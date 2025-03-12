Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

47 mins ago | Views
In 2017, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe embarked on a transformative journey under the Second Republic, a bold and Visionary era led by HE Dr ED Mnangagwa. This new chapter was not merely a change of Leadership but a reimagining of the Nation's destiny, anchored in the aspiration to become a Prosperous and Empowered UMIS - Upper-Middle-Income-Society by 2030. The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1 2021-2025) stands as the blueprint for this transformative Vision, a meticulously crafted roadmap designed to uplift every citizen and every corner of the Nation.  

The Second Republic's story is one of relentless determination and tangible progress. It is a narrative of promises kept, of dreams turned into reality, and of a Nation rising to claim its rightful place on the global stage. To date, the Government has delivered on 187 of the 235 commitments made, a remarkable feat that speaks to the unwavering dedication of its Leadership and the resilience of its people and the more probable reason why the masses are demanding that the life of Parly and the Executive must needs be extended.

From the rolling hills of Matabeleland to the bustling streets of Harare, up to the barricading mountain belt of Manicaland, the fingerprints of the Second Republic's achievements are visible. Dams have risen where rivers once flowed unchecked, providing life-giving water to communities and farmlands. Roads, once riddled with potholes, now stretch like ribbons of progress, connecting villages, towns, and cities. Airports have been modernized, welcoming the world to the Great Republic of Zimbabwe with open arms and state-of-the-art facilities., while new ones are on the construction cards of Government. Water pipelines snake across the land, quenching the thirst of thousands, while border posts stand as symbols of renewed trade and regional integration.  

The mining sector, a cornerstone of the Nation's economy, has witnessed a renaissance. Lithium and iron ore operations have been revitalized, unlocking immense potential for economic growth and job creation. These projects are not just statistics; they are lifelines for ordinary Zimbabweans, tangible proof that the Second Republic's Vision is not a distant dream but a living, breathing reality.  

What sets the Second Republic apart is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. This is a Government that refuses to leave anyone behind, that ensures no place is forgotten. It is a Leadership that understands that true progress is measured not by the wealth of a few but by the upliftment of all. From the urban centers to the most remote Provinces, the fruits of the Second Republic's labor are being felt, transforming lives and communities in ways that will echo through generations.  

As we stand on the cusp of 2030, the Great Republic of Zimbabwe is not merely moving forward; it is soaring. The milestones achieved under the Second Republic are not just stepping stones but pillars of a brighter future. They are the foundation upon which an UMIS - Upper-Middle-Income-Society will be built, an affirmation to what can be achieved when Vision, Leadership, and unity converge.  

The Second Republic's journey is far from over, but its legacy is already being written. It is a legacy of hope, of progress, and of a Nation unshackled from the constraints of the past. It is a story that will inspire not just the present generation but those yet to come, a story of a Great Republic that dared to dream and had the courage to turn those dreams into reality.  

In my own words, this is not just a chronicle of achievements; it is a call to action, a reminder that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. The Second Republic has shown us what is possible. Now, it is up to us to carry that torch forward, to ensure that the Great Republic of Zimbabwe continues to shine as an emblematic symbol of progress and prosperity for all.  

#SecondRepublic #GreatRepublicOfZimbabwe #NDS1 #Vision2030 #Transformation #NationalDevelopment

a-closer-look-at-the-major-milestones-and-achievements-of-the-second-republic

Source - Maxwell Haitengeswinyika Teedzai
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

35 mins ago | 27 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

39 mins ago | 10 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

51 mins ago | 25 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

1 hr ago | 71 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

10 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

10 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

10 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

10 hrs ago | 733 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

19 hrs ago | 1223 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

19 hrs ago | 529 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

24 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

24 hrs ago | 1384 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2025 at 17:09hrs | 914 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

12 Mar 2025 at 16:45hrs | 5371 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

12 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 206 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

12 Mar 2025 at 16:23hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

12 Mar 2025 at 16:15hrs | 1866 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

12 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

12 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 1140 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

12 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 575 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

12 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 268 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

12 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 270 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

12 Mar 2025 at 15:11hrs | 298 Views