Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

When someone dies, their entire life is spotlighted..their greatest attributes as well as their awful weaknesses and terrible vices.

Many speak glowingly of Geoff Nyarota's attributes as a journalist, especially for his role in the Willowgate Scandal.

Fewer speak of his terrible role in aiding and abetting the Gukurahundi Genocide in Matabeleland as Editor of the Chronicle newspaper. I'm one of the few alongside thousands of Gukurahundi victims.

To me, that's what ultimately defines his credentials as a journalist.

He aided and abetted genocide. A better journalist would have sought to shine the spotlight on the horrors and the uneven impact on innocent civilians. He chose the side of the perpetrators and helped and cheered them to commit unspeakable atrocities.

We did confront him about it whilst he was alive, but I do not recall him ever accepting responsibility. Instead, he blamed others like Bill Saidi.

