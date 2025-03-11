Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

Opinion / Columnist

The longstanding narrative that African countries, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, are heavily reliant on Western aid specifically USAID has become increasingly outdated and misleading. It is time to challenge this perception and highlight the numerous homegrown solutions emerging across various sectors, particularly in healthcare. By focusing on local capacities and innovations, we can redefine the narrative of development in Africa.Rather than viewing aid as an absolute necessity, it is essential to reframe it as a bonus. This paradigm shift acknowledges that African nations have the potential to drive their development agendas independently, without becoming overly reliant on external assistance. By adopting this mindset, we can begin to harness our own resources, expertise, and innovative spirit to tackle the unique challenges we face.This approach empowers communities to see themselves as agents of change, rather than passive recipients of aid. When aid is perceived as a supplementary resource, it encourages local stakeholders to invest in their own capabilities and solutions, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility for their development.Zimbabwe exemplifies the power of homegrown solutions in addressing healthcare challenges. One notable initiative is the integration of traditional medicine into the national healthcare system. The Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has taken a pioneering step by offering a certificate program in both doctorate and traditional medicine for medical graduates. This move not only recognizes the value of traditional practices but also seeks to merge them with conventional Western medicine, creating a holistic approach to healthcare. Zimbabwe can also take a leaf from China that combined its Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM), an ancient system of health and wellness that has been developed over thousands of years, such as acupuncture with modern medicines, combining the best of both worlds.Moreover, Zimbabwean innovators have garnered attention for their groundbreaking work in developing medication from natural herbs. A remarkable example involves a collaboration between a medical doctor, Dr Karara and a pharmacist Dr Njekete who have successfully created effective medicines derived from indigenous plants. Dr Karara and Dr Njekete who managed to produce herbs that therapeutically address the symptoms of HIV/AIDS. The herbs (Mutombo and Mhenivir) have successfully undergone laboratory testing in South Africa and were found to be effective. These homegrown solutions not only showcase Zimbabwe's potential for innovation but also highlight the effectiveness of traditional medicine in addressing local health issues.By embracing home-grown solutions such as the production of African Traditional Medicines (ATM), African countries stand to gain numerous benefits such as self-sufficiency as compared to reliance on “conditional hand-outs” disguised as aid by Western proxies such as USAID, allows nations to foster a sense of independence and resilience.Cultural preservation through promotion of traditional practices helps to cultivate institutional memory from one generation to the next, enriching the identity of communities. In Zimbabwe traditional herbs are found everywhere including the backyards of our houses it just takes one with knowledge to distinguish between medication and poison.Contextual relevance through developing solutions tailor-made for local contexts ensures that interventions are more effective and relevant to the specific needs and challenges faced by communities. Sometimes the medication that we receive from outside is genetically manufactured to suit people within certain regions and not specifically for Africa, thereby administering medicines that would produce serious side-effects. Hence the need for us to start making our own medication that is specific to our region and our DNA.These home-grown initiatives can lead to economic growth, job creation and stimulate innovation among others. A clear example is that of Doctor Karara who is employing locals to help with the cultivation of local herbs for medication at her farm in Mazoe.US president Donal Trump's Executive Order (EOs) that annulled the operations of the USAID, is an opportunity for Africa to tap into, revive and develop its ancient medicine practices. Africa should celebrate the EOs and promote its homegrown solutions, and advocate for a paradigm shift in how it approaches development.By doing so, we can reclaim our development agendas that empowers us to make informed decisions about Africa's future and prioritize what matters most to our communities. What is disturbing is how the West has managed to influence Africa to demonise African herbs while nichodemously smuggling them back to their countries to repackage and rebrand them just to resale them back to Africans.The narrative surrounding aid must evolve from one of dependency to one of empowerment and self-determination. African countries have an abundance of untapped potential, and by leveraging our unique strengths, we can create pathways for sustainable development.In conclusion, it is essential to rethink the narrative surrounding USAID and to place greater emphasis on promoting homegrown solutions. By embracing our own innovation, expertise, and traditional practices, we can drive our development agendas forward, promote self-sufficiency, and challenge the status quo. Africa has the potential to take center stage, showcasing its capacity for growth, innovation, and success. The time has come for African countries to redefine their identities and future. This requires a concerted effort to invest in local talent, support community-driven initiatives, and prioritize sustainable practices that reflect the unique needs of our societies.As we shift our focus from external aid to internal capabilities, we not only enhance our resilience but also foster a sense of pride in our achievements. Let's celebrate the innovative spirit of Africa, recognizing that our future is not dictated by external forces but shaped by our own aspirations, values, and resources. By doing so, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for all Africans, grounded in self-determination and empowerment.