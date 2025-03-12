The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

Opinion / Columnist

In 2017, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe embarked on a transformative journey under the Second Republic, a bold and Visionary era led by HE Dr ED Mnangagwa. This new chapter was not merely a change of Leadership but a reimagining of the Nation's destiny, anchored in the aspiration to become a Prosperous and Empowered UMIS - Upper-Middle-Income-Society by 2030. The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1 2021-2025) stands as the blueprint for this transformative Vision, a meticulously crafted roadmap designed to uplift every citizen and every corner of the Nation.The Second Republic's story is one of relentless determination and tangible progress. It is a narrative of promises kept, of dreams turned into reality, and of a Nation rising to claim its rightful place on the global stage. To date, the Government has delivered on 187 of the 235 commitments made, a remarkable feat that speaks to the unwavering dedication of its Leadership and the resilience of its people and the more probable reason why the masses are demanding that the life of Parly and the Executive must needs be extended.From the rolling hills of Matabeleland to the bustling streets of Harare, up to the barricading mountain belt of Manicaland, the fingerprints of the Second Republic's achievements are visible. Dams have risen where rivers once flowed unchecked, providing life-giving water to communities and farmlands. Roads, once riddled with potholes, now stretch like ribbons of progress, connecting villages, towns, and cities. Airports have been modernized, welcoming the world to the Great Republic of Zimbabwe with open arms and state-of-the-art facilities., while new ones are on the construction cards of Government. Water pipelines snake across the land, quenching the thirst of thousands, while border posts stand as symbols of renewed trade and regional integration.The mining sector, a cornerstone of the Nation's economy, has witnessed a renaissance. Lithium and iron ore operations have been revitalized, unlocking immense potential for economic growth and job creation. These projects are not just statistics; they are lifelines for ordinary Zimbabweans, tangible proof that the Second Republic's Vision is not a distant dream but a living, breathing reality.What sets the Second Republic apart is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. This is a Government that refuses to leave anyone behind, that ensures no place is forgotten. It is a Leadership that understands that true progress is measured not by the wealth of a few but by the upliftment of all. From the urban centers to the most remote Provinces, the fruits of the Second Republic's labor are being felt, transforming lives and communities in ways that will echo through generations.As we stand on the cusp of 2030, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe is not merely moving forward; it is soaring. The milestones achieved under the Second Republic are not just stepping stones but pillars of a brighter future. They are the foundation upon which an UMIS - Upper-Middle-Income-Society will be built, an affirmation to what can be achieved when Vision, Leadership, and unity converge.The Second Republic's journey is far from over, but its legacy is already being written. It is a legacy of hope, of progress, and of a Nation unshackled from the constraints of the past. It is a story that will inspire not just the present generation but those yet to come, a story of a Great Republic that dared to dream and had the courage to turn those dreams into reality.In my own words, this is not just a chronicle of achievements; it is a call to action, a reminder that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. The Second Republic has shown us what is possible. Now, it is up to us to carry that torch forward, to ensure that the Great Republic of Zimbabwe continues to shine as an emblematic symbol of progress and prosperity for all.