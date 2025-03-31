The war of liberation was not a walk in the park, lest we forget

Opinion / Columnist

Seized by the prophetic words of the mystic and condemned Mbuya Nehanda, "My bones will rise again", young Jorum left home without telling anyone. School, parents, and siblings did not matter anymore; none but ourselves would free Zimbabwe from the shackles of colonialism. The 'gospel' of Chimurenga preached to him by freedom fighters at an all-night 'pungwe' in his village in Chiweshe the previous weekend had found a recruit in him. Jorum left before dawn for the base in the mountains by Monera River.Shouting a slogan to announce his arrival and camaraderie, the comrades responded and emerged from behind some trees. Sons of the soil, children of war staying in the bush to liberate the motherland. Assault rifles in hand, the group of ten and four recruits sat down to serious discussion on dos and don'ts. They were to lie low till sunset to leave for Mozambique. Travelling by night and resting by day with food supplied by the rural folk, they reached Penhalonga.Jorum's legs swollen, clothes now mere rags, going back was no option. Whilst crossing into Mozambique, one recruit stepped on an anti-personnel mine and lost a leg. They had to carry him on a makeshift stretcher all the way. Jorum had lost weight, hunger had become a constant companion, sometimes going for days on end without food. The training was grueling and food was scarce. The Jorum name was discarded and replaced with a war moniker. He was now Comrade JJ.The new combatant and his group were dispatched to Tete war province for operations. They had to fight the settler forces, giving them no rest and chasing the Rhodesian soldiers from every corner. Somewhere near Bhobho school in Chiweshe, the cadres were sold out, and a battle ensued. Heavy gunfire was exchanged, with the famous AK spitting fire and delivering death to the white men. A fully laden reinforcement enemy truck from Centenary ran over a landmine and went Boom! Severed limbs and bloodied bodies lay about the twisted metal. The freedom fighters quickly melted into the bush for the AP (Assembling Point) in Banje mountains.Sounds of helicopters meant no food on that day since villagers would be holed in their huts trembling with fear. Whenever the colonial forces got a baptism of fire from the people's gallant fighters, they would vent their anger on the hapless villagers, sometimes burning down the whole village. Comrade JJ and his men lost one Comrade Manu at that battle—one for the price of twenty enemy soldiers, plus a bombed truck. Such was the sacrifice and cruelty of the war of liberation.'Vatengesi' was another menace, lest we forget. As the day of great Uhuru approaches on the 18th of April, let's celebrate bearing in mind that our Independence did not come on a silver platter. The war of liberation was not a child's play. Limbs, lives, livestock, and properties were lost. Peace begins with you.Long live Zimbabwe. 'Hupenyu Hama Dzangu'.Tondo Murisa.Ward 3, Chiweshe.