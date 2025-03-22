Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

Opinion / Columnist

A few days ago, war veteran Blessed Geza released a reckless and inflammatory video on YouTube, packed with baseless accusations and outright fabrications all in a desperate attempt to incite unrest.Myself and a team of colleagues under the Fact Checker Zimbabwe banner analyzed 20 outright falsehoods from Geza’s rant. It’s time to dismantle his lies with hard facts.1. Mnangagwa: A True Patriot, Not a SpyGeza falsely claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a "spy" who hates ZANU PF and war veterans. This is not just wrong it’s an insult to history.Mnangagwa was instrumental in founding the War Veterans Association, working closely with Chenjerai Hunzvi, Andy Mhlanga, and other liberation fighters. These men can personally attest to the countless strategy meetings held with Mnangagwa to establish and solidify the association.Mnangagwa joined politics in 1962 and underwent military training in 1963 among the first comrades to do so long before Geza was anywhere near politics. Mnangagwa's courage was evident when he actively participated in the bombing of a train, an act of resistance that led to his arrest after being betrayed. Everyone knows that Mnangagwa survived death row because of his activities towards the liberation of Zimbabwe.Mnangagwa wasn't deployed because of nepotism, no sir , he was deployed because of his capabilities. If Geza is so reckless as to hurl accusations of nepotism, then by that same flawed logic, one could falsely claim that Geza himself was a sellout like his brother, Sam Geza a baseless assertion without evidence.2. The Role of Dan Stannard in Zimbabwe’s HistoryGeza misrepresents history when he drags Dan Stannard into his fabrications. The truth is clear:Stannard worked closely with Robert Mugabe and Edgar Tekere.He facilitated their safe passage to Mozambique during the struggle.In 1980, he saved Mugabe from an assassination plot orchestrated by the South African Fifth Column.The revisionist nonsense Geza peddles is an insult to the sacrifices made by true liberation fighters.3. Mnangagwa’s Commitment to War VeteransEvery deployment Mnangagwa has undertaken has been marked by his unwavering commitment to empowering war veterans:As Speaker of Parliament, he ensured war veterans were employed as security officers and orderlies.When war veterans at Sally Mugabe Heights needed assistance, Mnangagwa was the one they turned to and he delivered.Every war veteran who approached Ngwena with a problem left with a solution already in motion.No other politician has done more for war veterans than Emmerson Mnangagwa.Exposing Geza’s Five Lies1. The POSB "Saga" - A Fabricated CrisisThere is no POSB scandal. Investors are ready to inject $6 billion USD into the economy. Instead of celebrating this massive investment, Geza is actively sabotaging economic progress and scaring off investors, ensuring Zimbabweans and civil servants continue to suffer.2. Threatening the Judiciary - A Direct Assault on the Rule of LawGeza openly threatened Chief Justice Malaba, demanding that the judiciary interfere in ongoing cases. This is not just illegal - it is an outright attack on democracy and the rule of law.3. Agrifora - Lies About Soldiers StarvingGeza claims soldiers are dying of hunger. This is yet another blatant lie. If his claim is true, let him produce evidence - where are the graves of soldiers who have allegedly starved to death?4. Scott Sakupwanya - False Accusations Without EvidenceYes, accusations have been made against Scott Sakupwanya - but not a single shred of evidence has been provided. Meanwhile, Sakupwanya pays taxes like every other businessman in Zimbabwe.5. George Guvamatanga - A Self-Made Success StoryGuvamatanga entered civil service as a millionaire, having already built his wealth in the private sector. The $3 million tax payment on his Barclays Bank severance package is well-documented. His wealth did not come from corruption - it came from hard work and legitimate earnings.Exposing Geza’s AgendaBlessed Geza is a man on a mission to deceive, incite, and destabilize. His words are not just lies they are weapons of manipulation aimed at undermining Zimbabwe’s stability. He presents fiction as fact, hoping to stir unrest where there is none. He also hopes to swindle Zimbabweans urging them to contribute financially towards his exploits.But the truth remains unshakable: Mnangagwa is a patriot. The war veterans know it. The people know it. And no amount of lies from Geza will change that.John Mbizvo is a Political Analyst