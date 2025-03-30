Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Stroke of a genius Real Reason Musk Bought Twitter

30 secs ago | Views
When Elon Musk first bought Twitter (now X), many were puzzled. Why would the man behind Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink companies focused on cutting-edge technology suddenly dive into social media?

Because Musk was not just acquiring a social media platform, he was securing one of the most valuable assets in the AI-driven future that is real-time, unfiltered human data.

X is more than a place for viral memes and political debates, it is a live, constantly updating dataset that captures how people think, react and communicate. With around 600 million active users, it generates billions of words, opinions and interactions daily. That kind of data is a goldmine for training AI models, refining natural language processing and even predicting trends in politics, business and culture.

For someone deeply invested in AIthrough Tesla's self-driving technology and his AI startup, xAI owning a global conversation hub makes perfect sense. The richer the dataset, the smarter the AI. And unlike companies relying on third-party data, Musk now owns the pipeline directly.

Beyond AI, X also serves as a testing ground for his vision of an “everything app”, integrating payments, messaging and even job listings. But at its core, Musk's acquisition was not about fixing Twitter's content policies it was about powering the future of artificial intelligence with one of the world's most valuable resources, human conversation.

Musk's acquisition of X is more than just a business move, it is a step towards an interconnected digital future. With access to real-time global conversations, X can fuel advancements in AI, automation and predictive analytics. This positions the platform not just as a social media site but as a launchpad for innovations in financial technology, communication and beyond. By leveraging this vast data network, Musk has opened doors to new possibilities, making X a cornerstone of future technological expansion.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Chris Mutsvangwa dismisses Dubai rumors with video proof

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

South Africa-bound Malawi bus involved in fatal accident in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Veteran journalist loses $20,000 in mysterious fire

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Tagwirei co-opted into Zanu-PF Central Committee

6 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mugabe's ‘secret son' seeks share of late leader's estate

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe grinds to a halt as citizens protest against Mnangagwa's rule

8 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP Farayi Taruvinga dies

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

War vet cries foul over Nkomo memorial

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe police break up flash protest

12 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads: Is it Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Geza or Chamisa?

12 hrs ago | 1763 Views

ZEC removes 25,000 from voters roll

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

Geza's voice echoes across a political void

13 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa's ambitions spark outcry from opposition and allies alike

13 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Wutawunashe calls for prayers for Geza

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chivayo shields Mnangagwa from Geza

13 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabweans stay at home on day of planned Geza protests

13 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe concerned over foreign hand in Geza protests

14 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF plot to oust Chiwenga thwarted

30 Mar 2025 at 15:43hrs | 11347 Views

Mwonzora accuses Judiciary of undermining MDC Over ED2030 opposition

30 Mar 2025 at 15:38hrs | 1062 Views

Bulawayo city council struggles with ambulance shortage

30 Mar 2025 at 15:35hrs | 1088 Views

Zimbabwe's power supplies improve on Kariba water boost

30 Mar 2025 at 15:34hrs | 774 Views

Zimbabwe police marathon postponed

29 Mar 2025 at 17:17hrs | 948 Views

Zimbabwean police officers receive unexpected $50 payment?

29 Mar 2025 at 17:11hrs | 5520 Views

The idea of Zimbabwe and Matabeleland question

29 Mar 2025 at 17:01hrs | 1860 Views

Chibaya, Machingauta convicted for unlawful gathering

29 Mar 2025 at 16:48hrs | 1517 Views

Business as usual on March 31, says War veterans faction

29 Mar 2025 at 16:48hrs | 1418 Views

King Mzilikazi and the MaKoni (Mabvakure) people

29 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1605 Views

Geza Revolution gaining ground

29 Mar 2025 at 09:46hrs | 4995 Views

Zimbabwe's worst-designed city: Zimre Park, Ruwa

29 Mar 2025 at 09:43hrs | 1048 Views

Zimbabweans' Dilemma: To Support the Geza Revolution or Not?

29 Mar 2025 at 09:40hrs | 728 Views

Instead of focusing on crushing public dissent, a wise leader would have addressed their grievances

29 Mar 2025 at 09:37hrs | 500 Views

Mnangagwa contemplates declaring State of Emergency?

29 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 3652 Views

CID officer up for second murder charge

29 Mar 2025 at 08:38hrs | 1722 Views

Midlands State University pushing to promote a Shona-centric education system

29 Mar 2025 at 08:32hrs | 7660 Views

ZETDC introduces dodgy mandatory $25 electrical inspections fee

29 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 743 Views

Zwigananda FC owner raises atakes ahead of Highlanders clash

29 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 769 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for killing South African soldier

29 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 595 Views

BornFreesforED condemn planned protests

29 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 119 Views

Lt-Gen Emmanuel Matatu conferred with insignia following promotion

29 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 480 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory in Glen View

29 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 118 Views

5 more suspects appear in court over Chivayo lobola robbery

29 Mar 2025 at 08:24hrs | 423 Views

War veterans faction condemn planned protests

29 Mar 2025 at 08:24hrs | 194 Views

Geza's selective apology fails to extend the same for Gukurahundi atrocities

28 Mar 2025 at 21:13hrs | 1566 Views

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

28 Mar 2025 at 13:53hrs | 3773 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

28 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 945 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

28 Mar 2025 at 12:59hrs | 9800 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

28 Mar 2025 at 12:48hrs | 2469 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

28 Mar 2025 at 12:45hrs | 2345 Views