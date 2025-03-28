Latest News Editor's Choice


Midlands State University pushing to promote a Shona-centric education system

The advert for Midlands State University's (MSU) ECD Foundation Certificate has raised several concerns about the quality of education being offered, the qualifications of the instructors, and the broader implications for Zimbabwe's educational landscape. While the intention to provide a swift certification for early childhood educators may seem well-meaning, several alarming issues cannot be overlooked.

Discriminatory Language Practices: The course requirements specify that applicants must "be able to read and write in English and Shona." While English is often the medium of instruction in Zimbabwe, the exclusive emphasis on Shona effectively marginalizes other languages, particularly IsiNdebele. This focus on one language, especially at the foundational level of education, risks creating a discriminatory environment. Early childhood education should foster inclusivity and respect for Zimbabwe's rich linguistic diversity. Forcing ECD learners into a narrow linguistic framework undermines the importance of mother tongue education, which is crucial for cognitive development in young children.

Teacher Qualifications and the Foundation of Education: The fact that the advert promotes a "foundation-level" certificate with only a few months of training shows a lack of understanding of the complexities of early childhood education. In countries with progressive education systems, such as Finland, teachers require at least a Master's degree to teach at the primary school level. This stands in stark contrast to MSU's short-term certification, which undermines the importance of the foundational years in a child's development. A qualified and well-prepared teacher is crucial in shaping a child's learning journey, and it is concerning that MSU is offering a course with such low requirements. The real damage here is that once foundational skills are missed or mishandled, it's a steep uphill battle for learners to recover.



MSU's Focus on Fees Over Educational Quality: The emphasis on collecting fees, as evidenced by the language in the advert, raises questions about the priorities of MSU. The offer of an ECD certificate in just three months, along with a fee of $150 USD (plus additional charges), gives the impression that the university is more concerned with monetary gains than with the integrity and quality of the educational programme. Education should never be treated as a quick-money scheme, especially in such a critical area as early childhood education. MSU's approach appears to be prioritizing revenue over educational standards, which could have long-term negative consequences for both students and the children they will eventually teach.

The Threat to Indigenous Languages: There is a growing concern that MSU's language policies reflect a broader push to promote a Shona-centric education system at the expense of other languages, such as IsiNdebele. By requiring Shona proficiency for this course and effectively sidelining IsiNdebele, the university risks exacerbating regional inequalities. This approach could fuel the narrative of cultural erasure, particularly among the people of Matabeleland, who feel marginalized by the dominance of Shona in national discourse. The lack of inclusive language policies in educational programs is not only a disservice to learners but also a disservice to the national unity of Zimbabwe.

The Integrity of ECD Education: At its core, the MSU ECD Foundation Certificate seems to trivialize the importance of early childhood education. This is not just about certificates and fees; it's about the future of Zimbabwe's young minds. ECD is the first step in a child's educational journey, and it's critical that educators are well-trained and equipped to nurture and guide these young learners. By offering a substandard qualification for such an important role, MSU risks undermining the integrity of the entire ECD sector. Countries like Finland have proven that high-quality education starts with well-trained, highly qualified teachers at the primary level. Zimbabwe should aim to follow suit, not take steps backward.

The Growing Calls for Independence: Actions like those being taken by MSU further fuel the frustrations of groups like the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), who argue for the independence of Matabeleland. The MRP's concerns about the marginalization of the region's people and languages are compounded by moves like this, which seem to disregard the linguistic and cultural diversity of Zimbabwe. By pushing a singular narrative and neglecting the inclusion of other languages, MSU and similar institutions may inadvertently contribute to these divisive calls for independence.

In conclusion, the advert for the ECD Foundation Certificate at MSU raises critical issues that need immediate attention. The university's decision to offer a brief, non-inclusive certification program without a proper understanding of the educational demands at this level shows a lack of commitment to both quality education and the diverse needs of Zimbabwe's children. If we are to build an education system that truly serves all learners, MSU - and other institutions - must rethink their approach, ensuring that quality, inclusivity, and cultural sensitivity are at the heart of their educational offerings.

