Zimbabwe need an urgent reset of parenthood and economic models

4 hrs ago | Views
We are failing at the family level.

When I was growing up, my mom always told me that if I ate vegetables, got good grades, stayed out of trouble, eat what we grew and be obedient to her, even a lowly boy from Honde Valley could grow up to hold any big office in Zimbabwe.

The entire village, our teachers, local priests and will reinforce this message regardless that you weren't their child. Think it was an entire village raising children in the collective.

Then churches taught us values and responsibility as being above money and vacuous display of riches.
Our generation failed as a choice.

The nauseating displays of riches are unfortunately only unique to Africa and or black people as very few Caucasians derive value by showing off money in the midst of poverty. It becomes sad if it is promoted by us parents and the present-day prosperity churches.

We are a third world country not because of climate, soils, minerals and so forth but our mindset that somehow money is not synonymous with creating value and may even come from miracles and prayer.

Our kids and grandkids are going grow up stupid.

We don't care about our kids enough making them intellectually and socially crippled. Just about anything is measured using money as a yardstick. A Machiavellian society in which the end justifies the means even in sacred issues like love and relations.

It is very possible to blame our education system. It is getting worse by the day, that much is true.
We still though have physical libraries and the freaking internet which is packed with information but its what we are doing as parents and what information our children are feeding on that's making our kids consume only nonsense.
Children no longer read books even the e version and consume only entertainment. I doubt any nation can prosper from such polluted minds.

Children are unfortunately being fed a good measure of gawking at half naked parents gyrating on social media and looking at money as the ultimate. These are our parents whose known strengths aren't values but their behinds.
A culture of private school prostitutes who actually lead family. It's like money or nothing sex all over. That a body is for sale or that it must be purchased

Children need to be thirsty to know stuff.
They need to read for both enjoyment and content. And that comes from parents! Then the parents are investing all the spare time they have on socialites with warped views on money, relationships and society.
Parents should ideally advance societal goals.

The idea of what should make a great home, hard work and success must originate at home.
The present kids are taught what the future should hold by mbingas who now don't put the real work, mothers who twerk and show their nakedness as a source of income, fathers who drink without relent, village with parents who mind their business and a government that promotes criminals.
A government should not openly promote or defend criminals.
Not all kids are going to be stupid.

Some kids are very smart, and at some point, in the future, they will realise the vast gap between them and those with parents who lived for the now, who worshipped money and displayed extreme love for attention and sex.
It's a lot unfortunate that it's impossible for even a percent of our children to end up as Zimbabwean mbingas, become gospel entrepreneurs, paid socialites, twerking and bum showing mothers in prostitution, tenderpreneurs and so forth.

We just need new heroes and that start with sorting it at family level.
To defeat our children way of thinking and develop a nation we must start a well-structured way of teaching our children in the home. College is not doing it and pre-college education is not doing it either.

Our government has let us down remarkably by making our professions nonsense by causing the struggling of what we looked forward to as our future teaching, government clerk, council workers, nurses, doctors and so forth.
The economy has done a number on us! Now even in professions like law, accounting, medicine, engineering, banking and finance, sociology and so forth the parents live homes to work to cut corners (kiya kiya) and our children are learning very bad lessons from us.

The mbinga culture in its present form as Zimbabweans and black people must be resisted and, frowned upon starting from the home environment. These can't be our country heroes and sources of inspiration like it is now.
Imagine our mbinga heroes mock the poor, show off their riches, have no respect for country success, promote corruption saying its networking, are beyond the ambit of the law, shrink democratic space, steal from the poor and cause pain and suffering.

We should teach our children that creating wealth is great but should not be done in a manner that doesn't increase country dysfunction through crumbling infrastructure, promoting death by not funding hospitals, crushing country debt, besieged livelihoods, screaming poverty and underfunded education.

Our mbingas are horrible creatures whose influence is cannibalising our societal fabric. They create an impression of success without value creation. They are destroying our country and principles, values and ethics of hard work.
Lets change our mindset and propel our countries to the sanity of hardwork. Lets rid our society of these peoples influence.

Brian Sedze is a strategy, innovation and compliance consultant. He is also the Executive Director of Free Enterprise Initiative. He can be contacted on brian.sedze@gmail.com

Source - Brian Sedze
