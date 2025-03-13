Latest News Editor's Choice


Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

4 hrs ago
ZANU-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has cautioned party members against using the 21st National People's Conference Resolution Number 1 as a tool to attack fellow members, create divisions, and foster artificial factionalism within the party.

Speaking at a special State of the Party indaba held at the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed concern over the abuse of Resolution 1, which was unanimously adopted at the conference and seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office to 2030.

She emphasized that the resolution, collectively agreed upon, should not be monopolized or exploited to provoke discord or initiate petty disciplinary cases.

"It is shameful for any leader to engage in primitive and barbaric political bickering that divides the party. Such behaviour only benefits opposition forces," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

She commended the party's Information and Publicity Department for developing a robust social media policy to curb the misuse of online platforms by members.

Muchinguri-Kashiri urged party leaders to focus on highlighting the party's achievements and fulfilling its promises to the people to gain the electorate's confidence.

She underscored that President Mnangagwa, as the party's First Secretary, is the face of ZANU-PF, and any member found denigrating him would face penalties.

"Our President and the entire Presidium must be protected by shunning factionalism, which is a creation of self-serving individuals. This behaviour poses a national security risk," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

The indaba was attended by Politburo members, Central Committee members, Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, provincial chairpersons, and other senior party officials.

Muchinguri-Kashiri reiterated the importance of discipline and adherence to party protocols, emphasizing that unity is crucial for achieving the party's goals.

"We cannot afford indiscipline, distractions, or lethargy. Let us draw inspiration from our party's rich history and the sacrifices of our forebearers," she said.

Addressing concerns about the handling of disciplinary cases, she noted that some Provincial Disciplinary Committees (PDCs) were failing to exercise due diligence.

She warned against the escalation of unresolved primary election disputes and the misuse of disciplinary processes to settle personal scores.

"Some members are using Government resources to campaign in constituencies where there are duly elected MPs. This behaviour will not be tolerated," Muchinguri-Kashiri said, adding that a circular would be issued to address these issues.

She also emphasized the importance of empowering women and veterans of the liberation struggle through self-help economic projects.

Muchinguri-Kashiri praised President Mnangagwa's initiatives, such as the Presidential Solar, Borehole, and Loan Schemes for war veterans, as examples of his commitment to building the nation through its people.

Source - The Herald
