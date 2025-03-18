Latest News Editor's Choice


Simple lesson!! Do Not Flaunt Your Wealth on Social Media, You Will Be Robbed

Social media has become a platform where people showcase their lifestyles, achievements and possessions. While sharing life updates can be harmless, flaunting wealth online can have dangerous consequences, in a country where unemployment rate is over 90 percent. Criminals are always on the lookout for potential targets and advertising your financial status can make you a prime victim. The recent case involving the in-laws of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo is a stark reminder of this harsh reality.

Wicknell Chivayo is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which he regularly showcases on social media. From luxury cars to designer clothes and large sums of cash, his displays of wealth have made headlines for years. However, just days after his family paid lobola (bride price) for his wife, armed robbers stormed his in-laws' home and stole a staggering US$75,000 in cash. The robbery, which occurred in the middle of the night, left the family traumatised and raised serious concerns about the risks associated with flaunting money publicly.

Although there is no concrete evidence linking the robbery to social media posts, the timing suggests that criminals may have been motivated by the visibility of wealth. The lobola ceremony was a highly publicised event and it is possible that the robbers knew the family had received a large sum of money. This tragic incident is a cautionary tale for anyone who believes that sharing financial success online is harmless.

The most important lesson from this experience is social media can be a powerful tool for communication and it should not be used to display wealth. The case of Wicknell Chivayo's in-laws shows how easily criminals can strike when they believe money is within reach. To protect yourself and your loved ones, keep financial matters private and be mindful of what you share online. Flaunting wealth may bring admiration from some, but it also attracts danger from those looking for their next victim.

Qaphelani, ilizwe lilo dubo/ lilenhlupho!!

Chenjerai nyika ine nhamo iyo!!

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
