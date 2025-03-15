Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

Opinion / Columnist

I wonder still if I could have said it better than this! (Wilbert Mukori's last article on BYO 24) Zimbabwean GenZs are a problem, not a solution. They will muddle with water instead of coming up with practical political solutions: Political astuteness is abjectly absent in meaning and actions. It could be exactly that, that is the problem about Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is full of politicians: It is full of prophets, many pastors, fewer Christian followers. (Too many chiefs, and few Indians) Just shouting "Jesus is the saviour", most Zimbabwean Christians will instantly stand still, electrified, could kneel and start praying "in tongues", will even start crying, how emotionally moved they could be. Christian religion is deeply imbedded in our African societies right across the continent: how African nations have been brain-washed to the point of losing their senses. Coloniality was completed centuries ago when Africans embraced Christianity. Colonialists realized the weaknesses in African cultures. "Give them a different religion from theirs, colonize the soul irrevocably". The colonialists succeeded! Just saying!There are reasons to support the above statements. I listen to Nyokayemabhunu speaking or addressing the nation about the coming regime change. Just like Pastor Chamisa, just like Pastor Chatufa, he will start with a prayerful verse to capture the gullible hearts and souls of the ordinary. The fakeness and emptiness in introducing prayers is concealed between the Bible verses. Youth cannot analyze and are unable to critique the slyness hidden in prayers. They have little or no education to factually critique Christianity, making it easy to manipulate them. Wladimir Lenin said: "Religion is a sort of spiritual booze, in which the slaves of capital drown their human image!" Karl Marx said: "Religion is the opium of the people". Karl Marx said, "religion is not only used by those in power to oppress the workers, but it also made them feel better about being oppressed when they could not afford the real opium".The current revolution taking place in Zimbabwe using religion to indoctrinate the masses is the same modus operandi of centuries. While preaching the gospel "truth", blessings of the day, they swiftly divert somehow from Christianity and become militant: what will happen to Varakashi ne Zvigananda when they (Gen Zs) assume power? The mood is that they will be "no more", they will be eliminated: From Mnangagwa, top down, will be murdered. The same methodology that Mnangagwa used after the 2017 coup, the same methodology to eliminate opposition. So, what are we fighting against, to replace barbarism with the same methods: a good political opponent is a dead one. Can a black mamba spit and bite better than a green mamba: is Chiwenga better than Mangagwa? How is Chiwenga becoming a better option? What qualifies Chiwenga to be a better president than Mnangagwa? Generali Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are murderers cut from the same cloth. Chris Mutsvangwa omitted by design to say that Chiwenga is a junior to Mnangagwa in several portfolios they occupied since independence. During Gukurahundi atrocities, Chiwenga murdered innocent civilians from Matabeleland South and reported deaths direct to Mnangagwa who was then Minister for Security. (Generali Chiwenga's current wife number 15 from 14 comes from Matabeleland South where Generali Chiwenga discharged his killing duties) Just saying!Factually speaking, Comrade Christopher Mutsvangwa was dead right. His language use however, may be problematic. How will an illiterate Chiwenga manage a free-fall economy? He is uneducated, barely reads and writes, and has scant knowledge about mathematics and the running of the economy. (Forget about his inability to speak his mother tongue "r and teacher literacy skill l", it should never be a discussion for serious minded growing up youth). His doctorate degree is not his brainchild. Christopher Mutsvangwa rightly says Chiwenga carries lots of garbage: true. People tend to forget the dark days Chiwenga played in the early independent years of Gukurahundi atrocities. Chiwenga is a ruthless killer, a murderer, like Mnangagwa. Chiwenga has looted government coffers in billions; he is very corrupt, like Mnangagwa. What role did Chiwenga play in the farm invasions, Murambatsvina, Mavhotera papi of 2008? These Gen Zs are telling us that Generali Chiwenga is clean, he qualifies to be the next president. I support Chris Mutsvangwa's critiques about Chiwenga. However, the arguments to my critics with that of Chris run at cross purposes.Chiwenga looted money allocated for DRC soldiers: the salaries he unscrupulously looted, together with Mnangagwa. How many people died in 2017 coup, the commander back then was Chiwenga who concluded the success of the 2017 coup with blood of the young soldiers caught between rock and hard surface. It is said Chiwenga gave orders to gun down six people who were murdered in demonstrations of 1st of August 2018. Why is Chiwenga silent about the disappearance of Itai Dzamara? How much does Chiwenga know about how he was murdered? Now we are told, Chiwenga is a better devil that Mnangagwa. People who maintain that Chiwenga did not murder anyone must be given guilty sentences of murder by association.Chris Mutsvangwa puts it right to the point: A president who exemplifies ruthlessness on his wife and children should never be inside the corridors of power. Gen Zs of Zimbabwe spend KILOMETERS of time and space supporting the likes of Chiwenga to be the next president. Ghanaian Kwesi Prett lamented repeatedly, how the irony escaped these Gen Zs to whistle so loud about their choice and preference of Chiwenga as the third in line to be president. There is no hope for this country if the communication levels about regime change can be so low. And the stupidity of Chiwenga: if stupidity was painful, Chiwenga would cry of pain all over his body every day. Chris Mutsvangwa was right again, Chiwenga's anger on his face, resembling that of Idi Amin of Uganda, will not give him the presidency he craves.This very Chiwenga was given power by Mugabe after the coup. Mugabe said to Guvera Constantine Chiwenga, take overpower and don't give Mnangagwa power! In his wisdom or lack of it, Chiwenga refused; he had made gentlemen's agreement with Mnangagwa that, after his defined term, he will hand over power to Chiwenga. Chris, in this case was wrong when he said Chiwenga is unelectable. Chiwenga continuously asked Mnangagwa to honor the gentlemen's agreement they made together. Chiwenga wanted to be anointed because he cannot win elections. It was never about elections, but was about anointing each other, giving each other presidential powers without elections. Elections are only a cover to give the international community a false impression that Zimbabwe is a democratic government. Mnangagwa has never won elections, hence he wants to extend his term of office to 2030, ANENGE ACHIPO, by so doing, he will avert elections, and hopefully, he will die in office. Chiwenga has been outsmarted by Mnangagwa, painfully. Chris is merely articulating what he discusses with Mnangagwa at their verandas, braaiing and whisky drinking with reckless abandon. Just saying!It is a sad realization that our Gen Zs are bereft of sound political discourses, good enough to bring about regime change. Some African governments have low budgets on education. Keep and control Africans by depriving them of sound education. Smith regime wanted only 10% African population to get education to do the administration jobs for them. The rest of the black population must be able to read and write only and never beyond. In exile, Karl Marx wrote a book on the "poverty of philosophy"; however, it was not published for reasons not clear. As students we read the synopsis of it only. In a nutshell, it summarizes the ability to criticize economics that benefits globalists and the importance of philosophical class struggle by the proletariat to achieve a just society. These are political discourses Zim Gen Zs should engage in and focus on, and not about personalities and individuals. Just saying!