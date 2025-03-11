Opinion / Columnist
The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability
The state of football administration in the ZIFA Southern Region is nothing short of a disgrace. What was once a promising platform for nurturing talent and fostering the growth of the beautiful game has been reduced to a cesspool of incompetence, nepotism, and unprincipled leadership. The region, which boasts a rich history of footballing excellence, is now languishing in the hands of individuals who have no business leading it. The current administration, which was never legitimately elected but rather thrust into power as club representatives, has overstayed its welcome and is now operating without a mandate. This is a blatant violation of the principles of democracy and good governance, and it is high time that stakeholders take decisive action to reclaim the region’s football from the clutches of these imposters.
To understand the gravity of the situation, one must first examine how the current "board" came into existence. Following the dissolution of the previous ZIFA board, the Southern Region clubs appointed representatives to oversee the affairs of the region while awaiting the normalization of ZIFA structures. These individuals were not elected by the clubs in a formal process but were rather chosen as temporary caretakers. Their mandate was clear: to hold the fort until a new ZIFA board was elected and normalcy restored. However, with the election of the new ZIFA board on January 25, the mandate of this interim committee expired. Yet, astonishingly, these individuals have refused to relinquish power, clinging to their positions like parasites feeding on the lifeblood of Southern Region football.
This blatant overreach of authority is not only unethical but also a direct violation of Article 16b of the ZIFA constitution, which stipulates that elections must be held every four years. The previous executive’s term ended after four years, and an interim committee was put in place to oversee the transition. However, with the election of the new ZIFA board, the interim committee’s mandate has long since expired. The Southern Region is now back under the control of an administrator, and it is imperative that a new interim committee be established to prepare for fresh elections. The region must not be held hostage by individuals who have no legitimate claim to leadership.
The current state of affairs is a damning indictment of the lack of accountability and transparency in the region’s football administration. It is deeply concerning that the Southern Region councilors, who were supposed to represent the interests of their clubs, have instead been rewarded with positions in both standing and ad hoc committees. This blatant cronyism has created a toxic environment where meritocracy is ignored, and loyalty to the corrupt clique is the only currency that matters. These councilors, who were supposed to be the voice of their clubs, have now become part of the problem, perpetuating a system that prioritizes personal gain over the development of football.
The situation is further exacerbated by the involvement of individuals like Highlanders chairman Mhlophe and his employee, Jackie Ngwenya, who have been elevated to national football structures. While it is commendable that the region is represented at the national level, it is deeply troubling that these individuals have been allowed to accumulate so much power without any regard for the potential conflicts of interest. Jackie Ngwenya, who is now second in command to Mhlophe at Highlanders, has been catapulted into a position of influence that far exceeds her role at the club. She now sits in national football caucus meetings, traveling the length and breadth of the country with her chairman, and wielding influence that undermines the authority of the club’s CEO and executive committee. This is a clear violation of the principles of good governance and a slap in the face to the clubs that entrusted these individuals with their votes.
The time has come for the Southern Region to take a stand against this blatant abuse of power. The clubs, as the primary stakeholders in the game, must demand accountability from their representatives and insist on the immediate establishment of a new interim committee to oversee the region’s affairs. This committee must be tasked with organizing fresh elections to elect a substantive board that will prioritize the development of football in the region. The current leadership has proven itself to be clueless and incapable of steering the region in the right direction. Their continued presence in positions of power is a hindrance to progress and a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the clubs.
It is also imperative that ZIFA, as the governing body of football in Zimbabwe, takes a proactive role in resolving this crisis. The Southern Region must be allowed to conduct its elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner, with ZIFA providing the necessary oversight to ensure that the process is credible. The region’s clubs have already made their position clear: they want elections, and they want them now. It is up to ZIFA to respect this decision and provide the necessary support to make it happen.
The stakes could not be higher. Football in the Southern Region is at a crossroads, and the decisions made in the coming weeks and months will determine its future. The region has a proud footballing tradition, but this legacy is being eroded by the incompetence and greed of those who have hijacked its administration. The clubs, as the custodians of the game, must rise to the occasion and demand change. They must insist on the removal of the current leadership and the establishment of a new board that is committed to reviving football in the region.
