Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

Opinion / Columnist

Insurance, banks, mobile service providers, funeral assurance providers, in fact any company that stores personal data, the advent of the Cyber and Data Protection Act in Zimbabwe marks a significant stride towards the safeguarding of personal information in an increasingly digital world. As businesses and organisations adapt to these regulations, the pressing deadline for compliance was the 12th March 2025. This date signals the end of the grace period for appointing a Data Protection Officer (DPO) and ensuring adherence to the legal framework governing data protection. Failing to comply with these regulations has severe consequences for businesses operating within Zimbabwe.One of the primary repercussions of non-compliance lies in the financial penalties that can be imposed. The Cyber and Data Protection Act stipulates various offences related to the mishandling of personal data, including but not limited to the failure to appoint a DPO, inadequate security measures and unlawful processing of personal information. Offenders may face substantial fines, with amounts varying depending on the seriousness of the violation. For instance, businesses that do not implement adequate data protection measures risk incurring fines that could significantly impact their financial stability. In some instances, severe breaches could lead to penalties exceeding the thresholds set forth in the regulations.Moreover, businesses may find themselves exposed to civil lawsuits from affected data subjects. Individuals whose personal information has been mishandled or compromised may sue for damages, which not only results in financial loss but can also tarnish an organisation's reputation. The costs associated with litigation can be exorbitant and further strain a company's resources. Thus, the importance of complying with the Act cannot be overstated, as it protects businesses from potential lawsuits and associated costs.In addition to the financial ramifications, non-compliance can severely damage an organisation's reputation. In today's digital age, Zimbabwe's customers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights regarding personal data. A failure to demonstrate compliance with the Data Protection Act can lead to a loss of trust from clients, partners and stakeholders. A negative public perception may arise, deterring potential customers from engaging with the business and ultimately affecting profitability.The appointment of a DPO is a crucial aspect of compliance with the Cyber and Data Protection Act. This individual plays a vital role in ensuring that an organisation's data processing activities align with legal requirements. Non-compliance in this area could lead to further penalties, as the Act explicitly states the necessity of having a designated DPO. The DPO is responsible for overseeing data protection strategies and procedures within the organisation, providing essential guidance to mitigate risks associated with data mishandling.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi, the CEO of Hansole Investments an ICT company, emphasises the importance of understanding and implementing data protection measures. Having recently completed the course on Understanding Data Protection and Data Security in the United Kingdom, Mutisi understands the global implications of data management and the vital role it plays in maintaining customer confidence. His insights serve as a reminder that data protection is not just a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of business ethics.As the compliance deadline has now approached, businesses and organisations must prioritise the appointment of a DPO and the implementation of effective data protection strategies. Failing to comply not only exposes them to severe financial penalties but also jeopardises their reputation and operational integrity in a digital landscape that increasingly values data privacy. The message is clear: compliance with the Data Protection Act is not optional, but a necessary step for sustainable business practices in Zimbabwe.