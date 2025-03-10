Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

Latest News Editor's Choice


His Excellency the President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to empower the nation's youth and open up leadership space and business opportunities for young people. True to his word we have seen the rise of Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera, Emily Jesaya, Sheila Chikomo, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Kudal Mupamhanga, David Mnangagwa, Tendai Chirau, Taurai Kundishaya among several others who now hold leadership positions in government and politics.

Mavetera is a popular name among a battalion of young leaders entrusted with pivotal roles. Mavetera is generally insulted and ridiculed by people on social media but an analysis into work as a cabinet minister will reveal that she is doing very well.

We now have a project known as She-Tech, which seeks to open doors for women in ICT by harnessing support from investors and organizations dedicated to women's empowerment in this predominantly male-dominated field. The She-Tech project stands as a testament to the proactive measures being undertaken to ensure inclusivity in technology.

Under Minister Mavetera we have also seen a massive digital skills program aimed at equipping 1.5 million young Zimbabweans with vital digital competencies, ensuring that no young person is left behind as the world transitions into a digital era.

With a strategy that includes the expedited licensing and operationalization of Starlink in Zimbabwe, Mavetera and her team have revolutionized the data pricing model within the country. Companies like Econet are now offering unlimited data bundles at competitive prices, as low as $23, which previously seemed unthinkable. This influx of affordable internet access has dramatically enhanced connectivity for thousands of individuals, companies and schools.

Thousands of schools now have access to internet and Minister Mavetera complimented these by donating ICT equipment enabling the schools to establish fully equipped computer science classrooms. A school in rural Masvingo or rural Kezi can now teach digital skills which empower students to break the cycle of poverty.

Mavetera's accomplishments are not limited to expanding digital access; she has also successfully liberalized the postal and courier service sector, attracting new players to the market and creating job opportunities. The sight of delivery bikes lined up outside Zimpost along Kwame Nkhrumah Avenue among other areas are proof that Minister Mavetera has liberalised the courier space leading to postive transformation.

Companies like Huawei are increasing their investment and spending on the Zim digital market. SpaceX is also looking at expansion in Zimbabwe, several players in the digital sector are also making moves into Zimbabwe. Mavetera is not only opening doors for her country but is also laying the groundwork for a robust digital economy.

The Ministry's strategy, effectively executed by Mavetera alongside her capable team, which includes Deputy Minister Phuthi and Permanent Secretary Dr. Chirume, aligns with Zimbabwe's Smart Zimbabwe strategy. Together, they are addressing the complexities associated with achieving Vision 2030, driving the nation towards an economic and technological renaissance.

The sector still has challenges but the Minister and her team are committed and dedicated to ensuring that Zimbabwe builds a digital government, digital economy and digital society.

We are proud of Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera and her team at ICT. We see the great work being done and we see the positive transformation. The President His Excellency ED Mnangagwa is leading well and you are following well. Keep it up.

Source - Nicholas Ncube
