Will Zimbabweans answer Blessed Geza's call for protest?

As Zimbabwe approaches March 31, 2025, the nation faces a pivotal moment. Blessed Geza, a controversial war veteran and former ZANU-PF insider, has called for an uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. His impassioned appeal for Zimbabweans to "invade the streets" has stirred debate - but will the people respond?  

A Nation at Boiling Point

Zimbabwe's political landscape is one of tension, frustration, and deepening economic hardship. Citizens have long endured rising inflation, high unemployment, and public service failures. Corruption allegations continue to plague the government, further fueling public discontent. Against this backdrop, Geza's call for action taps into legitimate frustrations.  

In past years, similar grievances have sparked large-scale protests. The #ThisFlag movement in 2016, led by Pastor Evan Mawarire, demonstrated how social media can mobilize Zimbabweans around issues like corruption and misgovernance. Similarly, the 2019 fuel protests erupted after a sharp price hike, showing that economic pain can drive citizens to risk confrontation with authorities.  

Obstacles to Mass Mobilization

However, while Zimbabweans are no strangers to protest, joining Geza's movement presents significant challenges.  

1. Fear of Repression: Zimbabwean authorities have a history of responding to protests with heavy-handed tactics. The 2019 fuel protests resulted in violence, arrests, and even fatalities. With security forces on high alert, many citizens may hesitate to risk their safety.  

2. Geza's Divisive Image: While Geza's past ties to ZANU-PF give him insider credibility, they also raise questions about his motives. For many Zimbabweans, his sudden emergence as a critic of Mnangagwa may seem opportunistic rather than inspiring. Without broader opposition support, Geza's appeal could struggle to gain traction.  

3. Lack of Clear Strategy: Successful movements often thrive on clear demands and leadership. While Geza has called for Mnangagwa's resignation, his message lacks a clear roadmap for what comes next - a gap that could weaken public confidence.  

The Potential for a Tipping Point

Despite these challenges, Geza's call cannot be dismissed. Zimbabweans have repeatedly shown that when pushed far enough, they will defy fear. If Geza's message resonates with unemployed youth, struggling workers, and disillusioned citizens, the movement could snowball.  

Moreover, should major opposition groups like Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) endorse the demonstration, it may gain momentum. Social media campaigns and grassroots mobilization could further amplify participation.  

Conclusion: A Crossroads for Zimbabwe

While Blessed Geza's call for an uprising carries risks, it reflects a growing undercurrent of frustration among Zimbabweans. Whether citizens take to the streets will depend not only on their anger but also on their belief that meaningful change is possible.  

Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads - torn between fear of repression and a yearning for justice. If Geza's movement ignites that spark of hope, March 31 could mark a significant chapter in Zimbabwe's ongoing struggle for accountability and reform.  

Nomalizwe Mbulu is a political analyst specializing in Southern African politics.

Source - Nomalizwe Mbulu
