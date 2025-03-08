Latest News Editor's Choice


'ED2030 is dead and buried,' said Charamba. Nonsense! Not before Mnangagwa is himself certified dead and buried

Zimbabwe's Catholic bishops have joined in the condemnation of the Zanu PF regime's address the litany of political and economic problems affecting the lives of the ordinary people. They were particularly disappointed that the nation should be wasting time, energy and sweat on such matters as Mnangagwa's ED2030 bandwagon for him to stay in power by hook and by crook beyond the stipulated 2028 two term limit.

"The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the presidential term of office. Whilst this is really within their remit to proffer views and ideas on the matter, what the government found a bit disturbing is the fact that the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference is pronouncing itself on a matter which is in fact dead and buried," George Charamba, the presidential spokesman, told The Herald.

We live in a country where there is no rule of law and political leaders are notorious for indicating left and turn right.

Zimbabwe is a failed state precisely because the country has failed to hold free, fair and credible elections and so has been stuck with this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship for 45 years and counting. One of the other consequences of the failure to hold free and fair elections is that closing the door to peaceful and democratic change left the country with only one other option for change - violence.

Until the small hours of 15th November 2017 no Zanu PF leader would have agreed Zimbabwe would ever face a military coup. When Mugabe woke up that fateful morning looking up the business end of an AK47 Rifle; the unthinkable had just happened.

The country is facing the same economic and political meltdown and, more significantly Mnangagwa has continued the practice of rigging elections and thus blocking any hope of peace political change. Zimbabwe is candidate for yet another violent change be it another military coup and/or violent street protests or worse.

The possibility of the factional Zanu PF fighting escalating into a blood civil war cannot be ruled out. This is why the nation should have sort a lasting solution to our failed political system a long time ago and should be treating this matter with the urgency the matter demands. Countries like Sudan, Libya, etc. never believed the country would backslid into a civil war. We do not want this to happen here too.

If something as serious as another military coup is on the cards, of course, Mnangagwa's hope of extending his stay in office beyond 2028 will certainly be still on the cards too. ED2030 not dead and buried not until Mnangagwa himself is dead and buried for such is the Mnangagwa's resolve to hang on to political power at any and all costs!

Whilst the nation is demanding for due attention to be paid on the economic meltdown, political paralysis and the serious consequence that will result from the continued failures to deal with these problems. Those in positions of power and authority continued to focus on their insatiable power and loot. This is the nightmare we are facing and must deal with!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
