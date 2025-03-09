Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, it's the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power

Opinion / Columnist

The riddles continue in an attempt to hoodwink the people of Zimbabwe.The ruling ZANU-PF National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, yesterday sought to reframe the increasingly controversial push to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms.Addressing party members, he dismissed concerns that the "ED 2030" movement was advocating for a third term, insisting instead that the goal was merely to extend Mnangagwa's current second and final term by two years - pushing elections from 2028 to 2030.It is difficult to see how Machacha thought this clarification would make the proposal any more acceptable.Whether Mnangagwa's supporters are seeking an outright third term or simply extending his current term, the effect remains the same: a violation of constitutional democracy.At its core, this is not merely a debate about the number of years an individual remains in power but about the fundamental principles of democratic governance, respect for term limits, and the protection of Zimbabwe's constitutional order.According to Machacha, this proposed extension would not only apply to the presidency but also to parliamentarians and ward councillors, effectively extending their current five-year mandates to seven years.However, what remains unclear is whether this extension would become a permanent amendment to Zimbabwe's governance framework - thereby changing the length of terms for all future leaders - or if this is merely a temporary maneuver aimed at delaying the 2028 elections for the benefit of the ruling elite.Regardless of the specifics, the implications of this proposal are deeply troubling.Zimbabwe's Constitution is crystal clear in its provisions regarding term limits and election timelines.Section 91(2) unambiguously states that a president may serve a maximum of two terms, while Section 95(2) categorically limits each term to five years, "coterminous with the life of Parliament".Section 158(1)(a) mandates that general elections for Parliament and local authorities must be held every five years.Amending these term limits is not a simple exercise - it requires strict adherence to the constitutional amendment process outlined in Section 328 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.According to Section 328(5), a constitutional amendment that seeks to alter the term limits of the President, Members of Parliament, or local government officials must first secure the support of two-thirds of the total membership of both the National Assembly and the Senate.This is a significant hurdle, as it requires overwhelming backing from lawmakers across the political spectrum.Given the current composition of Parliament, where ZANU-PF does not enjoy an uncontested supermajority and is internally divided over Mnangagwa's future, securing this level of support would be a formidable challenge.However, parliamentary approval alone is not sufficient.Section 328(6) further stipulates that any amendment to term limits must be submitted to a national referendum, where Zimbabwean citizens have the final say.This means that even if Mnangagwa's supporters were to push the amendment through Parliament, they would still need the backing of the majority of the electorate in a nationwide vote.Moreover, Section 328(7) provides a critical safeguard against incumbents manipulating term limits for personal gain.It explicitly states that any amendment to term limits does not apply to the incumbent President, Members of Parliament, or Councillors at the time the amendment is passed.In other words, even if Mnangagwa's allies were to succeed in altering the Constitution to extend the presidential term, he himself (including current MPs and Councillors) would not be legally permitted to benefit from this change - only future officeholders could.This provision was deliberately included to prevent sitting leaders from extending their stay in office through constitutional amendments - a tactic often used by authoritarian regimes across Africa.For Mnangagwa to benefit from an extension of his current term, his supporters would have to remove or override Section 328(7), which would require another constitutional amendment following the same rigorous process.Thus, any attempt to extend Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 is legally complex and politically precarious.It would require not just a two-thirds parliamentary supermajority and a national referendum, but also the removal of a key constitutional safeguard that was specifically designed to prevent leaders from overstaying their welcome.Given these constitutional hurdles, it is evident that extending Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 is an uphill battle fraught with legal, political, and moral complexities.First, securing a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass such an amendment is highly unlikely, especially in a political landscape where even ZANU-PF itself is not unanimously behind the move.The ruling party remains factionalized, with a growing divide between those who support Mnangagwa's continued rule and those who favour Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the next leader.This internal discord makes it difficult for Mnangagwa's camp to rally enough support for a constitutional amendment.More critically, even if Parliament were to pass the amendment, the requirement of a national referendum presents another formidable challenge.Zimbabweans, who have endured decades of economic hardship, political instability, and governance failures, are unlikely to enthusiastically endorse a proposal that primarily serves the ruling elite at the expense of democratic accountability.No sane Zimbabwean wants to prolong their suffering under a regime defined by massive corruption and the mass looting of national resources.Given the widespread disillusionment with ZANU-PF's governance, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the majority of voters willingly approve a move designed to extend the status quo.Beyond the legal and political complexities, there are serious moral and democratic implications to consider.The sanctity of term limits is one of the foundational principles of modern democratic governance, designed to prevent the entrenchment of power and ensure leadership renewal.Tampering with these limits - whether through an outright third term or an extended second term - sets a dangerous precedent.History across Africa has repeatedly demonstrated that once leaders begin undermining term limits, the erosion of democracy accelerates, leading to entrenched authoritarian rule, weakened institutions, and a dismantling of fundamental governance principles.Zimbabwe's democracy, already fragile, cannot afford such reckless political maneuvers.The country has yet to recover from decades of economic mismanagement, corruption, and human rights abuses.The focus should be on addressing the deep-seated issues of poverty, unemployment, failing public services, and social injustice—not on prioritizing the political survival of one individual and his close allies.Extending Mnangagwa's rule, even by two years, would only deepen political divisions, exacerbate instability, and further erode public confidence in the electoral process.Moreover, once a leader successfully amends the Constitution to extend their time in power, there is no guarantee that the extensions will stop at just two years.The risk of a gradual, indefinite extension of presidential terms is real - especially in a country where democratic institutions have been repeatedly weakened by executive overreach.Zimbabweans must be wary of this slippery slope, where initial justifications for extending terms can quickly evolve into a system where elections are indefinitely postponed under various pretexts.If Mnangagwa and his supporters are truly constitutionalists, the democratic path is clear: they should respect the Constitution, finish their term in 2028, and allow the electorate to decide who should lead next through a free and fair election.Any attempt to manipulate the Constitution for personal political gain must be firmly rejected by all Zimbabweans who value democracy and constitutionalism.There is no disguising the fact that this push is an affront to democratic principles.Whether one calls it a third term or a term extension, the effect is the same: an illegitimate attempt to prolong power.And it is totally unacceptable.