Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

2 hrs ago | Views
There's always a human cost to corruption.

The recent tragedy at Bandama Farm Dam in Chipinge, where five lives were lost due to the dam's sudden collapse, is a stark reminder of the perilous state of Zimbabwe's infrastructure.

Eyewitnesses recount how the dam breach occurred without warning, catching residents off guard and leading to the devastating loss of individuals, including children, who were merely going about their daily routines by the river.

This incident is not isolated.

Just today, the Chilonga Bridge in Chiredzi South collapsed due to the flooding of Runde River, leaving thousands of villagers cut off from Chiredzi town.

Authorities have since blocked the road to prevent motorists and pedestrians from attempting to cross.

This is yet another example of infrastructure failure in Zimbabwe—where government-commissioned projects often fail to withstand the elements.

While heavy rains and flooding may be blamed for such collapses, the real question is whether the bridge was constructed to proper standards in the first place.

Zimbabwe has witnessed numerous infrastructural failures, particularly involving bridges and buildings, which have resulted in fatalities and injuries.

For instance, during the 2016–2017 Zimbabwe floods, heavy rains led to the destruction of infrastructure, including bridges and dams, causing the displacement of approximately 2,000 people and affecting over 160,000 others.

The floods resulted in 251 reported deaths and 128 injuries, with significant damage to both private and public infrastructure, including the destruction of five bridges and more than 140 dams.

Similarly, the catastrophic Cyclone Idai in 2019 wreaked havoc across the nation, leading to the collapse of structures that should have withstood such natural events.

In Zimbabwe alone, Cyclone Idai resulted in 634 fatalities and affected approximately 270,000 people.

The cyclone caused severe flooding and infrastructural damage, highlighting the vulnerability of the country's infrastructure to natural disasters.

What is particularly troubling is that many of these compromised structures were erected post-independence, while numerous constructions from the colonial era remain largely intact, enduring heavy storms and floods.

This disparity raises critical questions about the standards upheld by companies awarded government contracts for civil construction.

Why do newer structures fail under conditions that older ones withstand?

The answer often points to systemic corruption in the awarding and execution of these contracts.

To secure government contracts, some companies resort to paying substantial bribes to top government officials or procurement department personnel.

These bribes can amount to tens of thousands or even millions of dollars, depending on the project's scale.

Once the contract is secured, these companies often seek to “recoup” the funds expended on bribes by cutting corners during construction.

This typically involves procuring and using cheaper, substandard materials and employing inadequately qualified personnel.

Such cost-cutting measures compromise the integrity of the structures, rendering them incapable of withstanding environmental stresses that they should be designed to endure.

The consequences of this corruption are most pronounced in rural areas.

During natural disasters like heavy storms and floods, it is the rural communities that bear the brunt of infrastructural failures.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, for example, rural regions experienced significant devastation due to collapsing infrastructure.

The destruction of water supply infrastructure during the flooding allowed pathogens to contaminate water sources, increasing the burden of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Approximately 100,000 people were exposed to unsafe drinking water as a result of the disaster.

In contrast, urban areas, often home to infrastructure constructed during the colonial era, experienced comparatively minimal impact.

This dichotomy underscores the disparity in construction standards and the lethal cost of corruption.

Corruption in infrastructure projects manifests in various ways.

Beyond the need to recover bribe money, some companies, driven by sheer greed, deliberately use substandard materials and underqualified labor to maximize profits.

This blatant disregard for safety and quality standards places countless lives at risk.

The collapse of a dam, bridge, or building due to such malpractices is not merely an accident; it is a preventable disaster precipitated by corruption.

The human cost of corruption extends beyond infrastructure.

Innocent lives are lost when pharmacies dispense expired medications or source drugs from unauthorized dealers.

Similarly, cancer patients may die because funds earmarked for repairing existing radiotherapy machines or procuring new ones are misappropriated.

These scenarios illustrate that corruption is not merely an inconvenience leading to poor service delivery; it is a direct threat to human life.

Another such instance is the tragic flooding of the Battlefields mine in Kadoma in 2019, which resulted in the deaths of 28 artisanal miners.

This disaster was attributed to inadequate monitoring and supervision of mining activities, exacerbated by systemic corruption within regulatory bodies.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation highlighted that unsupervised operations and the lack of proper maintenance in shaft development were significant contributors to such accidents.

Corruption and inadequate monitoring of mining activities by the government have been identified as leading causes of fatalities in the mining sector, underscoring the deadly consequences of corruption in Zimbabwe.

This incident highlights how systemic issues, including inadequate infrastructure maintenance and enforcement of safety regulations, can lead to tragic outcomes.

Addressing the root causes of infrastructural failures requires a multifaceted approach.

It begins with fostering a culture of transparency and accountability in the awarding of contracts.

Implementing stringent oversight mechanisms can deter corrupt practices and ensure that only qualified companies with a track record of quality work are entrusted with public projects.

Additionally, there must be rigorous enforcement of building codes and standards, with severe penalties for those who violate them.

Regular inspections and maintenance of existing infrastructure are also crucial to identify and rectify potential weaknesses before they result in catastrophic failures.

Furthermore, empowering civil society and the media to investigate and expose corruption can serve as a deterrent to those contemplating such unethical practices.

Public awareness campaigns can also play a role in educating citizens about the dangers of corruption and mobilizing them to demand integrity and accountability from both public officials and private contractors.

Investing in the professional development of engineers, builders, and other stakeholders in the construction industry is vital.

Ensuring that these professionals adhere to ethical standards and are held accountable for their work can improve the overall quality of infrastructure projects.

Encouraging the use of durable and appropriate materials, even if they come at a higher initial cost, can lead to long-term savings and, more importantly, save lives.

In conclusion, the collapse of the Bandama Farm Dam and similar tragedies are not mere accidents; they are the fatal outcomes of systemic corruption that prioritizes personal gain over public safety.

The substandard infrastructure resulting from corrupt practices disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, leading to unnecessary loss of life.

It is imperative for Zimbabwe to confront and eradicate corruption within its construction industry and beyond.

By doing so, the nation can ensure that infrastructure serves its intended purpose of safeguarding and enhancing the lives of its citizens, rather than becoming a source of peril.

The cost of inaction is measured in human lives, and that is a price too high to pay.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer.



