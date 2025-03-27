Opinion / Columnist
Geza's selective apology fails to extend the same for Gukurahundi atrocities
2 hrs ago | Views
Geza apologizes unreservedly for the atrocities he and war veterans committed between the year 2000 and 2008 and he stops there: Gukurahundi atrocities are consciously excluded for fear of opening a pandora box; exposing his choice of presidency, Chiwenga. Gukurahundi genocide atrocities are left out completely: strategically calculated. I believe he has been reminded on his twitter account comment section, of heinous crimes committed on innocent civilians. Hope demos on Monday won't bring change immediately.
There is a lot to be done on the ground for real change that benefits the masses. We cannot have the likes of Geza and Chiwenga assume office as an alternative to Mnangagwa. Nothing will have changed if we recycle Zanu in government again. We have learnt nothing as people, we have suffered too much from the day Zimbabwe got independence in 1980 to 2025; 45 straight years. The revolutionary processes we have had in the past, Zimbabwe loses at the final defining curve.
Quote: "Geza, who was part of the notorious group of Zanu-PF militants responsible for widespread human rights violations against opposition supporters, expressed deep regret for the role he played in the torture, maiming, abduction, and killings that occurred in the aftermath of the Movement for Democratic Change's (MDC) formation in 1999". Close quote.
A monster like Geza should never be given a chance to be near the corridors of power. His confessions must be taken seriously. Geza has realized that a military coup is not possible this time around. Together with Chiwenga, he knows clauses in SADC documents about coups that remove governments in this region. It will be met with a reaction from Front Line States: They will fuse the coup and send all coup plotters for court-marshalling.
Blessed Geza is distancing himself from the failings of two dispensations, the Mugabe era and the incumbent Mnangagwa regime. The hallmark of these confessions and casual request for pardoning are merely a survival strategy. citizens harmed by Geza, some of them are still alive. He shudders to think how he is going to confront them when he becomes Vice President of the coming dispensation. To apologize upfront gives him leverage to argue that as a matter of fact he apologized. If it is the reason why Chamisa distanced himself from the Geza revolution, that was the smartest thing he could do. He should be genuinely applauded for this action: Chamisa needed to stay clean from this pseudo-Geza-revolution.
THE NATION SHOULD NEVER ACCEPT GEZA'S APOLOGY BECAUSE IT IS FAKE!
When one reads more about Geza's rise to power within ranks of Zanu right up to being a Politburo member, he is complicit in several criminal cases. His apology should be a nail in his political coffin. To commit human rights crimes and hopes that 45 years down the line, he will turn around and say sorry. Geza's crimes he committed are very elaborate: in a good
functional environment: Zimbabwean lawyers and advocates are supposed to document atrocities he has confessed and those committed collectively, together with Chiwenga, must be sent to International Criminal Courts of Justice, be tried of crimes against humanity. Such self-confessed crimes against humanity, in written statements voluntarily made by an affiant, are an affidavit. I hope human rights activists will pick this case up, compile legal document for ICC reviewing.
A revolution that will benefit the rich only, Geza et al. This coming revolution is not for the people but a pure Zanu PF project. Zanu is cleansing its rot from within. It is not fascinating how gullible we are as people, when confronted with a serious regime change. We saw it in 2017: how, even the educated were hooked in to believing that real change has come: funny, people were privy of murderous Mnangagwa; he was and still is today and tomorrow but want to go along with it and support Zanu PF. Zanu people are fighting chunu chavo; they have fallen apart, but now Zanu wants to use the power of the masses on the ground to give the push they desperately want. What makes it worse is, we don't have opposition giving people clear directions on how to steal the quasi- revolution in their favour to a people's uprising.
That General Sanyatwe has come out to support Chiwenga is not a cause for jubilation but a sad occasion that gives goose bumps on our skins. Chiwenga, together with Sanyatwe are cahoots known to have murdered about thousands of MDC voters when Save Tsvangirai won elections in 2008, beating Mugabe by a larger margin of 74% win. The people lost lives and limbs when the slogan Mavhotera papi was unleashed by Sanyatwe and Chiwenga. Are you telling me that it is all forgotten! The masses have forgotten Zanu human rights atrocities that rocked the nation to the core.
