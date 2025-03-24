Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

47 mins ago | Views
Five years ago, Zimbabwe, like the rest of the world, entered an unprecedented period of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a temporary measure to curb the spread of the virus soon evolved into one of the most challenging periods in modern history. Businesses closed, schools shut down and daily life came to a standstill. Now, five years later, it is crucial to reflect on how Zimbabwe has recovered, the lessons learned and the changes that have shaped the nation.

The lockdown had devastating effects on Zimbabwe's already struggling economy. Many businesses, particularly in the informal sector, were forced to close permanently, leading to job losses and financial hardships for thousands of families. However, in the years that followed, resilience and innovation drove the recovery process. The rise of digital platforms, online businesses and alternative economic strategies helped many Zimbabweans rebuild their livelihoods. The government also introduced economic recovery programmes, but inflation and currency instability remain key challenges.

The pandemic exposed serious weaknesses in Zimbabwe's education system, particularly in terms of digital learning. While wealthier schools adapted quickly, the majority of students, especially in rural areas, were left behind due to lack of access to internet and digital devices. In the post-lockdown era, efforts to integrate e-learning into mainstream education have increased, but the digital divide still needs to be addressed.

Zimbabwe's healthcare system was put under immense pressure during the pandemic. Hospitals lacked resources and healthcare workers were overburdened. However, the crisis also led to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of the importance of public health investment. Five years later, healthcare remains a priority, but more funding and reforms are needed to strengthen the sector.

The lockdown changed how Zimbabweans interact and view life. Mental health challenges, domestic violence cases and social isolation were major issues during the lockdown. In the years since, there has been a growing recognition of mental health support and community resilience. Five years after the lockdown, Zimbabwe continues to rebuild and adapt. The lessons learned particularly in healthcare, education and economic resilience must guide future policies to ensure the nation is better prepared for any future crises. The pandemic was a wake-up call and the focus must now be on sustainable development and strengthening national systems.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi



Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

54 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

11 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

13 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1291 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1617 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 754 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1720 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2790 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 734 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 1979 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 12660 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1038 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 558 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1599 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1484 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

24 Mar 2025 at 05:28hrs | 2048 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

23 Mar 2025 at 21:12hrs | 349 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

23 Mar 2025 at 21:09hrs | 603 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

23 Mar 2025 at 21:03hrs | 3293 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

23 Mar 2025 at 21:00hrs | 1055 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

23 Mar 2025 at 20:55hrs | 512 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

23 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1312 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3833 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 721 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 956 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 1095 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2300 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 546 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 953 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 977 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 501 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 281 Views