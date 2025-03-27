Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

3 hrs ago | Views



If you give us electricity we will not need generators. In a world where governments are often scrutinised for their decisions and policies, the Zimbabwean Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has raised eyebrows with its recent announcement of mandatory fees for statutory inspections of electrical installations. This move comes at a time when many households and businesses are already struggling due to inadequate electricity provision. The implications of this decision are profound, not just economically but ethically. Charging citizens for a service they are not receiving in a reliable manner can be seen as nothing short of daylight robbery.

Zimbabwe has faced a persistent energy crisis, characterised by frequent load shedding and unreliable electricity supply. Countless households and businesses have suffered due to inadequate infrastructure and poor management, leading to economic stagnation and hardship. Despite these systemic failures, the ZETDC has decided to impose charges for inspections under the guise of safety and regulatory compliance. This is particularly troubling given that the primary responsibility for electricity provision lies with the government and its institutions.

The ZETDC claims that these inspections are crucial for safety, emphasising the need for regulatory compliance to prevent electrical accidents and fires. However, the timing of this mandate raises serious questions. Why is the ZETDC choosing to burden consumers with additional fees instead of focusing on improving the existing infrastructure? Households and businesses are already at their wits' end, navigating an economy straining under the weight of multiple crises and now they face the added pressure of these fees.

From the flyer provided by the ZETDC, fees for statutory inspections start at $25 for all customers, with additional charges based on the scale of electrical systems. For instance, businesses using above 100 kW of electricity may face costs as high as $100. The justification for these fees appears flimsy when the institution responsible for electricity provision is failing to deliver consistent service. Why should citizens pay for inspections when they have not received reliable electricity in the first place?

The imposition of these fees will create further economic strain. Households already grappling with high costs of living will feel the pinch as they find themselves forced to pay for services they do not receive in a reliable manner. Small and medium-sized businesses, which play a crucial role in the economy, could be pushed to the brink as they are made to shoulder extra costs. With unreliable electricity supply, many businesses have turned to alternative energy sources, only to find themselves penalised later for not complying with regulations that should have been enforced by ZETDC efficiently.

There are strong ethical implications surrounding this policy. In a just society, citizens should not be penalised for systemic failures of the state. Instead of offering solutions that alleviate the burden, the ZETDC has decided to further exploit consumers facing hardship. This leads to a significant question, who is truly benefiting from these charges? The ZETDC, seemingly focused on generating revenue without accountability, neglects its primary duty to improve infrastructure and provide reliable electricity.

Stop this kind of exploitation. It is crucial that stakeholders including government officials, community leaders and citizens join forces to challenge this alarming policy. Citizens must demand not just accountability but also a commitment to improving electricity supply and infrastructure before imposing additional financial burdens. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) must step in to evaluate the legitimacy of these fees and ensure they serve the public interest rather than the interests of a failing institution.

The introduction of mandatory fees by ZETDC for inspections of premises, particularly at a time when households and businesses struggle with unreliable electricity supply, is nothing short of a betrayal to the citizens, It is daylight robbery that should be stopped on its tracks. Instead of perpetuating cycles of exploitation, the ZETDC and the government must focus on solutions that ensure reliable electricity for all, holding themselves accountable to the people they are meant to serve. Only then can they begin to restore trust and work towards a future where energy provision is no longer a source of anguish but a reliable foundation for progress.

Povo yaramba, we have suffered enough.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

1 hr ago | 272 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

8 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

8 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Warriors court Morocco

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimra manager in court

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

20 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

20 hrs ago | 740 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

21 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

22 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

22 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

22 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

27 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 590 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

27 Mar 2025 at 12:10hrs | 592 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

27 Mar 2025 at 12:07hrs | 1144 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

27 Mar 2025 at 10:58hrs | 1176 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

27 Mar 2025 at 10:04hrs | 164 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

27 Mar 2025 at 09:46hrs | 1631 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

27 Mar 2025 at 09:39hrs | 794 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

27 Mar 2025 at 09:08hrs | 931 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

27 Mar 2025 at 09:05hrs | 700 Views