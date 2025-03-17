Latest News Editor's Choice


What happens to Sam Nujoma's mantle? Who inherits it?

There are speculations in parts of the world, particularly in modern Western nations, individuals of remarkable are cloned. Human cloning refers to creating a genetically identical copy of a person, typically through artificial means involving human cells and tissues, distinct from the natural conception of identical twins. What about Africa? Recently, we mourned the loss of Namibia's most distinguished son and a champion of liberation, His Excellency President Dr. Sam Nujoma. His passing was anticipated due to the nation being aware of his declining health, and he had already accomplished enough for Namibia and Africa. There are rumors about the brain of the eminent scientist Albert Einstein being preserved after his death, raising questions about intentions to replicate his intellect. However, Namibia currently lacks the technological advancement required for cloning.

Many, including Justice Tjiumbu Muinjo, have described the late Nujoma as a genius with extraordinary powers, capable of hosting international conferences, leading military forces, and reconciling with former oppressors. Nujoma is often considered "chosen" or divinely blessed for his role in guiding the country to independence. His resilience, strategic intelligence, and unifying ability against colonial and apartheid forces are sometimes perceived as divinely inspired. Sam Nujoma's exceptional contributions to Namibia's liberation and his lasting impact
on the country's political and cultural identity have led many to view him as a larger-than-life figure. His reputation for having "supernatural powers" arises from a combination of cultural symbolism, spiritual beliefs, and his legendary status as a revolutionary leader. His achievements in leading Namibia to independence under trying circumstances have prompted many to attribute his success to divine forces.

His unique ability to govern without a tertiary education during Namibia's initial decade of freedom stands out, with the country being governed under one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. Typically, such mantles are passed to the leaders' closest confidants. So, where is Nujoma's mantle?

According to 2 Kings 2:8-15, the Bible describes how Elisha inherited the mantle (a cloak or garment) of Elijah. Elijah, a prophet, placed his mantle over Elisha, signifying that Elisha would receive Elijah's prophetic authority and calling. The mantle symbolizes the authority of the prophetic office and the divine power associated with it, representing the transfer of spiritual authority from one person to another. To ensure the continuity of God's work through chosen servants, the mantle signifies the ongoing prophetic message and ministry. In modern Christian circles, the term mantle is still used metaphorically to describe the passing on of spiritual gifts, leadership, and the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

In Africa, particularly in Namibia, which has yet to fully embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, how do we replicate our leaders in various fields? We need clones of Harry Simon, Frank Fredericks, and Peter Shalulile in sports. In entrepreneurship and commerce, we seek clones of Dr. Frans Indongo, Quinton van Rooyen, Taapopi Hamutenya, Sven Thieme, Ben Zaaruka, Erastus Shapumba, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, and Benjamin Hauwanga. In academia, we require clones of Prof. Diescho Joseph, Prof. Andre du Pisani, and Prof. Tjama Tjivikua. In the health sector, we need clones of Dr. Helena Ndume, Dr. Bassem Fawzy, and Prof. Alugodhi Kanyama. Namibia is home to many exceptional individuals who significantly contribute to the country's development.

Most of these individuals have pursued their passions rather than their formal studies, which has led to their success. They have discovered their unique callings, as illustrated in Acts 10:38, which speaks of how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, enabling him to do good and heal those oppressed by the devil. What is our purpose and mandate on earth? Alongside their hard work and sacrifices, there is a special grace that empowers these individuals to thrive in their endeavours. How can we ensure that this grace persists even after they are gone? How do we inherit their insights to continue their impactful work, referring to the anointing of know-how?

One might wish that figures such as Ombara Hosea Kutako, Prof Tötemeyer Gerhard, Dr. Naftali Hamata, Anton Lubowski, Harold Pupkewitz, spiritual leaders like the late Bishop Leonard Auala, Reverend Michael Scott, Reverend Andreas Kanhalelo, and Reverend Vilho Shiyandja, as well as politicians like Hidipo Hamutenya, Abraham Iyambo, and Sam Nujoma could be cloned without having to wait for another life. Our only hope now lies in their reincarnation. How long until they return to help us tackle current and future economic and geopolitical challenges? Imagine having another Gwen Lister; surely, press freedom would be safeguarded. Our concern is that if she passes away, who will defend journalists against violence, imprisonment, censorship, and threats? It is unlikely we will see another Gwen Lister, so we must honour her while she is still alive, hoping that those around her have absorbed her wisdom in press and media. Gwen Lister persevered through adversity, ensuring she reported on events in Namibia before independence and continued to "Tell It As It Is" post-liberation. If she could withstand such threats, she operates under Divine Authority the anointing we are referring to.

