PF.The first time he addressed the matter, it was at a rally in Mutare, far from the corridors of party power.On other occasions, he has reiterated the same position through statements to the media.But within ZANU-PF itself, his stance remains shrouded in deliberate vagueness.The only time this issue was formally mentioned within the party was during the ZANU-PF Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo last year.Even then, it was not Mnangagwa himself who spoke on the matter but the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who read the conference resolutions - including the proposal to extend Mnangagwa's term to at least 2030.This conspicuous silence from the president himself raises obvious questions.If he is truly committed to leaving office in 2028, why does he not make this explicitly clear before his own party, particularly to the faction advocating for his continued rule?Instead of taking a firm stance, Mnangagwa continues to issue statements that are open to interpretation.When he speaks of stepping down at the "end of his tenure," does he mean in 2028, as per the current constitutional provision, or does he also mean in 2030 or beyond, should the constitution be amended to allow him to stay?His refusal to be precise leaves room for speculation and manipulation, reinforcing the perception that he is either tacitly supporting these extension efforts or, at the very least, unwilling to oppose them.The lack of any disciplinary action against those championing his extended stay further fuels suspicion.If Mnangagwa were truly against these calls, why has he not sanctioned those openly defying his supposed commitment to constitutionalism?ZANU-PF has a well-documented history of ruthlessly dealing with individuals deemed to be working against the interests of the leadership.In fact, aren't there already calls for the dismissal of Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been relentless in his calls for Mnangagwa to step down?Yet, those pushing for the 2030 agenda continue with impunity.This alone suggests that Mnangagwa is either complicit or comfortable with the maneuvering.His failure to decisively shut down these attempts is the primary reason why ZANU-PF is in turmoil, and why the nation at large is increasingly polarized.The divisions within the ruling party inevitably spill over into national governance, affecting policy direction, economic stability, and public confidence in the political process.This uncertainty creates an unstable environment, discouraging investment and deepening the country's socio-economic woes.Mnangagwa appears to prefer governing through uncertainty, allowing different factions to believe what they wish while never fully committing to any course of action.But this strategy is dangerously unsustainable.If Mnangagwa genuinely intends to step down in 2028, the surest way to put an end to the chaos within his party is to make an unambiguous declaration before ZANU-PF.Not in a rally in Mutare.Not in interviews with the media.Not through indirect messages conveyed by party functionaries.He must stand before his comrades and state, in clear and unmistakable terms, that he will not seek to extend his rule beyond what the constitution currently allows.Until he does so, speculation will continue, divisions will deepen, and Zimbabwe's political landscape will remain in turmoil.It is not enough for Mnangagwa to warn his party members against so-called "hypocrites" or those pushing "misplaced narratives."The real threat to party unity is the uncertainty surrounding his political future - an uncertainty that he alone has the power to resolve.His silence, his evasiveness, and his refusal to directly address ZANU-PF on this matter only reinforce the belief that he is complicit in the push for a term extension.As long as Mnangagwa refuses to disown the 2030 agenda in front of his own party, the divisions within ZANU-PF will persist, and the country will continue on its perilous trajectory.The longer he delays, the greater the risk of a full-scale political crisis that could shake the foundations of both the ruling party and the nation.The time for riddles, coded statements, and strategic ambiguity has passed.Mnangagwa must speak clearly, or Zimbabwe will continue to pay the price for his indecision.© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/