Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

Opinion / Columnist

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

History has a tendency of repeating itself.Yesterday, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa attended the inauguration of Namibia's newly elected president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who has made history as the first woman to assume the highest office in that country.This was a remarkable milestone not only for gender equality in Namibia, but for democracy in Africa as a whole.Her swearing-in marks the fifth peaceful and democratic transfer of power since Namibia attained independence from South Africa in 1990 - just 35 years ago.Also in attendance at this auspicious occasion were Namibia's surviving former presidents, whose dignified presence signified more than just political formality.It was a proud moment of reflection - a celebration of their legacy in safeguarding democracy, constitutionalism, and the peaceful handover of power.None of these past leaders ever tampered with their constitution in a bid to cling to power. Each of them embraced the sacred principle of presidential term limits and honored the will of the people.That is a testament to how far Namibia has come in its democratic journey.It is a country where power is not viewed as a personal entitlement but as a national responsibility that is held for a limited time and handed over with dignity and pride.Yet, among the invited dignitaries sat President Mnangagwa - Zimbabwe's leader, who represents a country that has never known the true meaning of democratic transfer of power.It is both ironic and embarrassing that, in the 45 years since Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980, there has not been a single peaceful transition of power from one leader to another through the ballot box.Zimbabweans have only witnessed such moments on television - watching other nations uphold the democratic values their leaders promised them.The only time our country has experienced a change in leadership was in November 2017, through a military coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.The very man he had mentored - Mnangagwa - was imposed on the nation by military tanks and generals.The betrayal cut so deep that Mugabe never bothered to attend Mnangagwa's inauguration.That solitary event, marred by the stench of a coup, is what some in the ruling establishment today attempt to whitewash as a democratic transition.To claim, with a straight face, that Zimbabwe is a "maturing democracy" is, at best, delusional.How can we claim to be maturing when countries far younger than us are already light-years ahead in their democratic practice?Namibia is one such example.So is South Africa.Although South Africa only became a democracy in 1994 - 14 years after Zimbabwe - its people have already witnessed four democratically elected presidents assuming office, each handing over power peacefully and constitutionally.Contrast that with Zimbabwe, where the very idea of a sitting president vacating office at the end of their constitutionally mandated term is treated as treason within the ruling elite.What makes the situation even more troubling is the current push by a faction within Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party to amend the Constitution so as to allow him to extend his rule beyond the two-term limit.Zimbabwe's Constitution is clear - no one may serve more than two five-year presidential terms.Yet, the "ED 2030" campaign is gaining momentum, with supporters openly advocating for a constitutional amendment to allow him to remain in office beyond 2028.Who can deny that instead of maturing, Zimbabwe is actually regressing into deeper authoritarianism?Our democracy is not evolving - it is being choked, suffocated by the very leaders who were supposed to nurture and protect it.What puzzles me most is whether President Mnangagwa ever reflects on these matters when attending these foreign inauguration ceremonies.In just the past few months, he was present at the swearing-in of Botswana's new president, Duma Boko, and now, in Namibia, witnessing Nandi-Ndaitwah's ascent to power.Does he ever sit there and think, "This is what democracy is meant to look like"?Does he feel the slightest twinge of shame, knowing that in Zimbabwe, we have never afforded our citizens such an experience?One wonders what goes on in his mind as he observes other leaders voluntarily handing over power and being celebrated for their service.Does he admire them for their integrity and courage - or does he mock them in private for what he might perceive as weakness or naivety?For a man who rose to power through a military-backed ouster of his predecessor, and whose own party has never conducted an open and democratic leadership transition, it is difficult to imagine what lessons, if any, he takes away from these events.Let's not forget that ZANU-PF itself has never witnessed a democratic transfer of power within its own ranks.Robert Mugabe assumed leadership in 1976 after toppling the founding president, Ndabaningi Sithole, through the infamous Mgagao Declaration by ZANLA forces stationed in Tanzania.That was effectively a military coup.Ironically, Mugabe would later suffer the same fate 41 years later, when his former allies in the military turned against him and installed Mnangagwa.With history threatening to repeat itself, Mnangagwa must tread carefully.The loud chorus for his extended rule, the simmering factional tensions within ZANU-PF, and the potential sidelining of those with ambitions of their own - such as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga - paint a picture of a regime walking the same path that led to Mugabe's downfall.If he refuses to learn from the past and from regional examples of good governance, Mnangagwa may well be setting himself up for a similar, if not worse, ending.There is a better way.A peaceful and democratic transition of power is not only a constitutional necessity but a national blessing.It builds public trust in institutions, assures investors of political stability, attracts foreign partnerships, and provides an opportunity for national renewal.It signals to the citizenry that leadership is about service, not personal gain.It inspires young people to believe in democracy and to participate in civic life.And most importantly, it prevents the build-up of dangerous political tensions that could explode violently.By respecting term limits and walking away at the end of his second term in 2028, Mnangagwa could achieve what no other Zimbabwean president has ever done - oversee a peaceful, democratic, and dignified transfer of power.That would cement his legacy not just as a transitional figure after Mugabe, but as the man who finally steered Zimbabwe toward true democracy.But if he continues entertaining the delusion of ruling until 2030 or beyond, history will remember him not for what he built, but for what he destroyed.A wise leader learns from others.A selfish leader repeats their predecessors' mistakes.If President Mnangagwa really has any desire to be remembered with respect, he must take a long, hard look at what happened in Windhoek yesterday - and ask himself if he is willing to allow Zimbabweans to have their own moment of democratic pride.© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263782283975 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/