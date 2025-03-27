ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe faces its greatest test since the ouster of Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Of late, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has become increasingly unyielding in his rhetoric, especially in warning those he labels as "mischief makers" who are, in his words, determined to "cause chaos in the country."These warnings have primarily targeted individuals and groups calling for demonstrations against his leadership, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises to revive the economy while presiding over a deeply corrupt administration.At the forefront of this protest movement, scheduled for the 31st of March, is a vocal and unflinching war veteran, Blessed Geza, once a ZANU-PF Central Committee member.Geza, alongside others who share his stance, has been summarily expelled from the ruling party for calling for Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.The group is widely believed to be aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, long viewed as the likely successor to Mnangagwa.Unsurprisingly, Mnangagwa and his loyalists have labelled these internal critics as "chameleon-like characters" with "delusional ambitions," intent on dividing the party to advance selfish interests.To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08This portrayal, however, is not only misleading - it is dangerously reductive.It paints a false picture that the current turmoil within ZANU-PF, and the growing unrest in the country, are purely the result of one man's presidential ambition.While it is convenient to frame the calls for demonstrations as part of Chiwenga's supposed power grab, the truth is far more complex - and, ultimately, the blame lies closer to home.A key question must be asked: when did these internal attacks against Mnangagwa begin?Where were figures like Geza prior to this year?Why were they quiet for so long, only to become fiercely vocal now?The answer lies within Mnangagwa's own circle.The growing rifts within ZANU-PF stem from the push by Mnangagwa loyalists to amend the Constitution and extend his stay in office beyond the two five-year terms currently allowed.This initiative, widely known as the "ED 2030" agenda, seeks to keep the president in power until at least 2030 - despite the Constitution clearly mandating his departure in 2028.Those opposed to this agenda view it as an overt assault on Zimbabwe's democracy, a blatant attempt to alter the supreme law of the land to serve the ambitions of one man.It is seen not only as a betrayal of the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution.It goes further: a faction within ZANU-PF also interprets these maneuvers as a deliberate move to block Chiwenga's pathway to the presidency.Thus, far from being a noble defence of party unity, the "ED 2030" campaign is, in fact, the source of the very divisions it seeks to decry.So who, truly, is pushing a selfish agenda?Who is the actual architect of these divisions now tearing ZANU-PF apart and spilling into the national consciousness?The current intra-party conflict and the resultant instability stem directly from the campaign to keep Mnangagwa in power beyond his constitutional limit.Had this initiative not been pursued, there is little doubt the current turmoil would have been avoided.While it is true that ZANU-PF has always had factions, the party remained relatively cohesive - at least outwardly - until the "ED 2030" chorus grew louder.Now, there are credible reports suggesting that plans to amend the Constitution are at an advanced stage, sparking alarm among those who believe in upholding constitutionalism and democratic norms.The calls by people like Geza, while undoubtedly rooted in factional politics, also reflect an urgent attempt to halt this dangerous path.Yet, we must be honest: these fights have little to do with the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.They are largely about who gets to wield power next.It is difficult to believe that a group within ZANU-PF has suddenly had a "Damascus moment" and discovered a concern for democratic governance or public accountability.Still, regardless of their motives, one truth remains clear: the chaos we now face was unleashed by the selfish ambition to extend Mnangagwa's rule.The protests, the infighting, and the uncertainty gripping the country are not the handiwork of those calling for change - but the consequence of those seeking to undermine our Constitution for personal gain.Ironically, when Mnangagwa controversially won the 2023 elections - allegedly his final term - the party seemed more united.No one within ZANU-PF was denouncing corruption, lamenting collapsed hospitals and schools, or questioning why millions of Zimbabweans live in abject poverty.At that time, the preferred explanation for our economic ruin was "illegal Western sanctions," and any criticism from activists or journalists was dismissed as unpatriotic.In fact, when people like myself consistently spoke out against the looting of national resources by the ruling elite, we were not only vilified by the entire ZANU-PF machinery, but threatened with punitive laws like the so-called "Patriotic Act," clearly designed to silence dissent.At no point then did anyone within ZANU-PF speak against this repressive environment.Yet, today, some of those same voices are echoing our long-standing criticisms - not out of principle, but out of political necessity.That said, we must not lose sight of the root cause of this upheaval: the relentless push to keep Mnangagwa in power beyond 2028.That is the real mischief.That is the real threat to peace and national cohesion.ZANU-PF, as flawed and factional as it has always been, was not in this state of open warfare until this constitutional betrayal was introduced.Why is President Mnangagwa not content with the two five-year terms he has secured?What else does he seek that requires subverting the nation's highest law?Constitutional term limits are a cornerstone of democracy.They exist to prevent the consolidation of power in one individual, to allow for leadership renewal, and to ensure that no president becomes more powerful than the state itself.Term limits are designed to safeguard institutions from being captured by personal ambition and to foster accountability by ensuring that leaders cannot rule indefinitely.This is especially critical in emerging democracies like Zimbabwe, where state institutions are still vulnerable to political abuse.President Mnangagwa swore an oath to "obey, uphold, and defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe."To now stand by - or worse, participate - as that Constitution is trampled upon, is a betrayal of that solemn promise.Even more disturbing is that this is being done not in the interest of the nation, but to satisfy the desires of one man and his inner circle.This unchecked greed for power has triggered an internal implosion within ZANU-PF that now threatens national peace and stability.If the president is truly concerned about unity and the preservation of national order, he must start by addressing the divisive actions of those around him.Are we to believe that Mnangagwa's idea of unity is for everyone - both within the party and across the nation - to remain silent and loyal even when he is leading the country astray?If so, then he has fundamentally misunderstood democracy.A real democracy allows - and indeed requires - citizens and political actors to hold leaders accountable.It gives people the right to resist when those in power act contrary to national interests.Unity is vital to any nation's development.No divided country can ever thrive.But unity must never become a tool to enforce blind loyalty or suppress dissent.True unity is built on justice, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.When these are sacrificed at the altar of one man's political ambitions, then what we have is not unity - but tyranny in disguise.© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +23782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/