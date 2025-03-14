Latest News Editor's Choice


The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

5 hrs ago | Views
Maskandi music, a genre deeply ingrained in the rich cultural heritage of the Matebele people of Zimbabwe, has long been dominated by male artists from the Matebeleland region. The likes of Zinjaziyamluma, Majozi, and Amachwane Amahle have made significant contributions to the genre, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim.

However, despite the success of their male counterparts, female Maskandi artists in Zimbabwe have been scarce. The pioneering efforts of Igqishamkantsha, one of the first female Maskandi artists in Zimbabwe, paved the way for others to follow. UMazakhel'okwakhe has also made notable contributions to the genre.

In recent times, a new generation of female Maskandi artists has emerged, bringing with them a fresh wave of energy and talent. Intombi Yabelungu, with her dedication and passion, has shown great potential and promise. Shun Yengwayo is another artist to watch, with her unique sound and style.

Despite these successes, there is still a long way to go. Many female Maskandi artists have released one album only to disappear from the scene, leaving fans and supporters wondering what could have been. Artists like Khwezelihle and izintombi zeSbanie are examples of this trend.

But there's a darker side to the story. Rumors have been circulating that some male Maskandi artists have been sabotaging their female counterparts, using their influence and power to undermine their success. Stories have emerged of broken hearts, false recording deals, and exploitation. Some female artists have reported being promised record deals or collaborations, only to be left in the lurch. Others have spoken of being belittled, mocked, or even bullied by their male peers.

These allegations are disturbing and unacceptable. It's time for the Maskandi music industry to take a hard look at itself and address these issues. We need to create a safe and supportive environment for all artists, regardless of gender.

As we celebrate the achievements of our female Maskandi artists, we also issue a call to action. We encourage more women to join the Maskandi train, to share their stories, and to showcase their talents. We aspire to see successful female Maskandi groups emerge, similar to South Africa's Izingane Zoma and Amatshitshi Amhlophe.

The time is ripe for female Maskandi artists to take center stage and make their mark on the music industry. With dedication, hard work, and passion, we have no doubt that they will rise to the challenge and make their voices heard.

Let us support and celebrate our female Maskandi artists, and encourage more women to join the movement. Together, we can create a vibrant and inclusive Maskandi music scene that showcases the talents of all Zimbabweans.

Source - Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza
