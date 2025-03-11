Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

Opinion / Columnist

Many people will answer Blessed Geza's call to come out in support of the so-called Geza revolution, because feel they must choose to support the Chiwenga or the Mnangagwa faction. The truth is, these are all equally bad choices so bad they are a false choice.Supporting the 2017 military coup by the ordinary Zimbabweans was a big mistake. Hundreds to thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans came out into the street to show their support of the 2017 military coup. Here are some of the reasons why they did:1) After 37 years stuck with Mugabe, povo were grateful the coup had finally forced the dictator to go. It was very foolish to thank Mnangagwa and his coup plotters for staging the coup when they were the dictator's henchmen and women who had rigged elections and even committed the many politically motivated murders create and impose the de facto one party state and kept Mugabe in power all the 37 years. These people were so focused on "Mugabe must go!", little else mattered.2) The coup plotters needed the public to show their approval of the coup to have political legitimacy and so the offered the opposition leaders a new GNU arrangement post the coup. Morgan Tsvangirai was so enthroned by the prospect of occupying the gravy train seats of the 2008 to 2013 GNU he even discharged himself from his SA hospital bed. The opposition played a part in mobilising the public to support the coup. When Zanu PF thugs reneged on the new GNU, Tsvangirai died a few weeks later "of a broken heart",according to Chamisa.3) Mnangagwa promised the masses that his regime would hold free, fair and credible elections. He did not implement even one token democratic reform. Indeed he carried on implementing some of the Zanu PF vote-rigging activities such as bribing the traditional village heads and chiefs with motorcycles and twin-cab trucks.So what changes did the 2017 military coup bring? Other than the obvious change of Mugabe and a few of his close associates being booted out of the party and, in some cases out of the country; nothing changed. Zimbabwe has remained a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who have rigged elections to stay in power.The 2017 Zanu PF factional war pitted the Lacoste faction which had the backing of most of the Army top brass against the G40 faction which had the backing of most top brass in the Police and CIO. When push came to shove, the Army prevailed.When the people were invited to show their support for the Lacoste faction they should have stubbornly refused to be drawn into making a meaningless choice. As we now know the coup was nothing but a musical chair's game swapping one dictator for another. This was as much a false choice as a mouse choosing a cobra of a black mamba when both are deadly.The real choice for the mouse would be to make good its escape whilst the two snakes seized up each other. The rational choice of the ordinary Zimbabweans in 2017 was to demand the end of the Zanu PF dictatorship and not just swapping one dictator for another.If the present Zanu PF factional war should have a similar outcome, regardless whether it is Mnangagwa of Chiwenga side that prevails, the people must refused to side with the winner and give it political legitimacy.The people must express they frustration with these Zanu PF factional war as the only way to accomplish some political change. They must demand the implementation of all the democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.Persuading povo push for reforms and ending the dictatorship and not not settle for yet another swapping one dictator with another, is tough enough given the people are already preoccupied with "Mnangagwa must go!" The opposition leaders have their eyes on the renewed promises by the Chiwenga supporters to now a new GNU and share power. The opposition leaders have always found it child's play conning the Zimbabwe masses.