A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

57 mins ago | Views
 Zimbabwe's higher education sector has been plagued by a silent but dangerous crisis, the rampant issuance and use of fraudulent qualifications. It is, therefore, commendable that the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has finally taken decisive action against this widespread malpractice. However, while we appreciate this long-overdue intervention, we cannot ignore the fact that fake qualifications have already infiltrated our industries, government institutions and even the highest offices in the land.

The proliferation of fake degrees is not a new phenomenon. For decades, unregistered institutions, some based in Zimbabwe, others merely using local agents have operated freely, churning out fraudulent undergraduate, postgraduate and honorary degrees. These degrees have been used to secure high-paying jobs, earn promotions and even justify political appointments. Meanwhile, hardworking Zimbabweans who went through legitimate academic institutions have been sidelined, forced to compete with unqualified fraudsters who used money, rather than intellect and dedication, to acquire their credentials.

ZIMCHE's press statement is an important step, but it raises an uncomfortable question: Why now? Why did it take so long for the regulatory body to act when the damage has already been done? Many professionals in Zimbabwe have long known of individuals who possess fraudulent qualifications, including those in influential positions. Some of these people have used their fake degrees to make critical decisions in government, education, healthcare and other key sectors, with disastrous consequences.

ZIMCHE has acknowledged the existence of unregistered institutions and fraudulent degrees, but this is not enough. If Zimbabwe is serious about cleaning up its higher education system, we need full transparency. This means publishing a comprehensive database that includes:

A full list of unregistered institutions that have been illegally awarding degrees. A list of individuals who have obtained fake qualifications and used them for personal or professional gain.

This should not be limited to private individuals alone. If there are cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief executives, senior government officials, lecturers[JM1] or professionals who have been using fake qualifications, their names must be made public. The time for secrecy and protecting fraudsters is over. Zimbabweans deserve to know who among us has built their careers on deception.

How Fake Degrees Have Harmed Zimbabwe

The consequences of fraudulent qualifications go far beyond individual cases of dishonesty. They have contributed to systemic failures in multiple sectors:

Government & Policy-Making: How many policies have been designed by individuals who had no real expertise in their fields? Decisions affecting millions of Zimbabweans have likely been influenced by people who used fake PhDs or Master's degrees to secure their positions. Education Sector: Unqualified lecturers and school administrators have been employed based on fraudulent degrees, compromising the quality of education for our children.

Healthcare System: Imagine trusting a doctor or a nurse whose qualification was purchased rather than earned. This is not just fraud, it is a matter of life and death.

Engineering & Infrastructure: Poorly built roads, collapsing buildings, and failing infrastructure may be linked to engineers or project managers with fake qualifications. Private Sector & Employment: Many Zimbabweans with genuine degrees have struggled to secure jobs because companies unknowingly hired unqualified individuals with fraudulent credentials.

What Needs to Be Done Next

While we commend ZIMCHE for finally addressing this crisis, their job is far from over. The following steps must be taken immediately:

Public Database of Fraudulent Degrees - A transparent, publicly accessible register of individuals and institutions involved in fake qualifications.

Legal Consequences - Individuals found guilty of using fraudulent degrees must face legal repercussions, including job termination and prosecution.

Government Purge - Any ministers, MPs or senior officials with fake qualifications must resign or be removed from office. Stronger Regulation of Higher Education - ZIMCHE must work with law enforcement to shut down all unregistered institutions and prevent new ones from emerging.

Employer Awareness Campaigns - Companies, government departments, and institutions must be educated on how to verify degrees and detect fraudulent credentials.

Professionals Must Speak Out

We, as Zimbabwe's professionals, must not remain silent. Many of us know people in our workplaces, institutions and communities who hold fraudulent degrees. It is time to expose them. By doing so, we protect our professions, our country and future generations of Zimbabweans who deserve a fair and just society where merit is rewarded.

To ZIMCHE: Thank you for finally taking action. But your work is just beginning. We will hold you accountable until the education sector is fully cleansed of fraud. No more fake degrees, no more lies. Zimbabwe deserves better.

Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

