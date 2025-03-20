Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

Opinion / Columnist

Gone are the days when Shona people had visceral hatred of IsiNdebele. Instantly the so-called revolutionaries realize the advantages of speaking multiple languages that could be of benefit to the current regime change efforts. It amuses unendingly how Geza and Chatufa TV preach, combining IsiNdebele to impress inclusivity. Who would have known, there will be real life situations, Shona people see it as a necessity to address the nation in several languages to entice Ndebele speakers to join the coming demonstrations. They hope for an alliance to fight a common enemy Zanu to remove Mnangagwa dictatorship. Suddenly they have just realized the spirit of togetherness driven by UBUNTU philosophy and an African socialist ideology: It bonds a nation to act for the common good. Kenneth Kaunda did it in Zambia: Nyerere did it in Tanzania: why can't we "did" it in Zimbabwe. It will not be easy to bring two tribal divides on the same page in Zimbabwe. The unresolved tribal differences are deep seated in our psyche, becoming challenging to ignore or even to conceal.Personally, I am deeply concerned about a call to nation-wide demonstrations, bringing tribal peoples from across Zimbabwe together. On one hand, the situation is dire, and it demands a collective force to bring down the entire Zanu PF system. The Gukurahundi atrocities, on the other hand, have not yet been resolved in the past 45 years. Geza has confirmed his allegiance to Chiwenga, former Commander of the Fifth Brigade who discharged genocide activities in Matabeleland South, and reporting directly to Dambudzo Mnangagwa. It appears Geza is taking the people of Matabeleland for granted: He thinks Ndebele people are fools. Blessed Geza wants us to think genocide and perpetrators of crimes against humanity are innocent except Dambudzo Mnangagwa alone: Chiwenga excluded. Geza determines who is the criminal. In his wisdom or lack of it, Generali Chiwenga must be supported, including Matabeleland South and ZPRA veterans. Geza is saying: Ndebele people are not worth of painful considerations of history. He needs them to demonstrate to remove Mnangagwa. The rest is a repeat of history: after a successful regime change through demonstrations, some Ndebele's will be deputies if they are lucky; otherwise, they will AGAIN be left by the wayside instantly jettisoned and will be forgotten! We have seen it. Just saying!During the struggle for independence of Zimbabwe, international communities tried to unite Zapu/Zanu on several occasions: It was horrendous, resulting in blood on the floor. How many times have Ndebele people been bamboozled by Zanu. The moment Zanu finds itself in a precarious situation, they speak of "unity as strength", but the moment things get normal again, divisive speeches, hate speeches, tribal insults become normalized: We remember vividly in the early 1980s, Ndebele's were deemed dissident and cockroaches, and must be eliminated, inadvertently revenging Shona/Ndebele tribal wars of about a century ago. "Who arrived first in this region of southern cone" comes back on the surface to hound both tribal divides. I am as sure as my nose on my face, that when we make joint efforts to remove Mnangagwa from power, we shall be told the same old story of ages: "Go back where you came from", Muri mabva Kure imi.The age generation of Blessed Geza are the ones who demanded Joshua Nkomo to be hanged in public, at Mbare Market Place. Are there anecdotes in archives where Shonas spoke out against indiscriminate and disproportionate massacres of innocent Ndebele people of all ages and gender? Did Blessed Geza confront Mugabe to stop genocide acts in 1983? What words did Blessed Geza and the Zanla comrades utter at verandas; braaiing & downing bottles of whiskeys, gin and tonic, and cognacs, celebrating independence 24/7, while Guveya Chiwenga was committing heinous crimes of genocide nature in Matabeleland South? Without acknowledging the dark side of our history, Geza is calling for a collective resistance with ZPRA comrades; victims of crimes against humanity committed by Zanu, a party Geza served loyally, the past 45 straight years and he stopped yesterday; he started criticizing the Zanu government and Mnangagwa for refusing him the honey jar. To say Geza is insolent is still a mild expression: arrogance could be nearer to giving a description of his unbecoming make-up character! Just saying!A blogger, Nomalizwe Mbulu penned two articles on Bulawayo24, objectively written. I would recommend anyone to read them again. Her today's article is to the point: impulsively rallying behind Chiwenga as an alternative to Mnangagwa. Now verbatim she said: "Does replacing one liberation war veteran with another solve our governance crisis? Will a military-backed leader be more democratic or more authoritarian? Is Zimbabwe's real problem leadership personalities, or the system that enables elite rule at the expense of ordinary citizens"? Close quote. Geza has already chosen his allegiance to Chiwenga. Geza is telling ZPRA comrades to demonstrate on his side, pepping Chiwenga to be the leader-in-waiting: multiple murderous atrocities Chiwenga has previously committed should not matter much now. Just saying!The moment Generali Chiwenga assumes power, he will be worse and more repressive than Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Chiwenga is ruthless. (How he treats his former wife, and children leaves a lot to be desired) Zimbabwe nation has tested Chiwenga's murderous bloody hands before. Confronted with a Zanu ballot box loss against MDC President Tsvangirai in 2008, Chiwenga said; "Zimbabwe will not be ruled by a choice on the ballot box, but by the barrel of the gun". That should warn us that there is danger ahead, supporting Chiwenga' wish to be the next president. Nomalizwe asked once more: is Zimbabwe's real problem leadership personalities or the entire rotten system of Zanu PF and government, Chiwenga included. Chiwenga does not believe in democracy. He wants to be anointed as President; his wishes are Geza's command; it must be done. Chiwenga wished for a doctor title, he got it, never mind the contents of his thesis are not his brainchild. Chiwenga wishes to be the next president, that he is illiterate, never mind. In Africa, everything is possible if you have money. Generali Chiwenga is calling for the eradication of corruption; but he is number one corrupt person in Zimbabwe. If he can loot salaries of dead Zimbabwean soldiers from the DRC, dead Zim soldiers coming back in black body bags, should we believe him when he laments about corruption nation-wide? You do not need to have dry humor to laugh at this. Just saying!Geza's hopes, people will be in the streets, risking lives and limbs, demonstrating to remove Mnangagwa from power. He will offer Chiwenga his Presidency: long awaited. Looking at Geza' pics on all social media outlets, I would never ever put my body and soul on the line for Geza, to demonstrate on the 31st of March to give Blessed Geza another opportunity to access the honey-jar he has just lost. Ngifuna ukuyicela isivuthiwe le! Just saying!There are already two blocks fighting against Mnangagwa leadership: one group demands removal of Zanu PF system entirely; the other is Geza's group, openly aligned to Chiwenga. It is the removal of a person; the Zanu PF system remains intact! This factually means there are three groups that are antagonistic to one another. Geza wants Zanu PF continuation of power presents in the third dispensation. Again, on the side of those who want a complete Zanu system removed: questions remain unanswered about how NTA will be implemented in a military-charged environment after the coup. NTA: National Transitional Administration is a formation of a group of technocrats mandated to take charge of the running of government temporarily, preparation of electoral reforms, and other reforms necessary; subsequently supervising elections and handing over the organs of power to a democratically elected government.