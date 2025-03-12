Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

48 mins ago | Views
Insurance, banks, mobile service providers, funeral assurance providers, in fact any company that stores personal data, the advent of the Cyber and Data Protection Act in Zimbabwe marks a significant stride towards the safeguarding of personal information in an increasingly digital world. As businesses and organisations adapt to these regulations, the pressing deadline for compliance was the 12th March 2025. This date signals the end of the grace period for appointing a Data Protection Officer (DPO) and ensuring adherence to the legal framework governing data protection. Failing to comply with these regulations has severe consequences for businesses operating within Zimbabwe.

One of the primary repercussions of non-compliance lies in the financial penalties that can be imposed. The Cyber and Data Protection Act stipulates various offences related to the mishandling of personal data, including but not limited to the failure to appoint a DPO, inadequate security measures and unlawful processing of personal information. Offenders may face substantial fines, with amounts varying depending on the seriousness of the violation. For instance, businesses that do not implement adequate data protection measures risk incurring fines that could significantly impact their financial stability. In some instances, severe breaches could lead to penalties exceeding the thresholds set forth in the regulations.

Moreover, businesses may find themselves exposed to civil lawsuits from affected data subjects. Individuals whose personal information has been mishandled or compromised may sue for damages, which not only results in financial loss but can also tarnish an organisation's reputation. The costs associated with litigation can be exorbitant and further strain a company's resources. Thus, the importance of complying with the Act cannot be overstated, as it protects businesses from potential lawsuits and associated costs.

In addition to the financial ramifications, non-compliance can severely damage an organisation's reputation. In today's digital age, Zimbabwe's customers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights regarding personal data. A failure to demonstrate compliance with the Data Protection Act can lead to a loss of trust from clients, partners and stakeholders. A negative public perception may arise, deterring potential customers from engaging with the business and ultimately affecting profitability.

The appointment of a DPO is a crucial aspect of compliance with the Cyber and Data Protection Act. This individual plays a vital role in ensuring that an organisation's data processing activities align with legal requirements. Non-compliance in this area could lead to further penalties, as the Act explicitly states the necessity of having a designated DPO. The DPO is responsible for overseeing data protection strategies and procedures within the organisation, providing essential guidance to mitigate risks associated with data mishandling.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi, the CEO of Hansole Investments an ICT company, emphasises the importance of understanding and implementing data protection measures. Having recently completed the course on Understanding Data Protection and Data Security in the United Kingdom, Mutisi understands the global implications of data management and the vital role it plays in maintaining customer confidence. His insights serve as a reminder that data protection is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of business ethics.

As the compliance deadline has now approached, businesses and organisations must prioritise the appointment of a DPO and the implementation of effective data protection strategies. Failing to comply not only exposes them to severe financial penalties but also jeopardises their reputation and operational integrity in a digital landscape that increasingly values data privacy. The message is clear: compliance with the Data Protection Act is not optional, but a necessary step for sustainable business practices in Zimbabwe.

For any further information on Understanding Data Protection and Data Security in Zimbabwe please do not hesitate to contact Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi on WhatsApp +263772278161 or email jkmutisi@hansole.co.zw



Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

44 mins ago | 36 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

56 mins ago | 13 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

60 mins ago | 33 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

1 hr ago | 87 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

10 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

10 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

10 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

10 hrs ago | 747 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

19 hrs ago | 1224 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

19 hrs ago | 535 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

23 hrs ago | 448 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

24 hrs ago | 162 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

24 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

24 hrs ago | 1389 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2025 at 17:09hrs | 915 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

12 Mar 2025 at 16:45hrs | 5373 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

12 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 206 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

12 Mar 2025 at 16:23hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

12 Mar 2025 at 16:15hrs | 1887 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

12 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

12 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 1142 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

12 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 575 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

12 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 269 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

12 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 271 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

12 Mar 2025 at 15:11hrs | 301 Views