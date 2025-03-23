Demonstrations are constitutional

Opinion / Columnist

31 March 2025 is merely a ruse. Removing Emmerson Mnangagwa is an ongoing process that has no end date. Mnangagwa, in this scenario, will not go down quietly. Consider how he created competing systems to manage his government.He has captivated the entire state machinery, but his day will come, just as Uncle Bob's did. The streets will be humming again, with thousands of people preparing for the 31st peaceful march rally.Zanu-PF has been losing power since 2000. There is substantial evidence to support this claim.29 March 2008, Morgan Tsvangirai destroyed ZANU PF and Mugabe's political virginities in local, parliamentary and presidential elections.In previous years, the late Robert Mugabe continued to disenfranchise voters, and the late Morgan Tsvangirai beat him several times but refused to surrender power. and Mnangagwa followed suit, as seen in the country's most recent election, where he was beaten by Nelson Chamisa.Mnangagwa's administration is laced with corruption and nepotism; that is why people are now pushing for a people-centred new administration that will cater to every progressive Zimbabwean regardless of their political persuasions and also include the marginalised.Elections are ineffective in Zimbabwe; hence, most Zimbabweans are putting their trust in the former politburo member, a combat veteran. Blessed Geza.The police must not disturb every Zimbabwean who wants to embark on a peaceful demonstration.Peaceful demonstrations are permitted by our constitution. As a matter of fact, the constitution is the supreme law of the land called Zimbabwe.The problem we have as a country is normalising our politicians to abuse our constitution and take it as a party product. This does not belong to any party; it belongs to the people of Zimbabwe.Preamble "We, the people of Zimbabwe, united by our diversity, our common desire for freedom, justice and equality and our heroic resistance to colonialism, racism and all forms of domination and oppression...."The right to demonstrate and petition is permitted by section 59."Every person has the right to demonstrate and to present petitions, but these rights must be exercised peacefully."Read together with section 58.Every person has the right to freedom of assembly and association and the right not to assemble or associate with others. No person may be compelled to belong to an association or to attend a meeting or gathering."So in short, people have the right to demonstrate. To stop them is unconstitutional and barbaric. No section of our Zimbabwean law gives anyone the right to stop people from demonstrating peacefully. Anything that contradicts the constitution is null and void.The police and the military must ensure that no one is harmed as Zimbabweans exercise their constitutional obligation.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX- @Leokoni