When NATO executed Gaddafi in Libya, they opted to bury his body in a secret desert location. Likewise, after the United States killed Osama bin Laden, they buried his body deep in the North Arabian Sea. The handling of their remains ignited significant public and political debate. Was there a goal to prevent their bodies from becoming symbols that could incite further violence or extremism? A comparable case is the exhumation of Robert Mugabe's body for reburial at the national shrine. The Zimbabwean courts ultimately favoured the government, ordering his exhumation and reburial at Heroes' Acre, ensuring that his final resting place represented the government's view of his importance as the nation's liberation hero. Was there any Western influence when Zimbabwe's courts ordered his body to be exhumed? Were they concerned that Zimbabweans might gather to pray over his body, seeking the same special qualities that Rober Mugabe had?

Talent identification and leadership development remain significant challenges in many African countries. Namibia faces a similar lack of structured processes for recognizing and cultivating future leaders, an issue often overlooked, especially in emerging democracies. Effective talent identification is essential for ensuring a continuous pipeline of capable, visionary leaders who can advance the nation and tackle the complexities of a changing world. Many initiatives in Namibia have faltered due to the absence of transitional plans. Current and future leaders need to prioritize investment in talent identification and leadership development to discover potential leaders and successors. The lack of formal leadership development pathways in Namibia results in numerous aspiring leaders missing vital opportunities and guidance to enhance their skills and emerge as the next generation of policymakers, visionaries, and public figures.

The elements mentioned above are primarily tangible aspects that can be taught or passed on to the next leader through documented plans or strategies. However, we are referencing the spiritual mantle of authority and power that the creator of heaven and earth has conferred upon Dr. Sam Nujoma, Namibia's servant.

Many mantles of the late great leaders from the land of Alkebulan are yet to be collected or picked up. This is why we are yet to witness vibrant and radical figures like the late Kwame Nkrumah, Mobutu Seseko, Patrice Lumumba, Julius Nyerere, Agostinho Neto, Robert Mugabe, Oliver Tambo, Kenneth Kaunda, Chris Hani, and many other champions of Pan-Africanism who have passed. If we had such leaders, why are we not experiencing the era and essence of those who fought for the total freedom of Africa, as prophesied by the Great Prophet Simon Kimbangu when colonial oppressors first arrived on our continent? In South Africa, we might see a hint of Steve Biko's spirit in Julius Malema, the leader of the opposition party. Some might argue that Malema embodies Biko's legacy through his radical calls for change, challenges to the political elite, and advocacy for the marginalized. In this light, Malema could be viewed as a contemporary champion of Biko's ideas. It would not be surprising when he attended Robert Mugabe's burial stemmed from a quest to claim the late Mugabe's mantle.

Prophet Simon Kimbangu made several prophecies about Africa's liberation, indicating that Black Americans would support the Congo's freedom. Where are the Congolese in the fight for the beautiful land of the DRC, currently caught in over 3,000 institutionalized civil wars fueled by international organized crime from the West seeking to exploit the country's natural resources? Have we perhaps failed to honor our prophets, such as Simon Kimbangu, who foretold the complete liberation of the Alkebulan continent long ago? Have we ignored the wisdom of Credo Mutwa? Should we seek forgiveness for not recognizing that their words, which predicted the future, are beginning to come true?

Namibians must not take for granted the freedom earned by our selfless heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for Namibia's liberation. This evokes Dr. Sam Nujoma's words on March 21, 1990, when he said, "Master of Ceremony, sir, in accepting the sacred responsibility that the Namibian people have bestowed upon me as the first president of the Republic of Namibia, I want to honor our fallen heroes and heroines, whose names will be celebrated by Namibia's present and future generations, and whose sacrifices will be remembered. " In conclusion, I declare, on behalf of our people, that Namibia is forever free, sovereign, and independent.

We hope that the mantle of the late Sam Nujoma does not fall far from Namibia and may it remain close to Namibia and Africa, allowing us to continue witnessing the art of God's work in present and future generations. May the legacy of the late founding father of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma, be preserved and find the right vessel to carry it forward.

Source - Hosea Shishiveni
