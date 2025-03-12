Latest News Editor's Choice


Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

53 mins ago | Views
The Political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is changing dramatically almost every few years since the forced departure of the brutal, long serving late nonagenarian.

The current scenes are synonyms with the events of 2017 whereby the military staged a soft coup d'etat that paved the way for another dictator who has collapsed the economy to unprecedented levels.

The hospitals are in dire situation. The beds are not fit for human use. Nurses and doctors complain about lack of equipment and low wages.

The national roads which were last built and maintained properly the minority government have degraded in shape and form. The potholes on national roads could be mistaken for a Ncema Dam.

The national roads are disgusting and embarrassing. I used to travel along Victoria Falls,Gwanda  and Nkayi roads periodically. The state of the roads judging from pictures and, videos and testimonials from the local residents, resembles demolished Gaza infrastructure. Matabeleland is at the receiving end of Zanu's brutality and insensitivity. These are vital national assets deliberately neglected by Zimbabwe Government.

Matabeleland infrastructure degradation is shocking to say the least, foreign tourists numbers have declined by large margins.

The government neglected Matabeleland on the first day of assumption of state power. They embarked on a looting spree until the country had nothing to offer to its citizens and the international Community. Hence, on realisation, they fearfully and unconstitutionally deployed the police and military to intimidate citizens as a strategy to quell widespread dissent, “Rule of the gun”.

The hospitals are all inadequately equipped. There is hardly any equipment to perform simple tasks such as x-ray and chemotherapy.

Honestly speaking, the country is being held back by so called war veterans and most of them are mere opportunists without any valid or proven liberatipn war credentials.

What is even more disturbing is the fact that all of them don't use local hospitals instead prefer to travel abroad for medical treatment which beggars belief that they're not prepared to resuscitate the ailing infrastructure.

The hidden and Inhumane agenda of the Zanu Government since its inception is to ensure the existence of zero millionaires from Matabeleland except one or two Zanu planted individuals. I believe it is time for Matabeleland to rise up and defend its interests from Harare.

Matabeleland is not free as it is constantly under military and police surveillance. The residents are continuously abducted, harassed and tortured.

When it comes to employment workers are imported from Harare to do unskilled Jobs which could be done by local people.

In hospitals, Ndebele nurses are overlooked in favour of their northern sisters and brothers, same applies to the police

By Sithembiso Hadebe
Political activist.

Source - Sithembiso Hadebe