What is Chamisa saying about these promising developments on the ground? The opposition should take advantage of the imminent uprising. This is the AHA moment for the opposition. His silence is too loud! Why is he incapable to give people some political direction and focus, never become appendages of Zanu in the larger scheme of things: Chamisa has already made his position clear: When Geza tried to rob Chamisa in his regime change agenda, Chamisa said NO, he is not part of it. Again, his silence is very vague and suspicious. Declining to be part of Geza revolution, was that a message sent to Zanu PF or for the masses? To me, it was another signal, Chamisa has been seriously compromised by Zanu and cannot extricate himself from whatever arrangements he made with Mnangagwa. He is constricted to making independent decisions and choices. Chamisa won elections twice and had his plebiscite stolen by Mnangagwa on two occasions. That is leverage enough to rise to the moment and be proactive. That is speculative we shall never know.
It appears to me, the youthful Chamisa has not learnt anything about Zimbabwe politics, and how it ticks. Any clandestine dealings with Zanu PF can damage his political career forever. Evidence of this is how Mnangagwa cheated on Chiwenga from a gentlemen's agreement of 2017. Thousands of young lives will be lost correcting a mistake Chiwenga made, offering Mnangagwa a first chance to take over; he was to give Chiwenga presidency first. It never happened. The rest is history that is unfolding on our eyes, a history that has become past and present fused together. Chamisa must be told to come out of his slumber and give the masses some course of direction. The bible verses he cites daily are not working for him and his flock. Chinja Mayitiro! Guqula izenzo! Such slogans are tiring as they bring no bread-and- butter on the table in the past 25 years.
I would advise fellow citizens to listen again to the videos Geza has made. See if you can identify yourself in his speeches. Geza is making his political comeback where he will be provided with bodyguards and cars around him. (What Geza forgot to put in his wish list are dental charges. When speaking, he starts counting missing teeth with his tongue) Blessed Geza double-speaks, speaking on both sides of his mouth; he knows the gullible and less educated than him will not understand. The masses perceive Geza as a man of the moment who is speaking on their behalf; far from it. It is a moment he carefully crafted, He realized a vacuum in Zimbabwe political landscape he could perfidiously fill to chase his own personal ambitions, under the guise he is on the side of the hungry-for-change population, will send them for slaughter in thousands and has no qualms about what will happen to ordinary people's wellbeing and safety in the event of street mass shootings. Just saying!
There is a lot to be done on the ground for real change that benefits the masses. We cannot have the likes of Geza and Chiwenga assume office as an alternative to Mnangagwa. Nothing will have changed if we recycle Zanu in government again. We have learnt nothing as people, we have suffered too much from the day Zimbabwe got independence in 1980 to 2025; 45 straight years. The revolutionary processes we have had in the past, Zimbabwe loses at the final defining curve.
Quote: "Geza, who was part of the notorious group of Zanu-PF militants responsible for widespread human rights violations against opposition supporters, expressed deep regret for the role he played in the torture, maiming, abduction, and killings that occurred in the aftermath of the Movement for Democratic Change's (MDC) formation in 1999". Close quote.
A monster like Geza should never be given a chance to be near the corridors of power. His confessions must be taken seriously. Geza has realized that a military coup is not possible this time around. Together with Chiwenga, he knows clauses in SADC documents about coups that remove governments in this region. It will be met with a reaction from Front Line States: They will fuse the coup and send all coup plotters for court-marshalling.
Blessed Geza is distancing himself from the failings of two dispensations, the Mugabe era and the incumbent Mnangagwa regime. The hallmark of these confessions and casual request for pardoning are merely a survival strategy. citizens harmed by Geza, some of them are still alive. He shudders to think how he is going to confront them when he becomes Vice President of the coming dispensation. To apologize upfront gives him leverage to argue that as a matter of fact he apologized. If it is the reason why Chamisa distanced himself from the Geza revolution, that was the smartest thing he could do. He should be genuinely applauded for this action: Chamisa needed to stay clean from this pseudo-Geza-revolution.
THE NATION SHOULD NEVER ACCEPT GEZA'S APOLOGY BECAUSE IT IS FAKE!
