Blessed Geza should learn from Sam Geza and Simba Makoni

3 hrs ago | Views
History has a strange way of repeating itself, often with bitter consequences for those who fail to learn from it. In 2008, Simba Makoni, once a high-ranking member of ZANU PF, boldly announced his candidacy for the presidency going against the party and its resolution. Makoni believed he had the backing of influential party members.

"Following very extensive and intensive consultations with party members and activists countrywide and also with others outside the party, I have accepted the call and hereby advise the people of Zimbabwe that I offer myself as a candidate for the office of president," Simba Makoni declared.

Makoni assumed that his influence within ZANU PF would translate into widespread support outside of it. He miscalculated. His anticipated wave of support never materialized. When the moment of truth arrived, only Dumiso Dabengwa was by his side everyone else abandoned him.

Fast forward to today we see a similar script playing out with Blessed Geza. Like Makoni before him, Geza emerged from the party ranks with grand ambitions, convinced that he had the support and the ability to challenge the leadership. His challenge to President Mnangagwa was reckless as he went so far as to threaten forceful removal of the incumbent leader which legally really is treason unlike Simba Makoni who took his fight to the ballot and the people.

But just like Makoni, Geza now finds himself abandoned. The party expelled him, and no one rushed to his defense. The Politburo unanimously agreed on Geza's expulsion. Nyokayemabhunu the self appointed Geza spokesperson sent audios threatening Politburo members and Ministers to stop backing Geza from the shadows and come out in the open but that didnt help. Now, Geza is in hiding, battling health issues, and left to grapple with the reality of his choices on his own. Geza has a lot of support on social media but that support is failing to translate into boots on the ground.


Perhaps most telling part is Geza’s failure to draw lessons from his own family history. His brother, Sam Geza, similarly attempted to challenge the leadership during the war and met the same fate as past rebels like Nhari and Dzino. Maybe the spirit of rebellion runs in his veins. History has repeatedly shown that going against ZANU PF leadership without a solid strategy is a futile exercise. Geza as a bona fide war veteran should know that rebellion leads to encounters with Cletus Chigowe or the unforgiving pain of the Chikarabotso.

Geza stands expelled from ZANU PF , shuned by his comrades and left hanging by his would be backers and financiers. Now that he has been exposed funders will turn their resources elsewhere and Geza will be left on his own with potential charges hanging over his head Geza won't be able to enjoy his motherland. Simba Makoni as a smart politician stayed on the right side of the law and played his politics by the book.

Chris Mutsvangwa warned Geza that he stands the risk of being used and discarded by mischievous political malcontents. Zimbabweans won't  march for Geza at the expense of their livelihoods and safety. Geza should've learnt from his brother Sam Geza that rebellion doesn't pay. With this I rest my case.

John Mbizvo
Political Analyst

Source - John Mbizvo
