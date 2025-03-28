Zimbabwe's worst-designed city: Zimre Park, Ruwa

Opinion / Columnist

I urge the residents of Zimre Park, Ruwa, to recognize the urgent need to safeguard our property values, which are being undermined by the Ruwa Local Board's (RLB) evident mismanagement. The RLB's lack of urban planning expertise is resulting in detrimental consequences for our community.Effective urban development necessitates competence, foresight, and meticulous planning. It is questionable whether the RLB possesses a coherent growth strategy or a clear understanding of its role in advancing our municipality. The uncontrolled expansion at the Zimre Shops referred to as Mutangadura exemplifies this failure. The disorganized development there suggests a disregard for established city development codes, worse than growth points like Mupandawana.The overcapacity of Mutangadura, serving residents beyond its intended scope, is exacerbated by unregulated informal markets. This leads to severe congestion, pedestrian safety risks, and inadequate infrastructure, including parking and sanitation. The lack of enforcement by local authorities further compounds these issues.Residents rightfully expect improvements in public welfare, equity, and emergency services. However, the conditions at this shopping center, with its pervasive informal trading and unsanitary practices, directly contradict these expectations. The conversion of residential properties into commercial spaces, authorized by the RLB, further erodes the intended character of our neighborhoods and diminishes property values.While acknowledging the President's intervention to protect the RLB's assets, it is imperative to address the board's operational deficiencies. The current state of urban planning in Ruwa is unacceptable. We require leadership that prioritizes comprehensive planning to ensure access to essential services, enhance quality of life, and mitigate the adverse impacts of urban development.