When one reads more about Geza's rise to power within ranks of Zanu right up to being a Politburo member, he is complicit in several criminal cases. His apology should be a nail in his political coffin. To commit human rights crimes and hopes that 45 years down the line, he will turn around and say sorry. Geza's crimes he committed are very elaborate: in a good
functional environment: Zimbabwean lawyers and advocates are supposed to document atrocities he has confessed and those committed collectively, together with Chiwenga, must be sent to International Criminal Courts of Justice, be tried of crimes against humanity. Such self-confessed crimes against humanity, in written statements voluntarily made by an affiant, are an affidavit. I hope human rights activists will pick this case up, compile legal document for ICC reviewing.
A revolution that will benefit the rich only, Geza et al. This coming revolution is not for the people but a pure Zanu PF project. Zanu is cleansing its rot from within. It is not fascinating how gullible we are as people, when confronted with a serious regime change. We saw it in 2017: how, even the educated were hooked in to believing that real change has come: funny, people were privy of murderous Mnangagwa; he was and still is today and tomorrow but want to go along with it and support Zanu PF. Zanu people are fighting chunu chavo; they have fallen apart, but now Zanu wants to use the power of the masses on the ground to give the push they desperately want. What makes it worse is, we don't have opposition giving people clear directions on how to steal the quasi- revolution in their favour to a people's uprising.
That General Sanyatwe has come out to support Chiwenga is not a cause for jubilation but a sad occasion that gives goose bumps on our skins. Chiwenga, together with Sanyatwe are cahoots known to have murdered about thousands of MDC voters when Save Tsvangirai won elections in 2008, beating Mugabe by a larger margin of 74% win. The people lost lives and limbs when the slogan Mavhotera papi was unleashed by Sanyatwe and Chiwenga. Are you telling me that it is all forgotten! The masses have forgotten Zanu human rights atrocities that rocked the nation to the core.
What is Chamisa saying about these promising developments on the ground? The opposition should take advantage of the imminent uprising. This is the AHA moment for the opposition. His silence is too loud! Why is he incapable to give people some political direction and focus, never become appendages of Zanu in the larger scheme of things: Chamisa has already made his position clear: When Geza tried to rob Chamisa in his regime change agenda, Chamisa said NO, he is not part of it. Again, his silence is very vague and suspicious. Declining to be part of Geza revolution, was that a message sent to Zanu PF or for the masses? To me, it was another signal, Chamisa has been seriously compromised by Zanu and cannot extricate himself from whatever arrangements he made with Mnangagwa. He is constricted to making independent decisions and choices. Chamisa won elections twice and had his plebiscite stolen by Mnangagwa on two occasions. That is leverage enough to rise to the moment and be proactive. That is speculative we shall never know.
It appears to me, the youthful Chamisa has not learnt anything about Zimbabwe politics, and how it ticks. Any clandestine dealings with Zanu PF can damage his political career forever. Evidence of this is how Mnangagwa cheated on Chiwenga from a gentlemen's agreement of 2017. Thousands of young lives will be lost correcting a mistake Chiwenga made, offering Mnangagwa a first chance to take over; he was to give Chiwenga presidency first. It never happened. The rest is history that is unfolding on our eyes, a history that has become past and present fused together. Chamisa must be told to come out of his slumber and give the masses some course of direction. The bible verses he cites daily are not working for him and his flock. Chinja Mayitiro! Guqula izenzo! Such slogans are tiring as they bring no bread-and- butter on the table in the past 25 years.
I would advise fellow citizens to listen again to the videos Geza has made. See if you can identify yourself in his speeches. Geza is making his political comeback where he will be provided with bodyguards and cars around him. (What Geza forgot to put in his wish list are dental charges. When speaking, he starts counting missing teeth with his tongue) Blessed Geza double-speaks, speaking on both sides of his mouth; he knows the gullible and less educated than him will not understand. The masses perceive Geza as a man of the moment who is speaking on their behalf; far from it. It is a moment he carefully crafted, He realized a vacuum in Zimbabwe political landscape he could perfidiously fill to chase his own personal ambitions, under the guise he is on the side of the hungry-for-change population, will send them for slaughter in thousands and has no qualms about what will happen to ordinary people's wellbeing and safety in the event of street mass shootings. Just saying!
Source - Nomazulu Thata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.