An 80-year-old Geza should have known better! Thank you, citizens, for your wisdom!

It is desperation to hope for a successful revolution championed by Geza, fronting his boss Chiwenga. The demonstrations yesterday were a complete debacle. I said this before in one of my articles about Geza: for him to lead a revolution is not to be taken seriously. Geza has aged, visibly unwell: his face appears frail: A man who, previously made serious blunders in his life. He is now supposed to spend his twilight years on a quiet farm or the Hotel he invaded and occupied by the white owners. Geza continues to make blunders: he exposes himself, openly reveals his crimes against humanity he committed: in his mental faculties, he thinks Zimbabwe citizens have a mandate to prosecute crimes against humanity committed: ICC, in The Haig have the mandate to prosecute him.

Geza gives a brave face; tells us the demonstration was a great success; he thanked all who took part in the Geza31 demonstrations. How disingenuous, how fake can Geza still go? The masses gave Geza, and the Orga group a middle finger. A no is a no: in Russian they say: Нет - это нет. Citizens decided to stay away from the dangerous streets. Geza's underlings turned the narrative around and appeared to “staying home” was their initial arrangement: it was not, people were instructed by Nyokayemabhunu to go out to the streets to demonstrate against Mnangagwa. The instructions were clear from the onset, to go to the statehouse to arrest Mnangagwa and all Zvigananda zva Mnangagwa. Yesterday's demonstration was an extraordinary movie, even the Hollywood fraternity could not imitate successfully.

What makes blood boil in anger, goose bumps on the skin, are confessions Geza made to the nation. By omission or commission, Geza admitted being part of killings and maiming of opposition members, farm invasions, Murambatsvina, and the general elections of 2008, and several crimes committed by the ruling party in 2017 regime change coup. During liberation Geza was a soldier and became commander of Zanla armed forces. Rape was a weapon used in multiple situations. How many young girls did Geza rape? It became a culture: on deployment, if they visited homes near the borders with Mozambique, they made pungwes, danced the whole night, forced villagers to slaughter cows, goats and chicken. Food was prepared for freedom fighters at night; after which they demanded to have sex with villagers' daughters, done in the presence and knowledge of parents, no discretion during those sexual escapades, no privacy observed: an African tabu, to hear sexual loud acts on a daughter: a complete breakdown of African cultural values. It's funny Geza did not extend his contrition to the villagers whose daughters had to endure rape as a weapon of war. How many pregnancies of whose fathers were guerrillas?

Most villagers removed their daughters to towns for fear of rape cases meted by freedom fighters. One person who can relate to this is Madam Joyce Mujuru who confessed about these atrocities committed by freedom fighters on growing up girls. Freedom fighters acted with absolute impunity throughout the liberation period: they would ask other villagers where young girl's homes live. Young girls were equally hunted down like white Selous Scouts and Rhodesian armed forces. Villagers sold each other out too; they would tell the freedom fighter which villager sent their daughters to live elsewhere, far off from their homes for fear of rape by the freedom fighters. Those villagers were gunned down by freedom fighters, they considered rape of young girls, a desert treat, after being served with food AT NIGHT. Villagers were systematically murdered again if Smith's armed forces were given information that freedom fighters were present in the vicinity and had accessed a villager for food and sleep. Selling and counter-selling! A rock and hard-surface scenario!

The rape of young girls! Geza did not extend his confession and forgiveness, crimes against humanity he committed to those still living. The use of rape as a weapon is a crime against humanity. The UN Security council declared sexualized violence to be a tactic of war and threat to world peace calls for prosecutions. Geza is educated and must know international law. Why did his confession and forgiveness on crimes against humanity he committed not extend to crimes of rape of young children committed during the war of liberation? Again, how many innocent people were burnt alive in Mozambique, accused of petty and flimsy cases? This is a selective confession to crimes against humanity: Blessed Geza left what is uncomfortable for him to say!

We have hard-core criminals masquerading as presidential materials. Geza, just like his boss Chiwenga, has committed heinous crimes against humanity the past 50 years. It is easy to call Mnangagwa a hard-core criminal, forgetting to spell their own crimes equally. Geza/ Chiwenga are a projection of Mnangagwa. ED Mnangagwa is looting nations natural resources: Chiwenga also looted diamond revenues together with Mugabe Robert. It's crazy, what Geza hopes for before he dies, remember he is 80 years old; he hopes to get many cars and many security details to salute him before he dies.

The citizens stayed at home and did not heed to the demonstration calls: they did not want to part and parcel Zanu wars. Geza has never said Voetzek to his party Zanu once. He also said, nobody will remove, forsake him from Zanu PF. Which normal Zimbabwean will risk all, go out to demonstrate so that Blessed Geza becomes VP to Constantine Chiwenga. How can citizens be so bamboozled to assist inner fighting's of Zanu war that has squandered millions of future of generations. I believe a true revolution is still coming.



Source - Nomazulu Thata
