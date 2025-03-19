Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

2 hrs ago | Views
Harare-bound, Inter-Africa bus overturned in Guruve at Tengenenge dam this morning, Several people were injured
Zimbabwe's roads are in a state of disrepair, and people are dying because of it. Potholes large enough to swallow cars, faded markings that turn highways into death traps at night, and crumbling bridges that threaten to collapse with the next heavy rain - this is the grim reality faced by motorists every day. Yet, paradoxically, money continues to flow into government coffers through Zinara's road tax collections, tollgates dotting our highways, and city council parking fees. Where is this money going?  

It's not that Zimbabwe lacks the resources to build and maintain a solid road network. Zinara collects substantial revenue from motorists, yet many roads remain impassable. Tollgates, set up across the country, generate millions annually, yet highways continue to deteriorate. Meanwhile, city councils eagerly issue parking fines and charge steep fees in urban centers, yet potholes persist, road markings disappear, and intersections turn chaotic. The evidence points to one unsettling conclusion: the authorities either don't know how to maintain the country's roads - or they simply don't care.  

Road construction and maintenance are not rocket science. Countries with fewer resources than Zimbabwe have built impressive road networks through proper planning, accountability, and investment in quality materials. Zimbabwe's problem isn't a lack of funds; it's the shocking mismanagement of those funds. Zinara's revenue should be ring-fenced strictly for road maintenance, yet the organization has long been plagued by allegations of corruption and misallocation of resources. Funds that should be repairing potholes and upgrading highways instead seem to vanish into thin air - or into the pockets of those entrusted with managing them.  

City councils are equally culpable. They seem far more interested in ticketing cars and clamping vehicles than actually fixing the roads. It's as though they view motorists as nothing more than a cash cow. How can a city justify collecting millions in parking fees while its streets resemble war zones? The reality is that councils often prioritize bloated payrolls, unnecessary travel allowances, and irrelevant projects over critical road repairs.  

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean motorists continue to pay the ultimate price. Every day, lives are lost because vehicles swerve to avoid potholes or veer off poorly maintained roads. Public transport operators struggle to maintain their fleets, resulting in mechanical failures that cause fatal accidents. Emergency services often fail to reach accident scenes quickly because poor roads slow their response times. The ripple effect is devastating - and yet preventable.  

What Zimbabwe needs is radical accountability. Zinara should be forced to publish detailed financial statements showing exactly how every dollar is spent. Citizens deserve to know why, despite their financial contributions, roads are still death traps. City councils must be held to higher standards. The absurdity of charging for parking on crumbling roads must stop - or at the very least, those funds must be visibly reinvested in repairing the streets.  

Furthermore, Zimbabwe needs to prioritize expertise. Road construction should no longer be left to politically connected contractors who deliver substandard work. The country must invite skilled engineers and reputable construction companies to implement sustainable, long-term solutions. Investing in proper drainage systems, durable road surfaces, and regular maintenance will save money - and lives - in the long run.  

The people of Zimbabwe must also demand better. Outrage should not die at social media rants or angry conversations in commuter buses. Communities must organize and pressure authorities to account for their failures. Zimbabwe's motorists pay their dues - they deserve roads that are safe, functional, and built to last.  

Until those responsible for Zimbabwe's roads are held accountable - until Zinara stops bleeding public funds and city councils remember their core mandate - Zimbabweans will continue to suffer, and lives will continue to be lost. The time for empty promises is over. The people demand action - and they deserve it now.

Source - Vusani Magwala
