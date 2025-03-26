Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

Opinion / Columnist

The state of Zimbabwe's opposition politics has become a tragic comedy. With no clear direction or leadership, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters now find themselves gravitating towards the latest political firebrand - Blessed Geza. In a bizarre turn of events, Geza, a former ZANU-PF member leading a faction of disgruntled war veterans, is now being hailed as a potential savior by the very people who once swore by Nelson Chamisa.For five years, Chamisa's supporters waited in vain for the fabled "signal" he promised. It never came. Instead, they were met with a series of political blunders, internal party chaos, and ultimately, Chamisa's unceremonious departure from CCC. Now, it seems they have found a new "signal" to follow - this time from Geza.But can Geza be the answer? Or is this just another cycle of misplaced hope?Zimbabwe's opposition is in its most disorganized state in decades. The once-strong MDC was dismantled through both external interference and internal weaknesses, leaving CCC as a fragile experiment that collapsed before it could properly establish itself. Chamisa's exit from CCC has left a vacuum, and as the saying goes, nature abhors a vacuum.However, filling that void with Geza - a former ruling party insider whose motivations remain unclear—raises serious questions about the direction of opposition politics. Unlike Chamisa, Geza does not even pretend to be a democratic alternative. His rhetoric is more about factional battles within ZANU-PF than genuine political reform.The irony is impossible to ignore. Those who spent half a decade waiting for a political cue from Chamisa are now eagerly anticipating instructions from Geza. This trend of "waiting for a signal" reflects a deeper problem: the lack of agency among opposition supporters. Instead of demanding structured leadership and a clear political program, they continue to latch onto individuals who offer vague promises and populist slogans.Geza's rise to prominence should be a wake-up call. If opposition politics in Zimbabwe is reduced to merely following whichever voice is the loudest at the time, then true change will remain elusive. Without strategic organization, a defined ideological stance, and strong grassroots mobilization, the opposition will continue to be reactionary rather than proactive.Zimbabweans deserve a credible alternative to ZANU-PF's decades-long rule. But credibility does not come from following political opportunists who emerge from internal party squabbles. It comes from building a movement that is structured, policy-driven, and focused on the real issues affecting citizens - poverty, corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.If the opposition continues to chase after "signals," it will only prolong its own irrelevance. The future of Zimbabwe's democracy does not lie in waiting - it lies in action, strategy, and true leadership. Until that lesson is learned, Zimbabweans will keep switching from one "messiah" to another, with no real progress in sight.