The time for action is now. The Southern Region cannot afford to wait any longer. The current leadership has had its chance, and it has failed miserably. The clubs must take control of their destiny and ensure that the region’s football is placed in the hands of individuals who are capable, principled, and committed to its development. The future of football in the Southern Region depends on it. Let us not allow the beautiful game to be destroyed by the selfish ambitions of a few. Let us reclaim our football and restore it to its rightful place as a source of pride and joy for the people of the Southern Region.
One of the most glaring examples of the incompetence and greed that plagues the Southern Region is the farcical state of its league. How can we have a league with 20 teams when we know that some of these teams will not be able to complete the season? This is not just a hypothetical question; it is a reality that has been ignored by those in power. The current setup is a recipe for disaster, designed to fail from the very beginning. It is a clear indication that the leadership is either completely out of touch with the realities of football in the region or simply does not care.
The idea of a 20-team league is ludicrous, especially when many of the clubs lack the financial and logistical resources to compete at this level. It is no secret that some clubs struggle to pay their players, maintain their facilities, or even travel to away matches. Yet, instead of addressing these issues, the leadership has chosen to expand the league, creating a situation where the competition is diluted, and the quality of football suffers. Over and above, the increase or decrease of the Teams in the League are a decision of the Assembly not a few buddies in an expired acting leadership capacity. This is not just a disservice to the clubs and players but also to the fans who deserve better.
The situation is further compounded by the fact that the league is being run by just two individuals: Lloyd Munhanga and Blessed Mbwanda. This is an absurd arrangement that defies all logic and common sense. How can two people, no matter how capable they may be, effectively manage a league of 20 teams? The answer is simple: they cannot. This setup is not just inefficient; it is a blatant disregard for the principles of good governance and accountability. We have recently read press reports that Vic Falls City FC had acquired sponsorship from Herentals FC only to realise it has actually been taken over and name changed. Who does that? When you get sponsorship you avail space somewhere on your Team Jersey whereever you would have agreed. Changing name means Club has been taken over. This brings the number of Teams from the Southern Region "BOUGHT" by Clubs from the North to two within one month. Keep them in the Office for another month we are losing another two to the North. Whose interests are these FORMER board members serving here?
Lloyd Munhanga, in particular, has proven himself to be a failure and yet he heads the Region His track record speaks for itself. He was removed from Zimbabwe Saints after it became clear that he was running the club into the ground. Yet, despite this glaring failure, he has been allowed to remain in a position of power, where he continues to make decisions that have a direct impact on the future of football in the region. This is not just a failure of leadership; it is a failure of the system that allows such individuals to remain in power.
The clubs must wake up and smell the coffee. They must recognize that the current leadership is not working in their best interests but is instead using their positions for self-enrichment. The sale of league franchises is a prime example of this. Instead of focusing on the development of football, the leadership has turned the league into a cash cow, selling franchises to the highest bidder without any regard for the long-term consequences. This is not just unethical; it is a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the clubs and the fans.
The time has come for the clubs to take a stand. They must demand accountability from their representatives and insist on the immediate removal of the current leadership. They must call for the establishment of a new interim committee that will oversee the region’s affairs and prepare for fresh elections. This committee must be made up of individuals who are committed to the development of football in the region and who have the best interests of the clubs at heart.
The future of football in the Southern Region depends on it. The current leadership has had its chance, and it has failed miserably. The clubs must take control of their destiny and ensure that the region’s football is placed in the hands of individuals who are capable, principled, and committed to its development. The time for action is now. Let us not allow the beautiful game to be destroyed by the selfish ambitions of a few. Let us reclaim our football and restore it to its rightful place as a source of pride and joy for the people of the Southern Region.
The situation in the ZIFA Southern Region is dire, but it is not hopeless. The clubs, as the primary stakeholders in the game, have the power to effect change. They must demand accountability from their representatives and insist on the immediate removal of the current leadership. They must call for the establishment of a new interim committee that will oversee the region’s affairs and prepare for fresh elections. This committee must be made up of individuals who are committed to the development of football in the region and who have the best interests of the clubs at heart.
The time for action is now. The Southern Region cannot afford to wait any longer. The current leadership has had its chance, and it has failed miserably. The clubs must take control of their destiny and ensure that the region’s football is placed in the hands of individuals who are capable, principled, and committed to its development. The future of football in the Southern Region depends on it. Let us not allow the beautiful game to be destroyed by the selfish ambitions of a few. Let us reclaim our football and restore it to its rightful place as a source of pride and joy for the people of the Southern Region #ezratshisa4life Zimbabwe Football Association
Source - Hazel Chari
