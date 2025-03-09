Cry, the beloved country

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe, formerly one of Southern Africa's most promising countries, is today seen as a laughingstock throughout the region.It's really tragic that the Zanu PF leadership is just worried about consolidating control. In all of their news conferences, Zanu PF has failed to address the people's concerns, such as infrastructure development, unemployment, and providing adequate health care facilities in the country. The leadership is just obsessed with power.The present dictatorship, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has failed to transform Zimbabwe into an economic superpower.Young Zimbabweans have departed the country in search of better opportunities. Zimbabweans live all over the world. Due to the bleak economy, some people are even considering not returning to their home country.Even Zimbabwe's Catholic bishops have spoken out against the government's handling of the country's political and economic affairs, warning the current regime that rampant corruption, deepening economic collapse, poverty, and misplaced political priorities are pushing the country into an economic morass.Corruption in Zimbabwe begins with the top leaders and spreads to the lowest levels, eroding the economy's moral fabric. The looting and plundering of our natural resources continues, and the proceeds end up in the hands of a few elites.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), the principal graft watchdog, has been controlled by the dictatorship and is only investigating minor cases, while major ones are brushed under the rug. The $33 million assigned to this organisation has gone missing and vanished.Zimbabwe has officially become a crime scene. There is no appetite to combat corruption in the government or the commercial sector.Mnangagwa's dictatorship will continue to arrest and detain journalists such as Blessed Mhlanga, who committed no crimes, while letting others like Henrietta Rushwaya off the hook for attempting to smuggle six kilograms of gold through Robert Mugabe International Airport.Nobody has the authority to hold the government to account. The police's hands are tied.On the other hand, Emmerson Mnangagwa has reduced state servants to paupers, forcing the majority of them to depart and join the informal sector.Mnangagwa must feel embarrassed of himself. Pushing for an extension of his term during a time when the economy is tanking is simply insane.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX- @Leokoni