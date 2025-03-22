Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

49 mins ago | Views
A few days ago, war veteran Blessed Geza released a reckless and inflammatory video on YouTube, packed with baseless accusations and outright fabrications all in a desperate attempt to incite unrest.

Myself and a team of colleagues under the Fact Checker Zimbabwe banner analyzed 20 outright falsehoods from Geza’s rant. It’s time to dismantle his lies with hard facts.

1. Mnangagwa: A True Patriot, Not a Spy

Geza falsely claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a "spy" who hates ZANU PF and war veterans. This is not just wrong it’s an insult to history.

Mnangagwa was instrumental in founding the War Veterans Association, working closely with Chenjerai Hunzvi, Andy Mhlanga, and other liberation fighters. These men can personally attest to the countless strategy meetings held with Mnangagwa to establish and solidify the association.

Mnangagwa joined politics in 1962 and underwent military training in 1963 among the first comrades to do so long before Geza was anywhere near politics. Mnangagwa's courage was evident when he actively participated in the bombing of a train, an act of resistance that led to his arrest after being betrayed. Everyone knows that Mnangagwa survived death row because of his activities towards the liberation of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa wasn't deployed because of nepotism, no sir , he was deployed because of his capabilities. If Geza is so reckless as to hurl accusations of nepotism, then by that same flawed logic, one could falsely claim that Geza himself was a sellout like his brother, Sam Geza a baseless assertion without evidence.

2. The Role of Dan Stannard in Zimbabwe’s History

Geza misrepresents history when he drags Dan Stannard into his fabrications. The truth is clear:

Stannard worked closely with Robert Mugabe and Edgar Tekere.

He facilitated their safe passage to Mozambique during the struggle.

In 1980, he saved Mugabe from an assassination plot orchestrated by the South African Fifth Column.

The revisionist nonsense Geza peddles is an insult to the sacrifices made by true liberation fighters.

3. Mnangagwa’s Commitment to War Veterans

Every deployment Mnangagwa has undertaken has been marked by his unwavering commitment to empowering war veterans:

As Speaker of Parliament, he ensured war veterans were employed as security officers and orderlies.

When war veterans at Sally Mugabe Heights needed assistance, Mnangagwa was the one they turned to and he delivered.

Every war veteran who approached Ngwena with a problem left with a solution already in motion.

No other politician has done more for war veterans than Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Exposing Geza’s Five Lies

1. The POSB "Saga" - A Fabricated Crisis

There is no POSB scandal. Investors are ready to inject $6 billion USD into the economy. Instead of celebrating this massive investment, Geza is actively sabotaging economic progress and scaring off investors, ensuring Zimbabweans and civil servants continue to suffer.

2. Threatening the Judiciary - A Direct Assault on the Rule of Law

Geza openly threatened Chief Justice Malaba, demanding that the judiciary interfere in ongoing cases. This is not just illegal -  it is an outright attack on democracy and the rule of law.

3. Agrifora - Lies About Soldiers Starving

Geza claims soldiers are dying of hunger. This is yet another blatant lie. If his claim is true, let him produce evidence -  where are the graves of soldiers who have allegedly starved to death?

4. Scott Sakupwanya - False Accusations Without Evidence

Yes, accusations have been made against Scott Sakupwanya -  but not a single shred of evidence has been provided. Meanwhile, Sakupwanya pays taxes like every other businessman in Zimbabwe.

5. George Guvamatanga - A Self-Made Success Story

Guvamatanga entered civil service as a millionaire, having already built his wealth in the private sector. The $3 million tax payment on his Barclays Bank severance package is well-documented. His wealth did not come from corruption -  it came from hard work and legitimate earnings.

Exposing Geza’s Agenda

Blessed Geza is a man on a mission to deceive, incite, and destabilize. His words are not just lies they are weapons of manipulation aimed at undermining Zimbabwe’s stability. He presents fiction as fact, hoping to stir unrest where there is none. He also hopes to swindle Zimbabweans urging them to contribute financially towards his exploits.

But the truth remains unshakable: Mnangagwa is a patriot. The war veterans know it. The people know it. And no amount of lies from Geza will change that.

John Mbizvo is a Political Analyst

Source - John Mbizvo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

43 mins ago | 15 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

52 mins ago | 22 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

57 mins ago | 11 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

12 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man killed in train accident

13 hrs ago | 599 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

14 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

14 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

15 hrs ago | 910 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

22 Mar 2025 at 20:49hrs | 390 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

22 Mar 2025 at 20:39hrs | 459 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

22 Mar 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1203 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

22 Mar 2025 at 12:15hrs | 878 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 300 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 5355 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 833 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 711 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 1068 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 18367 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 480 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 170 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 1071 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 641 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1482 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2323 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 299 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1436 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3320 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 811 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 873 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 944 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 322 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 340 Views