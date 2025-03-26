Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

4 hrs ago | Views
The state of Zimbabwe's opposition politics has become a tragic comedy. With no clear direction or leadership, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters now find themselves gravitating towards the latest political firebrand - Blessed Geza. In a bizarre turn of events, Geza, a former ZANU-PF member leading a faction of disgruntled war veterans, is now being hailed as a potential savior by the very people who once swore by Nelson Chamisa.

For five years, Chamisa's supporters waited in vain for the fabled "signal" he promised. It never came. Instead, they were met with a series of political blunders, internal party chaos, and ultimately, Chamisa's unceremonious departure from CCC. Now, it seems they have found a new "signal" to follow - this time from Geza.

But can Geza be the answer? Or is this just another cycle of misplaced hope?

A leaderless opposition

Zimbabwe's opposition is in its most disorganized state in decades. The once-strong MDC was dismantled through both external interference and internal weaknesses, leaving CCC as a fragile experiment that collapsed before it could properly establish itself. Chamisa's exit from CCC has left a vacuum, and as the saying goes, nature abhors a vacuum.

However, filling that void with Geza - a former ruling party insider whose motivations remain unclear—raises serious questions about the direction of opposition politics. Unlike Chamisa, Geza does not even pretend to be a democratic alternative. His rhetoric is more about factional battles within ZANU-PF than genuine political reform.

From one signal to another

The irony is impossible to ignore. Those who spent half a decade waiting for a political cue from Chamisa are now eagerly anticipating instructions from Geza. This trend of "waiting for a signal" reflects a deeper problem: the lack of agency among opposition supporters. Instead of demanding structured leadership and a clear political program, they continue to latch onto individuals who offer vague promises and populist slogans.

Geza's rise to prominence should be a wake-up call. If opposition politics in Zimbabwe is reduced to merely following whichever voice is the loudest at the time, then true change will remain elusive. Without strategic organization, a defined ideological stance, and strong grassroots mobilization, the opposition will continue to be reactionary rather than proactive.

The real battle ahead

Zimbabweans deserve a credible alternative to ZANU-PF's decades-long rule. But credibility does not come from following political opportunists who emerge from internal party squabbles. It comes from building a movement that is structured, policy-driven, and focused on the real issues affecting citizens - poverty, corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

If the opposition continues to chase after "signals," it will only prolong its own irrelevance. The future of Zimbabwe's democracy does not lie in waiting - it lies in action, strategy, and true leadership. Until that lesson is learned, Zimbabweans will keep switching from one "messiah" to another, with no real progress in sight.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Geza, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

5 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

8 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

8 hrs ago | 870 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

8 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

8 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

8 hrs ago | 810 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 832 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

16 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

20 hrs ago | 255 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

22 hrs ago | 936 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2925 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 729 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1654 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 927 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 660 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 394 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 668 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 410 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 109 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 644 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 362 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 220 Views