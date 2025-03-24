Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

51 secs ago | Views
The imposition of Zezuru as the standard dialect has done more harm than good, writes Douglas Mutepaire, sharing his personal experiences of language discrimination. To build true national unity, he writes here, it's time we confront the ghosts of our linguistic past

As I grow older, memories of my childhood resurface; some warm and comforting, others sharp and haunting. One, in particular, stands out from the 1970s in Rhodesia, etched into my mind as a painful reminder of linguistic hegemony. I was in grade three, brimming with excitement when a team from the Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), led by Gorden Mbofana, visited our rural school. My rendition of a ChiKorekore folktale had captivated them, and they recorded it for broadcast. For a brief moment, I felt like a star.

Then, silence.

The story never aired. The reason? My mother tongue, ChiKorekore, was deemed unfit for public consumption. It was dismissed as an unrefined dialect that might "corrupt" the ears of those who spoke what they called "standard Shona". What should have been a proud moment, a celebration of our oral traditions became an enduring wound. It was a stark lesson in the unspoken rules of language hierarchy: some dialects were acceptable, others were not. This was not an isolated incident. It was part of a broader, more insidious system, one that had been shaping Zimbabwe's linguistic landscape for decades. ChiKorekore and ChiBuja were among the dialects perceived "lesser," and their speakers were often treated as second-class citizens within their own language. Even as a child, I felt the injustice, though I lacked the words to name it.

To understand the roots of this injustice, we must go back to the 1930s and the work of Clement Doke. Commissioned to standardise Shona for educational and missionary purposes, Doke's Report on the Unification of the Shona Dialects sought to create a common written form. While his intentions may have been practical, the consequences were devastating. By elevating Zezuru as the "standard" dialect, his recommendations cast others into the shadows. Even though Doke himself recognised the richness of Shona's diversity, his report intentionally or not established a hierarchy that persists to this day. The scars of dialectal supremacy are still visible. Students who spoke non-standard dialects were penalised in schools, their linguistic heritage treated as an obstacle rather than an asset. Many grew up believing their mother tongue was something to be hidden, something to be ashamed of. This quiet form of erasure stripped communities of their linguistic pride, leaving wounds that still ache generations later.

The cost of dialectal hegemony

The imposition of Zezuru as the standard dialect has done more harm than good. The damage is not merely historical, it has shaped personal lives and political realities. I recall several painful incidents that underscored how dialectal supremacy creates social divisions. A childhood friend, Fedelis Kumapenda, was driven out of Bradley Secondary School after being mocked for speaking Korekore. He had tried to console a grieving classmate using the phrase Dzeuyanga heartfelt expression in his dialect. His peers, unfamiliar with it, ridiculed him, reducing his words to a nickname. They expected him to say nematambudziko, a phrase aligned with standard Shona. The humiliation was too much, and he left school.

During the liberation struggle, dialects determined life and death. Soldiers at roadblocks used language to judge allegiances. Those speaking "Wezhira" dialects passed with ease, while those labeled "Poi" were often accused of being gandanga guerrilla fighters. Many were arrested or tortured based on the way they spoke. In 1979, I lost my job at Willards Food Corporation for the simple fact that I was from Mount Darwin. The white factory supervisor, Mr. Gush, feared that my origins meant I had ties to the liberation movement. He worried that I might "direct terrorists" to attack the company. This was the reality for many: your dialect and home region could determine your opportunities, your safety, even your very existence. The tragedy is that these biases did not disappear with independence. Today, dialectal affiliations still shape social, political, and economic dynamics. They have a bearing on employment opportunities, and who gets to be part of the inner circles of power. The workplace, like the classroom, often rewards those who conform to the dominant linguistic norms while sidelining those who do not. This silent exclusion fosters division, deepening the sense of alienation among marginalized groups.

Reclaiming our linguistic heritage

If Zimbabwe is to build true national unity, we must confront the ghosts of our linguistic past. This means undoing decades of language-based discrimination and embracing our full linguistic diversity. Our education system must lead the way. Schools should incorporate stories, proverbs, and oral traditions from all Shona dialects, giving each the respect it deserves. Children should grow up knowing that their mother tongue is not a liability but a treasured one that connects them to their heritage. Policy reforms are equally critical. Institutional biases against certain dialects must be dismantled, from government offices to hiring practices in the private sector. Public campaigns should encourage Zimbabweans to see linguistic diversity as a source of strength, not division. No dialect should be treated as superior to another.

Shona language is not a monolith; it is equally shaped by the contributions of all its dialects. To dismiss some as inferior is to weaken the whole. Yet, the colonial emphasis on standardization turned this diversity into a problem to be solved rather than a strength to be celebrated. In Zimbabwe, this legacy has devalued dialects like chiKorekore, which carry unique cultural and historical significance. Dismissing these dialects as inferior diminishes the richness of Shona as a whole, eroding the cultural fabric that binds us.

As I reflect on my decades of personal and professional experiences, I am both saddened and hopeful. Saddened by the injustices I have witnessed, but hopeful that Zimbabwe has the thinkers, leaders, and activists who understand the value of diversity. If we can harness this understanding, we can heal the wounds of our colonial past and forge a Zimbabwe where every voice chiKorekore, chiZezuru, chiBuja, chiKaranga, and beyond is heard and valued. Unity is not about erasing differences. It is about recognizing that every dialect, every voice, adds to the symphony of our nation. I hope we can we create a Zimbabwe where no child grows up believing their mother tongue is a mark of shame.

----------------Douglas Mutepaire, an experienced educator, has taught and led schools across Rushinga since 1980. He trained at Masvingo Teachers College and the University of Zimbabwe and currently heads Makachi Primary School.

Source - newZWire
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Zezuru, #Language, #Shona

Comments


Must Read

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

17 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1536 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 706 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1594 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2639 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 701 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 1829 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 9547 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1008 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 515 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1566 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1462 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

24 Mar 2025 at 05:28hrs | 1841 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

23 Mar 2025 at 21:12hrs | 327 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

23 Mar 2025 at 21:09hrs | 561 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

23 Mar 2025 at 21:03hrs | 3004 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

23 Mar 2025 at 21:00hrs | 1027 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

23 Mar 2025 at 20:55hrs | 473 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

23 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1235 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3791 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 716 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 947 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 1079 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2285 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 543 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 949 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 951 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 497 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 235 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

23 Mar 2025 at 08:09hrs | 252 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

23 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 167 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

23 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 189 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

23 Mar 2025 at 08:07hrs | 1959 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

23 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

23 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 383 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

23 Mar 2025 at 08:05hrs | 113 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

23 Mar 2025 at 07:06hrs | 1427 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

22 Mar 2025 at 20:49hrs | 633 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

22 Mar 2025 at 20:39hrs | 546 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

22 Mar 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1391 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

22 Mar 2025 at 12:15hrs | 996 Views