Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

49 mins ago
In every election, the ruling party has taken advantage of the gullible and used vendors to attain its political objectives. Several times during elections, vendors are provided locations to conduct their business.

They are even allowed to flood the cities, and the municipal police are told not to arrest them.

The government will never win this vendor's war in a country where unemployment is hovering above 90%. This government attempted it around 2004, but the vendors came in droves, doing business around the CBD. You cannot treat diarrhoea by stitching an anus.

The same administration that formerly allowed vendors to conduct business in towns and cities is now forcing them away. Most Zimbabweans do not have regular jobs, and many have turned to buying and selling as a means of survival. Taking them away from their hustle is like giving them the death penalty.

True leadership is about establishing chances for the masses, not simply eliminating people's livelihoods and leaving them without any options.

That is the problem with this ruling party, Zanu PF. Its policies are particularly anti-poor. They use poor people for votes before and during elections, then dump them like bubble gum.

Vending has become the country's sole source of work, and many youngsters attend school and university. The issue of vendors filling our streets will be resolved if the government begins to provide jobs. We need smart streets, but there should be an option to shift them somewhere.

For 45 years, the government has failed to provide jobs for citizens and even to construct market malls for vendors. The old ones we see now were constructed under the Ian Smith administration.

Companies and industries have closed. The country has grown desolate, and nothing moves. All they think about is holding another election and consolidating control without addressing the pressing challenges.

With the current political climate, merchants are likely to push back and go down fighting. Whoever advises this administration to act in such a manner is preparing an element for an uprising. The majority of these sellers lost their jobs long ago, and they cannot afford to lose this one again.

It is time for Zimbabweans to save the country from these greedy political leaders who are not experiencing the effects of the economic downturn and are unconcerned about where these vendors will find their next meal.

Email: konileonard606@gmail.com

X—@Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
