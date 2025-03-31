If Zimbabweans want real change, it's time to pray for new leaders

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans now need to break the cycle of oppression and suffering.Over 80% of the population of Zimbabwe lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.This is not just a statistic; it's a stark reality that is felt by every family, every community, and every individual across this nation.The majority of Zimbabweans are undeniably desperate for change, and this desperation is born out of the constant, unbearable suffering that has plagued the country for decades.Zimbabweans are not in any doubt as to the cause of their suffering.We know the root of our misery.It is the unrestrained plundering of our national resources, the gross incompetence, and the mismanagement of our economy by those in power.The very same individuals who have made promises to lift the country out of its current quagmire are the ones who have led it into even deeper despair.We are fully aware of this, and there is absolutely no question about it.But the real question we must ask ourselves is: What do we do about it?Yesterday's events spoke volumes.Calls for nationwide peaceful protests had been made by war veteran and former ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza.The objective was to express our collective dissatisfaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership - a leadership that has failed to alleviate the poverty that millions of Zimbabweans face and instead has protected and promoted large-scale corruption.Yet, when the time came to take to the streets, very few Zimbabweans showed up.The major cities, including Harare, remained eerily deserted, with very few daring to venture into the central business district.Those who did were reportedly dispersed and even arrested by the police.I was scheduled for a live interview with global news channel Al Jazeera yesterday, where I was expected to provide an update on the demonstrations and offer an in-depth analysis of the motivations behind Zimbabweans' decision to protest.However, with the streets of the country's major cities - particularly the capital, Harare - virtually empty, the focus of my interview shifted.Instead of discussing mass protests, I found myself analyzing on Al Jazeera why Zimbabweans, despite enduring unbearable poverty, had chosen to remain indoors.The answer was painfully clear.Zimbabweans are paralyzed by an overwhelming fear of their own government.And that fear is entirely justified.This is a brutal, barbaric, heartless regime that has shown no qualms about unleashing violence on its own people.We have all witnessed the brutal crackdown on unarmed civilians in recent years - whether it was the horrific events of August 2018 or the bloodshed in January 2019.Scores of protesters were shot dead in cold blood by security forces for no other reason than standing up for their rights.Even the Commission of Inquiry, led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and established by President Mnangagwa, concluded that the regime used disproportionate force relative to the alleged threat posed by the unarmed protesters.In this context, it is unreasonable to expect ordinary Zimbabweans - who have been terrorized and traumatized for so long - to rise up in mass numbers to challenge a regime that is well-armed and prepared to kill without hesitation.The decision to stay home during the planned protests cannot be interpreted as apathy or a lack of interest in fighting back.It was a decision born out of survival instinct, a natural response to fear that has been deeply ingrained by years of ruthless repression.However, the fact that the streets were empty, and the country came to a halt, in itself, was a form of protest - a powerful statement against the oppressive regime.It was a clear message that the people of Zimbabwe, despite their fear, are yearning for change.That is why, in previous articles, I have urged Zimbabweans to adopt less confrontational forms of protest, such as stay-aways - where we simply remain in our homes for a few days, effectively bringing the country to a standstill.One can only imagine the immense impact of such an action: businesses shutting down, mining operations grinding to a halt, and the entire economy slowing to a stop.I can picture the Chinese ambassador frantically calling those in power, demanding urgent action as mining companies - many of them Chinese-owned - suffer billions of dollars in lost production.I have no doubt that within days, the government would be forced to listen to our demands!I genuinely don't understand why we have not seriously pursued this strategy.That said, the focus of my article today is slightly different.As we reflect on the events of yesterday, we must face a difficult truth: We cannot win against such an oppressor with sheer numbers alone.Peaceful, unarmed civilians simply cannot defeat a regime that possesses overwhelming power, including a security apparatus that is willing to unleash terror on its own citizens.In the face of such power, how can we, as a nation, hope to prevail?The answer Is not found in our own strength, but in a much greater power - Jehovah God.As a faithful believer in Jesus Christ, I have witnessed firsthand the phenomenal power of God.It is a power that is greater than any earthly power, greater than the military might of any regime.We cannot hope to win this battle on our own.We need to turn to God, the only One who can bring about true change.The irony of our situation is hard to ignore.Zimbabwe is a nation where 85% of the population professes Christianity, yet we are subjected to the most horrendous forms of oppression by those who claim to rule in our name.How is this possible?Why are we suffering at the hands of evil men and women, when we claim to believe in a God who is just and righteous?The answer, I believe, lies in the direction of our prayers.Too often, our prayers have been misdirected.Much of the blame for this lies with the false teachings of certain church leaders who have aligned themselves with the regime, thus reinforcing the status quo.These leaders preach obedience to earthly authorities without questioning the corruption and injustice that is allowed to fester under their watch.The Bible does indeed call for us to pray for those in authority, as stated in 1 Timothy 2:1-2: "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."However, this does not mean leaders are free to oppress and misgovern without accountability.The Bible also commands that leaders rule with righteousness, for Proverbs 29:2 declares, “When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.”Furthermore, God despises evil and injustice, as emphasized in Psalm 37:28: "For the Lord loves the just and will not forsake his faithful ones. Wrongdoers will be completely destroyed; the offspring of the wicked will perish."Likewise, Isaiah 61:8 affirms, "For I, the Lord, love justice; I hate robbery and wrongdoing. In my faithfulness I will reward my people and make an everlasting covenant with them."This makes it clear that while prayer for leaders is necessary, so is holding them accountable to principles of justice and righteousness.God does not condone the suffering of His people at the hands of corrupt and ruthless leaders.We need to take a page from the Bible, where the Israelites, under the oppressive rule of Pharaoh, did not simply pray for Pharaoh.Instead, they cried out for freedom.They prayed for God to intervene and deliver them from the hands of their oppressors.This is the kind of prayer we need in Zimbabwe today.We need to stop praying merely for those in power.Instead, we need to pray fervently for our freedom.We must pray for God to raise up leaders who fear Him, who are just, who seek the welfare of the people above their own selfish ambitions.It is only through this kind of divine intervention that we can hope for real, lasting change in Zimbabwe.This does not mean we sit idly by.Faith without works is dead, as James 2:26 clearly states.We must take action, but in all our actions, we must seek God's protection and guidance.Facing a ruthless regime without God's help is like entering a battlefield without armor.Our oppressors are not sitting idly by, either.They, too, pray to their own gods - evil gods that empower them to continue their reign of terror.But we serve a God who is far above all these forces.The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ is above every principality, power, and ruler in this age and the age to come (Ephesians 1:21).It is through Him that we can have victory.We must call upon God to deliver us from the hands of this oppressive regime.We must cry out for freedom, for justice, for leaders who truly seek the good of the people.Only through God's intervention can we hope to break free from the chains that have bound this nation for far too long.Let us, as Zimbabweans, unite in prayer and fasting.Let us cry out to God for help and salvation.Our Father in Heaven has promised that He hears the cries of the oppressed.It is time we reminded Him of our pain and our desire for change.Only then, with God's guidance and intervention, will we see the change we so desperately need.