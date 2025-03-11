'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

Opinion / Columnist

To "Buy Zimbabwe" or not to buy Zimbabwe - that is the question!The recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Buy Zimbabwe and the Content Creators Association of Zimbabwe signals yet another attempt to promote local products and reduce reliance on imports.Government interventions, tax incentives, and industrialization funds are all being touted as key drivers of this initiative, with officials projecting a manufacturing sector growth of over three percent this year.On paper, this sounds like a step in the right direction.However, the real question remains - why do Zimbabweans still prefer imported goods despite these efforts?The prevailing narrative suggests that consumers simply need more awareness and marketing to embrace locally produced goods.But this assumption is flawed.The reality is that Zimbabweans are not shunning local products due to ignorance; they are avoiding them because of quality concerns.Whether it is electrical appliances, construction materials, chemical products, or even basic household goods, local manufacturers have consistently fallen short of producing items that meet acceptable standards.No amount of advertising or patriotic appeals will convince consumers to buy products that do not offer value for their hard-earned money.This is where the real problem lies - not in a lack of awareness, but in a failure to prioritize quality.If Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector is to thrive, it must first address this fundamental issue.Otherwise, all the MOUs and Buy Zimbabwe campaigns will remain empty gestures, failing to win over the very people they are meant to serve.Zimbabwe's push to boost local production and reduce imports is commendable in principle.While agricultural-based products, particularly foodstuffs, have seen an increase in local market share - now constituting about 80% of available goods - many other non-agricultural products continue to struggle due to their substandard quality.The conversation should not be about awareness but about ensuring that local products meet acceptable quality standards that justify their purchase.The economic reality facing Zimbabweans today is one of hardship, with disposable incomes shrinking and purchasing power severely constrained.Under these circumstances, consumers naturally prioritize value for money.If a locally manufactured product fails to meet durability and performance expectations, there is no incentive for consumers to continue buying it simply because it is "Made in Zimbabwe."The market operates on trust, and that trust has been repeatedly eroded by poor-quality local goods that fail prematurely, require frequent replacements, or, in some cases, pose genuine hazards to users.One of the most glaring concerns is the quality of electrical and electronic goods manufactured locally.Consumers have become wary of purchasing locally made electrical appliances due to well-founded fears of fire hazards, short circuits, and general malfunctions.Stories abound of locally produced extension cables and power adapters that overheat, fuses that blow unexpectedly, and devices that fail within a few weeks of use.These are not just inconveniences but real dangers that put lives and property at risk.As long as such issues persist, Zimbabweans will continue to prefer imported alternatives, even at higher prices.Similarly, the construction and hardware sectors have been plagued by inferior materials that fail to meet their advertised specifications.It is not uncommon for builders to complain about so-called "durable" locally manufactured steel that rusts after a single rainy season or "high-quality" paints that begin peeling off walls within months.Roof tiles crack under the weight of a storm, plumbing materials leak unexpectedly, and adhesives fail to hold up under minor stress.These problems are not the result of insufficient marketing or lack of consumer awareness.They stem from systemic failures in quality control, manufacturing oversight, and regulatory enforcement.The chemical industry presents another troubling example.Many locally produced detergents, solvents, and industrial chemicals do not meet international safety and effectiveness standards.Consumers who purchase local cleaning products often find that they require excessive quantities to achieve the same result as a small amount of an imported alternative.In some cases, subpar chemicals damage equipment, corrode surfaces, or even pose health hazards to users.Such experiences inevitably lead consumers to reject local brands in favor of trusted foreign options.This widespread failure in quality assurance has broader implications beyond individual consumer preferences.Poorly manufactured goods compromise the structural integrity of buildings, increase maintenance costs for businesses, and undermine trust in Zimbabwean industry.When consumers cannot rely on the quality of domestic products, it discourages investment in local production and perpetuates the cycle of import dependency.Businesses that might otherwise source raw materials and components locally are forced to look elsewhere, further weakening the country's industrial base.It is imperative to recognize that marketing alone cannot resolve this issue.No matter how many "Buy Zimbabwe" campaigns are launched, how many MOUs are signed, or how many awareness programs are implemented, none of it will matter if the core problem of quality is not addressed.Consumers are not irrational; they make purchasing decisions based on experience, performance, and reliability.Patriotism cannot and should not be a substitute for quality.Expecting Zimbabweans to buy inferior goods purely out of nationalistic sentiment is not only unrealistic but also unfair.The responsibility lies with manufacturers to produce goods that meet the standards expected by consumers, not with consumers to tolerate substandard products out of a sense of duty.If patriotism is to be invoked, then it must start with local manufacturers demonstrating their commitment to the nation by prioritizing quality over short-term profit.True patriotism in business means adhering to strict production standards, investing in better technology, and ensuring that products are not only competitive but superior.It means valuing the consumer's trust and recognizing that a loyal customer base is built on consistent quality, not on appeals to national pride.There is a pressing need for stronger regulatory oversight and enforcement of quality standards.The Standards Association of Zimbabwe must take a more active role in setting, monitoring, and enforcing stringent quality benchmarks across all industries.This includes regular inspections, certification requirements, and punitive measures for manufacturers who fail to meet minimum quality thresholds.It is not enough for manufacturers to self-regulate or rely on voluntary compliance.There must be an independent and credible authority ensuring that all locally produced goods meet the standards necessary for consumer safety and satisfaction.Furthermore, the "Buy Zimbabwe" campaign should not merely focus on promoting local products indiscriminately but should also serve as a quality assurance platform.There should be a system in place to vet products before endorsing them, ensuring that only those meeting acceptable standards are actively promoted.The campaign could also incorporate a consumer feedback mechanism where complaints about substandard products are publicly addressed, and manufacturers are held accountable.A "naming and shaming" approach for consistently poor-quality products could serve as an additional deterrent against unscrupulous production practices.Looking at global success stories, one of the most effective marketing strategies has always been quality itself.German products, for instance, did not gain international recognition because of aggressive marketing alone.They became globally sought after due to meticulous craftsmanship, high durability, and strict adherence to quality control.Consumers trust German engineering not because of advertising slogans but because the products have proven their worth over time.That is the standard Zimbabwe should be aiming for - one where local products are chosen not out of obligation but because they are genuinely the best option available.Ultimately, Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector must undergo a fundamental shift from merely increasing production to ensuring that production meets world-class standards.If locally made goods can match or surpass their imported counterparts in reliability, durability, and performance, then Zimbabweans will naturally gravitate toward them without the need for excessive marketing efforts.The goal should not be to pressure consumers into buying local products but to create products that consumers genuinely prefer.Quality should not be an afterthought; it should be the foundation of the entire industrialization strategy.Until this issue is addressed, Zimbabweans will continue to rely on imports, not out of disloyalty but out of necessity.If the government and industry leaders are serious about reducing import dependency and fostering local economic growth, then they must start where it truly matters - by ensuring that Zimbabwean products are not only available but are also the best choice in the market.Anything less will render all promotional efforts meaningless and leave the country trapped in the same cycle of import reliance it seeks to escape.● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. 