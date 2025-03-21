Latest News Editor's Choice


Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

3 hrs ago | Views
The Ruwa Local Board/Council is experiencing a rapid and alarming decline in service delivery, raising serious concerns among residents. Essential municipal services, for which residents pay rates, have become virtually non-existent. These include:

  • Sanitation: Sewer and refuse collection services have collapsed.
  • Water Supply: Reliable access to clean water is severely compromised.
  • Infrastructure: Road maintenance and public infrastructure are neglected.
  • Public Services: The public library, schools, food inspection, fire department, police, ambulance, and health department functions are critically impaired.
  • Transportation: Public transport is inadequate or non-existent.

Residents report a complete disconnect between the council and the community, with allegations that the council prioritizes personal gain over public service. There are widespread accusations of:

  • Embezzlement of funds by council employees.
  • Corruption and illicit enrichment among high-ranking board members.
  • Accusations of favoritism toward specific ethnic or racial groups.

A specific example of alleged financial mismanagement involves a ZB Bank account designated for rate payments. Residents claim that:

  • Payments made into this account are not automatically credited to their accounts.
  • Residents must physically present receipts at the council offices to ensure their payments are recorded.
  • Delays in processing these payments create opportunities for funds to be misappropriated.
  • Penalties are being applied to accounts, and council employees are claiming that they cannot determine the reason for the penalty.

This lack of transparency and accountability has led to a breakdown of trust between the council and the community. Further investigations into these allegations are warranted. Future reports will detail specific service failures and provide further evidence of alleged corruption.

Source - Sam Wezhira
