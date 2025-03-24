Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

Opinion / Columnist

Five years ago, Zimbabwe, like the rest of the world, entered an unprecedented period of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a temporary measure to curb the spread of the virus soon evolved into one of the most challenging periods in modern history. Businesses closed, schools shut down and daily life came to a standstill. Now, five years later, it is crucial to reflect on how Zimbabwe has recovered, the lessons learned and the changes that have shaped the nation.The lockdown had devastating effects on Zimbabwe's already struggling economy. Many businesses, particularly in the informal sector, were forced to close permanently, leading to job losses and financial hardships for thousands of families. However, in the years that followed, resilience and innovation drove the recovery process. The rise of digital platforms, online businesses and alternative economic strategies helped many Zimbabweans rebuild their livelihoods. The government also introduced economic recovery programmes, but inflation and currency instability remain key challenges.The pandemic exposed serious weaknesses in Zimbabwe's education system, particularly in terms of digital learning. While wealthier schools adapted quickly, the majority of students, especially in rural areas, were left behind due to lack of access to internet and digital devices. In the post-lockdown era, efforts to integrate e-learning into mainstream education have increased, but the digital divide still needs to be addressed.Zimbabwe's healthcare system was put under immense pressure during the pandemic. Hospitals lacked resources and healthcare workers were overburdened. However, the crisis also led to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of the importance of public health investment. Five years later, healthcare remains a priority, but more funding and reforms are needed to strengthen the sector.The lockdown changed how Zimbabweans interact and view life. Mental health challenges, domestic violence cases and social isolation were major issues during the lockdown. In the years since, there has been a growing recognition of mental health support and community resilience. Five years after the lockdown, Zimbabwe continues to rebuild and adapt. The lessons learned particularly in healthcare, education and economic resilience must guide future policies to ensure the nation is better prepared for any future crises. The pandemic was a wake-up call and the focus must now be on sustainable development and strengthening national systems.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi