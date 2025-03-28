Geza Revolution gaining ground

Opinion / Columnist

More than a million people were glued to Bombshell's news conference on Wednesday through various social media sites, whereas Mnangagwa's politburo statement received fewer than 75 views. That reflected and showed how people are tired of this current administration and are crying for change.Cde Blessed Bombshell Geza is a supremely intelligent individual. He knew Emmerson Mnangagwa was having a politburo meeting, and he allowed him to finish before allowing people to chew the cud, waiting to pour cold water with his presser, which was resonating very well with the people's desires.Another huge positive thing is that Cde Blessednom de guerre 'Bombshell' Geza and his fellow comrades who fought in the liberation struggle are speaking the people’s language, criticising corruption, human rights abuses and bad governance.This is a progressive move. People should share Blessed Geza’s message far and wide, especially with the compatriots in the most remote rural areas, and be able to unpack his message. They too deserve to hear Cde Bombshell’s message that is condemning misgovernance, corruption, and nepotism that is reducing most of the Zimbabweans to poverty, joblessness, hopelessness, and a dysfunctional healthcare system, and forcing millions of citizens into economic and political exile.A country that is not politically powerful, consistent in its economic policies, and without a strong regard for the rule of law would eventually collapse.Investors and visitors are drawn to a country that promotes peace rather than hate speech, as the regime does.No investors or tourists should plan a vacation to a volatile country with political instability that allows thugs to take advantage of and pillage the country's resources.Political stability is the remedy for economic prosperity. Zimbabwe is a valuable place where we can capitalise on the large number of tourists that want to visit and support the economy.One major driver that Geza is talking about is weak governance. When leaders are corrupt, incompetent, or lack legitimacy—say, due to rigged elections or nepotism—people lose trust. This can spark protests, coups, or power struggles, pespecially if institutions like the judiciary who always selectively apply the law.Economic hardship is another big trigger. High unemployment, inflation, or inequality can leave people desperate and angry.If a government can’t deliver jobs or basic services—like food, healthcare, or infrastructure—resentment festers.Another factor is hunger. For an example food riots that Zimbabwe experienced in the 2000s: hyperinflation and land seizures tanked the economy, and the political system unraveled fast. Social divisions can also fracture a country if they’re exploited by politicians or left unresolved.Zimbabweans simply want a functional government that is at peace with its people and does not regard citizens as an enemy.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX – @Leokoni