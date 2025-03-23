Latest News Editor's Choice


Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

It becomes a huge concern when Christian leaders defend the oppression of God's children.

When Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe recently likened Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Jesus Christ and warned against calls for peaceful protests, claiming they amounted to "crucifying a Jesus-like liberator," he crossed a very dangerous line.

These reckless remarks not only trivialize the suffering of millions of Zimbabweans under repressive governance, but they also evoke a dark and disturbing past when the Bible was weaponized to justify colonial subjugation, exploitation, and the plundering of African nations.

As a devout Christian myself, I find such statements deeply offensive - both to the Christian faith and to the aspirations of a people seeking justice and freedom.

It is tragic that in the 21st century, we still witness supposed "men of God" distorting Scripture to silence the oppressed and protect those in power.

This is a betrayal of the Gospel message, which is firmly rooted in truth, justice, and standing with the poor and downtrodden.

History has taught us painful lessons about how religion can be abused to entrench oppressive regimes.

During the colonial era, Christian missionaries and churches such as the Dutch Reformed Church played a role in justifying the racist systems of apartheid and settler colonialism.

Africans were told to submit to white masters, with distorted teachings that we were cursed descendants of Ham, condemned to servitude as punishment for Noah's son's transgression (Genesis 9:25).

We were urged not to resist colonial domination because our true riches awaited us in heaven.

The Bible was turned into a tool of pacification and compliance, rather than liberation.

But we now read the Bible for ourselves.

With the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we understand its true message.

And that message is not one of silence in the face of injustice.

Jesus himself was a radical figure who challenged the authorities of his day, stood with the marginalized, and condemned the corruption of religious and political leaders.

In Luke 4:18, Christ declared his mission was "to preach the good news to the poor… to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed."

This is the Jesus we know - not a ruler of earthly kingdoms but a redeemer of souls and defender of the oppressed.

That is why it is utterly blasphemous for Wutawunashe to equate Mnangagwa to Jesus Christ.

This kind of idolatrous rhetoric reveals more about the speaker than the subject.

A true follower of Christ would never liken a mere mortal - especially one presiding over a deeply corrupt and repressive administration - to God Himself.

If anything, such hubris should remind us of the fate of King Nebuchadnezzar, who exalted himself above all and was humbled by God (Daniel 4:30-33).

Wutawunashe went further in his bootlicking, likening Mnangagwa to Moses - the great prophet who led the Israelites out of bondage in Egypt.

He insinuated that Zimbabweans who criticize Mnangagwa are like the Israelites who grumbled against Moses in the wilderness.

Again, this is a dangerous manipulation of Scripture.

Moses was unmistakably chosen by God, as evidenced by the many signs and wonders he performed.

His leadership was grounded in obedience to God and in the liberation of his people from oppression - not in enriching himself or maintaining power through fear.

In contrast, Mnangagwa was not divinely appointed, nor has he shown any commitment to governing in accordance with the teachings of Jesus.

If anything, his administration has been marked by systemic corruption, gross human rights violations, and economic mismanagement that has plunged millions into poverty.

Zimbabwe's national resources - given by God for the benefit of all - have been looted to the point that the majority cannot afford basic food, healthcare, or education.

Is this the kind of leadership that deserves biblical comparison?

Wutawunashe's statements should not be taken lightly.

When a religious leader urges the people not to protest but instead to "pray and wait" for divine intervention, while their lives are being destroyed by man-made policies, he is promoting docility in the face of repression.

There is nothing godly about encouraging passive submission to tyranny.

The Bible does indeed call for prayer - but it also demands action.

James 2:17 reminds us that "faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead."

What is even more disturbing is the prophet's attack on those seeking to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Section 59 of Zimbabwe's Constitution clearly guarantees citizens the right to demonstrate and petition peacefully.

Nowhere have Zimbabweans called for an illegal overthrow of government.

They simply want to express their frustration with an administration that has failed them.

If those in power cannot bear to hear the cries of the people, then they have no business leading a democratic nation.

Wutawunashe's role as a spiritual leader should be to stand with the oppressed - not to shield those responsible for their suffering.

The Jesus of the Bible did not cozy up to Caesar or Pontius Pilate.

He spoke truth to power, overturned the tables of the corrupt in the temple, and chose to walk with the poor and rejected.

Where is that spirit in Wutawunashe's sermon?

It is increasingly clear that many of our modern-day prophets have become too comfortable with the thrones of men, forgetting their higher calling.

Instead of calling leaders to righteousness and repentance, they have become chaplains of the status quo - siding with Pharaoh rather than Moses.

They forget that the very essence of the Gospel is liberation, not subjugation.

We need a new generation of religious leaders - those who will stand boldly for truth, justice, and righteousness.

Leaders who will echo the words of the prophets of old, like Isaiah, who declared: "Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees… depriving the poor of their rights and withholding justice from the oppressed" (Isaiah 10:1-2).

That is the true prophetic voice.

Wutawunashe had every right to express his support for Mnangagwa.

But he had no right to blaspheme Christ by drawing such parallels, nor to manipulate Scripture to silence a suffering people.

His words betray a deep spiritual bankruptcy - an abandonment of his sacred duty to speak for the voiceless and hold power to account.

If there is any prayer Zimbabwe needs today, it is not for more silence and patience.

It is for courage, clarity, and the restoration of justice.

The people of Zimbabwe have suffered long enough.

Their cries are not rebellious - they are righteous.

And may God raise up voices - both spiritual and civic - that will speak the truth without fear and guide this nation toward true liberation.

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. 


