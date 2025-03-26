Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

With a population exceeding 16 million, one might expect a lot of voices vying for political leadership, especially within a historically powerful party like the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF). However, several announcements by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he intends to step down at the end of his term in 2028 has surprisingly not spurred a visible wave of ambition or competition for the party leadership. Why is there a lack of ambition among party officials and potential challengers to contest for leadership within Zanu PF, despite what could be interpreted as a positive opportunity? What is wrong with Zimbabweans?One single factor that contributes to the lack of competition for leadership positions in Zanu PF is the prevailing climate of expulsion, fear and repression that has historically characterised Zimbabwean politics. Although Mnangagwa's announcement suggests a window for challengers, the reality is that the party has maintained a tight grip on power through historical mechanisms of expulsion, intimidation and violence. Potential contenders still fear personal and professional repercussions, including harassment, imprisonment or even physical violence. The history of political assassinations and disappearances within the party further complicates this landscape, leading many to prioritise their safety over their political aspirations, despite the apparent opportunity for leadership.Zanu PF's internal structure has long been reliant on loyalty and entrenched patronage networks. Many officials rise through the ranks by demonstrating unwavering support for party leadership. While the prospect of an open leadership contest might inspire some, the loyalty to Mnangagwa and a desire to maintain their positions can overshadow individual ambition. The prevailing culture within the party prioritises loyalty to the current leader over the pursuit of power, leading many individuals to choose support over contention, thereby sidelining their personal ambitions.The historical legacy of Zanu PF, closely tied to its role in the liberation struggle, creates a unique political environment where leadership is viewed with a certain reverence. The perception that contesting leadership is an affront to the party's revolutionary achievements can stifle ambitions. In this sense, the announcement of a transitional leadership opportunity ideal for contesting may paradoxically reinforce loyalty, as potential candidates might feel it inappropriate to challenge the incumbent leader, who is seen as a custodian of the legacy.Zimbabwe has faced ongoing economic challenges, including hyperinflation, high unemployment rates, and widespread poverty. In such dire circumstances, aspirations for leadership within Zanu PF may seem risky, particularly if potential leaders perceive that their efforts may not lead to substantial change or improvement. Realising the difficulty of effecting positive results under these conditions can create a sense of resignation among potential candidates, as they may question the viability or practicality of challenging for leadership when the country is in crisis.Many within Zanu PF may adopt a strategic "wait-and-see" approach. Given Mnangagwa's announcement, they might perceive it more prudent to observe the political landscape and public sentiment, waiting for a more opportune moment to present themselves as viable candidates. While the prospect of leadership could be inspiring, the historical complexities and entrenched loyalties within the party may lead individuals to believe that biding their time is the wiser course of action.Mnangagwa's announcement of his intent to leave power in 2028 should be interpreted as a positive catalyst for political competition within Zanu PF, the realities of fear, loyalty, historical context, and economic hardship create a formidable barrier to ambition. The dynamic interplay of these factors results in the absence of visible contenders for leadership, reflecting a complex and often contradictory political landscape in Zimbabwe. As the country approaches 2028, the question remains whether a new generation of leaders will emerge to seize what could be a rare opportunity for change.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi