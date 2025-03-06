Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

1 hr ago | Views
In a last-ditch attempt to cling to power, Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-imposed "Interim Secretary General" of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has rushed to court seeking an interdict to block his own recall from the Senate following his expulsion from the party for gross indiscipline.

However, his case is rapidly unravelling, as Acting CCC President Prof. Welshman Ncube has delivered a damning affidavit that exposes Tshabangu's legal gymnastics as baseless, hypocritical, and outright fraudulent.

Tshabangu, a hated figure within opposition circles for spearheading mass recalls of elected CCC officials since October 2023, now finds himself in the same predicament he engineered against others. His sacking from CCC has paved the way for his recall from the Senate, prompting him to run to the courts in panic.

Yet, as Ncube's affidavit lays bare, Tshabangu has no legal ground to challenge his expulsion. His argument that the CCC's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) was improperly constituted is exposed as nothing more than a desperate attempt to rewrite the rules to suit his personal agenda.

"It is a fundamental principle of our law that a person cannot be assisted by a Court to benefit from his own wrong," Ncube states unequivocally in his affidavit, making it clear that Tshabangu is trying to play victim after sowing chaos within the party.

Ncube methodically dismantles Tshabangu's credibility, exposing glaring contradictions in his claims. Since October 2023, Tshabangu has claimed to be the "Interim Secretary General" of CCC, yet he now pretends to be an ordinary member unfairly expelled.

More damning, Ncube reveals that Tshabangu, by his own claim to office, had the power to convene a National Congress to resolve party matters but failed to do so. "If Applicant be the Interim Secretary General of the party, he cannot fail to cause congress to be convened under his powers… and then turn around and claim that every other party officer has ceased to hold office except him," Ncube asserts.

This contradiction alone fatally weakens Tshabangu's case, proving that he is manipulating party structures to serve his personal interests.

Beyond his hypocrisy, Ncube highlights an even bigger legal obstacle: Tshabangu is double-barred from filing his case under the CCC constitution.

According to Article 5.4(a) of the party's constitution, no member can take the party to court without first exhausting internal remedies. Tshabangu failed to do so, automatically disqualifying his application.

Even worse, Tshabangu has not paid his 2024 party subscriptions, meaning he lacks the legal standing to sue CCC in any capacity. "Applicant did not pay his annual subscriptions for the year 2024 and without having done so he is precluded and absolutely barred," Ncube's affidavit asserts.

This revelation shatters any remaining legitimacy in Tshabangu's court action.

Adding to his self-inflicted wounds, Ncube exposes how Tshabangu attempted to mislead the courts by editing and submitting a fake version of the CCC constitution. According to Ncube, Tshabangu fraudulently deleted key sections of Article 5.4(a) in an attempt to erase the clause barring unpaid members from taking legal action.

This blatant act of forgery further confirms that Tshabangu is acting in bad faith and has no legitimate case.

With Ncube's affidavit systematically demolishing Tshabangu's arguments, it is now evident that his court challenge is dead on arrival. His strategy of manipulating legal processes to escape accountability has been exposed for what it is - a sham.

As CCC moves forward with his recall from the Senate, Tshabangu's days of political impunity are coming to an end. The courts are unlikely to entertain a man who has built his case on deceit, contradictions, and outright fraud.

Tshabangu's attempt to block his own recall is not only legally doomed but marks the final chapter in his controversial political career. The very sword he wielded against others has now turned against him - and this time, there is no escape.

Source - George Tshuma
