Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

The conviction of Prosper Bizwick by Harare magistrate Ethel Sichera has shed light on the deep-rooted corruption within the Deeds Office, exposing how those entrusted with public service can betray their responsibilities for personal gain. You may have the title deeds in your possession and still lose your property. The case, revolves the forgery of title deeds belonging to Dr. Dzingai Mutumbuka and highlights significant lapses in the legal and policing systems that facilitate such fraudulent activities.

Bizwick, 48, has been found guilty of illegally forging title deeds for Dr. Mutumbuka's property and is poised to receive his sentence soon, following the revocation of his bail. However, what is troubling is the apparent failure of the police to apprehend several key individuals in this fraudulent scheme. Among those not arrested is Laina Mlambo, a supervisor at the Deeds Office. It is alleged that she played an integral role in this illegal operation by stealing Dr. Mutumbuka's title deeds and handing them over to Bizwick, presenting a stark example of collusion within the very office meant to safeguard property rights.

Adding to the complexity of the case is the involvement of other individuals, including Harrison Marange, who recently passed away, reportedly purchased the property worth US$600,000 for merely US$40,000. This calls into question the transparency and ethical standards of all parties involved. As Magistrate Sichera pointed out, it remains baffling that the police failed to bring Jonah Ngome into custody, a figure involved in the property's conveyance who ostensibly altered Dr. Mutumbuka's title deed. Ngome went through a registered law firm, providing a clear trail for police to follow, yet, his whereabouts have not been accounted for, prompting speculation about whether he exists at all.

The implications of this case extend far beyond just one defendant. The toll on Dr. Mutumbuka, who has endured a protracted battle lasting nearly four years, illustrates the emotional and financial drain inflicted on honest property owners. The drawn-out legal proceedings have not only been taxing on his finances but have also cast a shadow of insecurity over property ownership in Zimbabwe. Property owners are now left to grapple with the reality that their hard-earned investments could be at risk due to systemic corruption within institutions tasked with safeguarding these assets.

This case underscores a pressing need for property owners in Zimbabwe to verify their ownership status regularly. With the increasing prevalence of title deed fraud, it is imperative that property owners engage in proactive measures to protect themselves from becoming victims. This includes routinely checking their property titles with the Deeds Office and remaining vigilant about any suspicious activities surrounding their properties.

The case raises critical questions about the integrity of the Deeds Office and its employees. If those in trusted office are involved in fraudulent activities, it creates a culture of mistrust and fear among property owners. The conviction of Bizwick is a small step toward accountability, yet, without addressing the underlying corruption, it is merely a drop in the ocean.

Moreover, the police's failure to act against accomplices like Mlambo and Ngome indicates a systemic issue within law enforcement as well. It begs the question, how many more cases of fraud go unchecked due to negligence or complicity within the ranks? Magistrate Sichera's frustrations with the police reflect a broader concern about their effectiveness in addressing property crimes, particularly those that involve organised schemes at higher levels.

I am calling fortransparent investigation into the workings of the Deeds Office and the actions of those involved in title deed transactions is crucial. This includes not only punishing those who are directly involved in the fraudulent activities but also implementing measures that safeguard against future occurrences. Regular audits, better training for employees and stronger repercussions for those involved are essential steps toward restoring confidence in the system.

This is a case that should serve as a catalyst for broader reforms within Zimbabwe's property management and legal frameworks. A comprehensive overhaul of the Deeds Office, combined with increased oversight and accountability, can significantly reduce instances of fraud and protect the rights of property owners.

The corruption evident in the Mutumbuka-Bizwick case is an example of a much larger problem within the Deeds Office and the policing of property crimes in Zimbabwe. It is time for decisive action to protect property owners and ensure the integrity of real estate transactions. Until that happens, the risk of becoming a victim of title deed fraud remains a looming threat for many Zimbabweans, especially those in diaspora. To protect one's investment, it is essential to remain vigilant, verify ownership regularly and advocate for systemic reform aimed at eradicating such corrupt practices from the roots.

If you own a property and have been away from Zimbabwe please check that you still own your property.


Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
